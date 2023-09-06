Dylan Maples to Ride with Commencal Muc-Off for the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Some good news!



We are happy to be working together with Dylan Maples this weekend. Dylan is a 19-year-old American Commencal Bikes rider who has been impressing us with his riding and results this season as a Privateer.



He has a great spirit and lots of potential, and we have a lot of spare resources and a desire to help.



So, no pressure on Dylan, we’re all just happy to take some positives and learn from each other.



Some bike set-up, some Pleney laps and we’re good to go! Let’s do this! — Commencal Muc-Off