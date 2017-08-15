VIDEOS

Dylan Forbes: Dear Gravity, Race Face Atlas - Video and Contest

Aug 15, 2017
by Race Face  


Race Face Atlas
DYLAN FORBES + ATLAS
DEAR GRAVITY

Sometimes you know it’s time to let go and with the all new Atlas wheelset, it may be time to say goodbye to the things that have been holding you down.

Race Face Atlas

Like RF Factory Rider, Dylan Forbes, we have a history steeped in Freeride and Downhill and know a thing or two about the weight of it all. And while it's not easy to end a relationship, Atlas gives you the strength you need with 30mm internal asymmetric rims made of 6069 welded alloy laced to our proven Vault hub platform.

Race Face Atlas

From park laps to DH races to massive gaps, move on to the durability you’ve come to trust from RF with the weight that rivals carbon competitors. With Atlas on your ride, it's a partnership that will set you free.

So, Gravity, you won't be holding us down anymore.

Race Face Atlas

The all new Atlas wheelset and the new, stronger, wider 820mm SixC handlebar are premiering at Crankworx Whistler!

The Contest:

Do you have a few delicate words to share with the fourth most attractive force on the planet? Share your most creative breaking-up with Gravity letter below to be entered to win a new Atlas Wheelset. The top rated #DearGravity entry in the comment section will win the Atlas wheelset – the next two top rated letters will receive a new Sixc 35 handlebar. The contest will end on Friday, August 18th @ 7:00am (PDT) and the winners will be contacted by Race Face. Prizing will be shipped free of charge to any North American address.

As well, if you are visiting Crankworx Whistler, you have a further chance to win Race Face gear. Visit our CWX booth and fill out a #DearGravity entry form for a chance to win an Atlas wheelset or Sixc 35 bar!

Atlas Wheelset

Colour: Black
Built For: DH, Freeride
Available Options: 20x110 Front, 12x150 / 157 rear, Shimano/SRAM XD
Hubs: Vault, 6 double tooth pawls, 120 points of engagement (3 degrees)
Rim: 6069 Aluminum, black Anodize, water transfer graphics
Weight: 1950g
Rim Dimensions: HEIGHT - 22mm, Internal Width 30mm
Spokes: 28H 2.0/1.8 Straight Pull Front/Rear, 3x Pattern (5 spares included)
MSRP: $994.99 USD (Wheelset)




SixC 820mm Handlebar

Colour: Black
Built For: AM / Enduro / DH
Sweep: 8º Backward 5º Upward
Bar Diameter: 35mm
Rise: 20mm / 35mm
Weight: 235g (20mm rise)
Width: 820mm
MSRP: $174.99 USD

Race Face Atlas

Rider: Dylan Forbes
Photos: Margus Riga
Video: Connor MacLeod

MENTIONS: @raceface


