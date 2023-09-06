Dylan Maples to Ride with Commencal Muc-Off for the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

After securing some impressive results as a privateer so far this year Dylan Maples will be getting some extra help from Commencal Muc-Off this weekend.
As the only non-team rider making it through to finals in Loudenvielle Dylan Maples has quickly become one of the top privateer racers this year. Despite dealing with some of the less-than-ideal organisational issues that have made things harder for all privateers this season Dylan has managed to put these aside to secure some incredible results. For this weekend's racing in Les Gets Commencal Muc-Off, who only have one rider uninjured, have picked up the young American racer to help provide some extra support. It's awesome to see one of the big teams picking up a privateer racer to fill gaps left by injured riders.
|Some good news!
We are happy to be working together with Dylan Maples this weekend. Dylan is a 19-year-old American Commencal Bikes rider who has been impressing us with his riding and results this season as a Privateer.
He has a great spirit and lots of potential, and we have a lot of spare resources and a desire to help.
So, no pressure on Dylan, we’re all just happy to take some positives and learn from each other.
Some bike set-up, some Pleney laps and we’re good to go! Let’s do this!— Commencal Muc-Off