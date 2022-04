DyedBro Launches 3 New Frame Protectors

Press Release: DYEDBRO

Fresh designs are here - Gowaan, Juay x DYEDBRO and Stormstatic, Bikes, Camera, Action.You can see all the images here: Album - but better yet, visit the site and view there.We've partnered with Stormstatic once again for this special illustration titled 'Bikes, Camera, Action'. Featuring unique illustration this one is super dynamic and full of detail.Bold and graphic - this design is by the Spanish artist and illustrator Juay. You can see more of his work here: Instagram Famous for his street art, skate and product illustrations this is a homage to all the things we love. Featuring the DYEDBRO logo, this one is what we call Special Cut - the cut line is around the design.Gowaan - coming in Black or White print this is a design celebrating Bex and Martha's Gowaan Girls project . Martha's sketches and a hand written DYEDBRO logo make this minimal and fun.Thanks for reading.Team DB