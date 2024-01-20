Dylan Maples Joins the Commencal Muc Off Team

Jan 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Dylan Maples will be wearing new threads for the rest of the season as he s been called up to the Commencal Muck-Off team. Big moves for the young man

The Commencal Muc Off team has announced that Dylan Maples will become a full-time team member for 2024.

After some incredible results on the World Cup circuit last year while racing as a privateer, Dylan Maples secured a guest spot on the Commencal Muc Off team for the final rounds after many of the team's riders were out with injuries. For 2024, the team have recognised his talents by giving him a spot on the roster alongside Myriam Nicole and Amaury Pierron.

bigquotesHere he is! Dylan Maples was a brilliant addition to the team late last season, showing great potential on the bike as well as bringing a breath of fresh air and his all-American smile to the pits. So, we signed up the Californian kid full-time!

Bienvenue, Dylan. Apologies in advance for the Frenchness!Commencal Muc Off


It's always great to see riders progress from securing great results as a privateer racer to making it onto a team and we can't wait to see what Dylan can do with a factory ride in 2024.

10 Comments
  • 12 0
 Is this Maple Day on PB?
  • 8 0
 Good for him. Props Commencal Muc-Off
  • 7 0
 Best bike-related news I've heard in a minute. Thank whoever you pray to for Commencal...
  • 2 0
 Awesome news, it was so cool to see Commencal give him factory support when their team got injured last year, very much in the spirit of the sport, and then to reward good results with a signing -- big props to Dylan and Comm Muc Off.
  • 5 0
 Yesss Dylan NorCal represent
  • 3 0
 Excellent!!! the american Daprela hired by Commençal Muc Off. Well done; I didn't it coming.
  • 4 0
 Yess great to hear this
  • 1 1
 Congrats Dylan!
Some credit (a lot) goes to Wyn Masters and his privateer program.
  • 1 0
 Don’t forget your roots Dylan. Team Gator Roll is for life.
  • 3 4
 USA USA USA







