Video: Dylan Levesque Counts Down to World Cup DH

Snow may still cover much of the mountains in the northern hemisphere, but the 2023 World Cup Downhill season is coming up fast. Scott Factory DH rider and Race Face athlete Dylan Levesque sets up the season with a high-speed shred through Bikepark Schladming in perfect fall conditions.The 2023 World Cup Downhill season is coming up fast. Scott Factory DH rider and Race Face athlete Dylan Levesque sets up the season with a high-speed shred through Bikepark Schladming in perfect fall conditions.Shot in beautiful Kodak Motion Picture Film complemented by Phantom 4k ultra-slow-motion. Produced in collaboration with Scott Bikes.Subscribe to Race Face's Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@RaceFaceMTBtvFollow Race Face on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/raceface/Follow Dylan: https://www.instagram.com/dylandecoco39