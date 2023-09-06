Dylan Maples to Ride with Commencal Muc-Off for the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Sep 6, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Young US rider Dylan Maples achieves legend status for a top ten qualie out of nowhere.

After securing some impressive results as a privateer so far this year Dylan Maples will be getting some extra help from Commencal Muc-Off this weekend.

As the only non-team rider making it through to finals in Loudenvielle Dylan Maples has quickly become one of the top privateer racers this year. Despite dealing with some of the less-than-ideal organisational issues that have made things harder for all privateers this season Dylan has managed to put these aside to secure some incredible results. For this weekend's racing in Les Gets Commencal Muc-Off, who only have one rider uninjured, have picked up the young American racer to help provide some extra support. It's awesome to see one of the big teams picking up a privateer racer to fill gaps left by injured riders.


bigquotesSome good news!

We are happy to be working together with Dylan Maples this weekend. Dylan is a 19-year-old American Commencal Bikes rider who has been impressing us with his riding and results this season as a Privateer.

He has a great spirit and lots of potential, and we have a lot of spare resources and a desire to help.

So, no pressure on Dylan, we’re all just happy to take some positives and learn from each other.

Some bike set-up, some Pleney laps and we’re good to go! Let’s do this! Commencal Muc-Off


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing World Cup DH Les Gets World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,664 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
103775 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023
61070 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
57798 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash & Scott Ransom
55298 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Shop Tools
42086 views
Review: 2023 Orbea Oiz M-Pro - Don't Call it Downcountry
37214 views
Review: Scor 2030 - The Trail Bike You Didn't Know You Wanted
35029 views
Qualifying Results Decide Final Standings as Junior Racing Cancelled at the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
32418 views

5 Comments
  • 10 0
 Wyn Masters leading the way on this movement!!
  • 1 0
 He was supposed to be with the privateer project for les gets!
  • 8 1
 Dylan's story is a prime example of why dropping to 30 riders is a shit idea and will be detrimental to the sport.
  • 4 0
 a similar thing happened to Gonçalo Bandeira on Scott. good to see factory teams supporting upcoming riders
  • 1 0
 So he now has 3 bikes. His original commencal privateer race bike, a privateer project GT fury and now a full Muc-Off Commencal. Lucky lucky!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.047320
Mobile Version of Website