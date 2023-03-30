Video: Dylan Levesque Counts Down to World Cup DH

Mar 30, 2023
by Race Face  


Words: Raceface

Snow may still cover much of the mountains in the northern hemisphere, but the 2023 World Cup Downhill season is coming up fast. Scott Factory DH rider and Race Face athlete Dylan Levesque sets up the season with a high-speed shred through Bikepark Schladming in perfect fall conditions.

Shot in beautiful Kodak Motion Picture Film complemented by Phantom 4k ultra-slow-motion. Produced in collaboration with Scott Bikes.


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Just look at that exposed shock and cable routing. Unrideable.
  • 3 0
 You probably won't have to wait too long for these problems to be resolved.





