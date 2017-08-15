Dylan Forbes: Dear Gravity, Race Face Atlas - Video and Contest









Sometimes you know it’s time to let go and with the



Sometimes you know it’s time to let go and with the all new Atlas wheelset , it may be time to say goodbye to the things that have been holding you down.



Like



Like RF Factory Rider, Dylan Forbes , we have a history steeped in Freeride and Downhill and know a thing or two about the weight of it all. And while it's not easy to end a relationship, Atlas gives you the strength you need with 30mm internal asymmetric rims made of 6069 welded alloy laced to our proven Vault hub platform.



From park laps to DH races to massive gaps, move on to the durability you’ve come to trust from RF with the weight that rivals carbon competitors. With Atlas on your ride, it's a partnership that will set you free.



So, Gravity, you won't be holding us down anymore.



