Dylan Maples Joins the Commencal Muc Off Team

The Commencal Muc Off team has announced that Dylan Maples will become a full-time team member for 2024.
After some incredible results on the World Cup circuit last year while racing as a privateer, Dylan Maples secured a guest spot on the Commencal Muc Off team
for the final rounds after many of the team's riders were out with injuries. For 2024, the team have recognised his talents by giving him a spot on the roster alongside Myriam Nicole and Amaury Pierron.
|Here he is! Dylan Maples was a brilliant addition to the team late last season, showing great potential on the bike as well as bringing a breath of fresh air and his all-American smile to the pits. So, we signed up the Californian kid full-time!
Bienvenue, Dylan. Apologies in advance for the Frenchness!—Commencal Muc Off
It's always great to see riders progress from securing great results as a privateer racer to making it onto a team and we can't wait to see what Dylan can do with a factory ride in 2024.
Some credit (a lot) goes to Wyn Masters and his privateer program.