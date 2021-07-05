Dyedbro Announces Robert Rodriguez Redondo Artist Series Frame Protectors

Jul 5, 2021
by DYED Bro  

Press Release: DYEDBRO

Introducing the Robert Rodriguez Redondo Artist Series - now available.

Last year we approached Roberto Rodriguez Redondo (RRR) to see if he would be interested in designing a frame protector for us. The results of this went beyond our expectations and we are very happy to present you his final work.

We didn't just have a new frame protector designed - we've mixed it up a bit with skateboards, a print and some pretty special clothing and hats. All feature unique work in typical RRR style with animal illustrations and some awesome textures.


Available 3 ways, Color, White and Black - this new frame protector kit also comes in 2 sizes, standard and e-Bike

White shown left, Color on right

We've put together a collection of Apparel also - shown here. Model is wearing medium and is 5'8" (175m) tall.

Drift Free Tech Tee

Snake Tech Tee

The LS Ride Jersey back

The LS Ride Jersey front

Additionally we have a jacket - water resistant and ideal for chilly nights or after ride beers.

Cotton lined for comfort

For something a little different, RRR convinced us to go out there and create some skate boards.


Choose from Old School or New School

Additionally for when you aren't wearing your helmet, we have 3 hats to choose from.

Left to Right, Drift Free Cap, Jockey Cap and Bucket Hat



Check out our photos for more or visit site for all the details.

Click image to visit DYEDBRO.com


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Dyedbro


