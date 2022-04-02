close
DyedBro Launches 3 New Frame Protectors

Apr 2, 2022
by DYED Bro  

Press Release: DYEDBRO


Fresh designs are here - Gowaan, Juay x DYEDBRO and Stormstatic, Bikes, Camera, Action.

You can see all the images here: Album - but better yet, visit the site and view there.

https://www.dyedbro.com/

Stormstatic - Bikes, Camera action. Available in 3 Universal Frame Kits and 2 e-Bike Kits PLUS there's a T-Shirt.

We've partnered with Stormstatic once again for this special illustration titled 'Bikes, Camera, Action'. Featuring unique illustration this one is super dynamic and full of detail.









Juay x DYEDBRO Special Cut. Available in 3 Universal Frame Kits.

Bold and graphic - this design is by the Spanish artist and illustrator Juay. You can see more of his work here: Instagram

Famous for his street art, skate and product illustrations this is a homage to all the things we love. Featuring the DYEDBRO logo, this one is what we call Special Cut - the cut line is around the design.






Gowaan. Available in 2 Universal Frame Kits.

Gowaan - coming in Black or White print this is a design celebrating Bex and Martha's Gowaan Girls project. Martha's sketches and a hand written DYEDBRO logo make this minimal and fun.





Thanks for reading.

Team DB

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Dyedbro


