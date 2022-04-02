DyedBro Launches 3 New Frame Protectors

Press Release: DYEDBRO
Fresh designs are here - Gowaan, Juay x DYEDBRO and Stormstatic, Bikes, Camera, Action.
- but better yet, visit the site and view there.https://www.dyedbro.com/Stormstatic - Bikes, Camera action. Available in 3 Universal Frame Kits and 2 e-Bike Kits PLUS there's a T-Shirt.
We've partnered with Stormstatic once again for this special illustration titled 'Bikes, Camera, Action'. Featuring unique illustration this one is super dynamic and full of detail.Juay x DYEDBRO Special Cut. Available in 3 Universal Frame Kits.
Bold and graphic - this design is by the Spanish artist and illustrator Juay. You can see more of his work here: Instagram
Famous for his street art, skate and product illustrations this is a homage to all the things we love. Featuring the DYEDBRO logo, this one is what we call Special Cut - the cut line is around the design.Gowaan. Available in 2 Universal Frame Kits.
Gowaan - coming in Black or White print this is a design celebrating Bex and Martha's Gowaan Girls project
. Martha's sketches and a hand written DYEDBRO logo make this minimal and fun.
