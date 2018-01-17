VIDEOS

Dylan Sheffer - Freeride Lives III: Video & Photo Epic

Jan 17, 2018
by Scott Secco  
Dylan Sheffer: Freeride Lives III

by scottsecco
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Happy Thanksgivin er from Canada
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3
Dylan Sheffer sending it for Freeride Lives 3


Rider: Dylan Sheffer
Photos: Bryce Piwek
Video: Scott Secco
Sound Design: Keith White Audio

MENTIONS: @dsheffer / @scottsecco / @brycepiwek / @KeithWhiteAudio


53 Comments

  • + 42
 There's no better feeling than riding a track that you have built yourself !
  • + 1
 great video... grab some tools and have some fun. i am inspired.
  • + 28
 Not sure what's most amazing, the way he makes riding unforgiving stuff easy or the masterpiece of trail art he built.
  • + 15
 Proper song by Judas Priest...
  • + 1
 Fack yeeeeeeehhhhh
  • + 1
 I was listening to this and Jawbreaker the other day thinking; if I had a segment in a movie, I'd probably pick one of those two! Great work Scott and great riding too. More of this stuff in future. Perfect!!!!
  • + 10
 EPIC! Feels like an edit/ track from 10 years ago
  • + 10
 nice work dylan !
  • + 8
 That was so New World Disorder =D
Great stuff!
  • + 4
 Amazing craftsmanship and riding @dsheffer!! .....great camera work @scottsecco and @brycepiwek !! Cheers boys....next round of beers are on us!! Freeride Lives!!!!!!
  • + 5
 Love the wood drop into the rock slope, so cool, reminds me of riding in the Canadian Shield.
  • + 4
 Wow that trail is insane. Id like to say id love to ride it but honestly thats wayyyy above my paygrade. So much confidence and skill displayed here.
  • + 3
 Hell yeah lads that was friggin rad! @scottsecco hinted at it in October 2016 in the fire drop photo comments and now it's here! I just want to build some features now!
  • + 4
 Good thing he didn't have to pedal much, his huge balls would of gotten in the way.
  • + 4
 That track is literally perfect.
  • + 3
 When I heard the music I knew that I have to sit down, grab my laptop and enjoy this masterpiece
  • + 3
 Thanks for that!
#Marzocchilives
  • + 3
 Yes. That made my day. ????????
  • + 1
 You gotta love the shore - awesome flick ! Congrats to @dsheffer & @scottsecco
Can´t wait to come back and ride the shore.....
  • + 4
 Morning wood
  • + 3
 So much work! Thank you guys!
  • + 3
 NWD lives on
  • + 2
 And the winner of this years Sendy award is.
  • + 2
 Awesome vid. Hucks galore
  • + 2
 Awesome! But I think he could have done more in the moss pit.
  • + 3
 Like just hung out in there doing cool shit like magic tricks and dances
  • + 1
 I can't even imagine how much work that took to make that trail. Great job.
  • + 1
 Dylan, you're an absolute savage! Keep doing this, and keep mountain biking awesome!
  • + 2
 That's some quality craftsmanship.
  • + 1
 That Marz fork is the F*ck yea icing on the cake. Awesome video!
  • + 1
 Fuk yea, making freeride great again! Well, its always been.....
  • + 1
 Masterpiece of a trail right there.
  • + 1
 Proper sick man, perfect balance of scary but rideable.
  • + 2
 Hell yeah !!!
  • + 2
 freeride metal !!
  • + 2
 Sick!
  • + 1
 work of art! steel balls!
  • + 2
 Yeooowww ! ????
  • + 1
 POV?
  • + 1
 Good god man.
  • + 1
 Rad
  • + 0
 Wheres the thumbnail jump over fire?
  • + 1
 QUALITY!
  • - 2
 Awesome edit! I thought the song was made for the new Transitionbike tho Smile
  • - 2
 The North shore is not dead!
  • + 4
 that,s Fraser Valley stuff , not NS .
  • + 1
 @cheetamike: What Valley area? Bear?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



