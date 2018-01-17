Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Dylan Sheffer - Freeride Lives III: Video & Photo Epic
Jan 17, 2018
by
Scott Secco
Dylan Sheffer: Freeride Lives III
by
scottsecco
Views: 7,509
Faves:
154
Comments: 13
Freeride Lives I
Freeride Lives II
Rider: Dylan Sheffer
Photos: Bryce Piwek
Video: Scott Secco
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
MENTIONS
:
@dsheffer
/
@scottsecco
/
@brycepiwek
/
@KeithWhiteAudio
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 42
holdandhope
(10 hours ago)
There's no better feeling than riding a track that you have built yourself !
[Reply]
+ 1
burnadette
(4 hours ago)
great video... grab some tools and have some fun. i am inspired.
[Reply]
+ 28
CloseCall
(9 hours ago)
Not sure what's most amazing, the way he makes riding unforgiving stuff easy or the masterpiece of trail art he built.
[Reply]
+ 15
TZAK
(11 hours ago)
Proper song by Judas Priest...
[Reply]
+ 1
cunning-linguist
(10 hours ago)
Fack yeeeeeeehhhhh
[Reply]
+ 1
cunning-linguist
(10 hours ago)
I was listening to this and Jawbreaker the other day thinking; if I had a segment in a movie, I'd probably pick one of those two! Great work Scott and great riding too. More of this stuff in future. Perfect!!!!
[Reply]
+ 10
RooHarvey
(7 hours ago)
EPIC! Feels like an edit/ track from 10 years ago
[Reply]
+ 10
claw
Plus
(7 hours ago)
nice work dylan !
[Reply]
+ 8
swampwolf
(9 hours ago)
That was so New World Disorder =D
Great stuff!
[Reply]
+ 4
raceface
Plus
(2 hours ago)
Amazing craftsmanship and riding
@dsheffer
!! .....great camera work
@scottsecco
and
@brycepiwek
!! Cheers boys....next round of beers are on us!! Freeride Lives!!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 5
Kramz
(8 hours ago)
Love the wood drop into the rock slope, so cool, reminds me of riding in the Canadian Shield.
[Reply]
+ 4
brookland27
(6 hours ago)
Wow that trail is insane. Id like to say id love to ride it but honestly thats wayyyy above my paygrade. So much confidence and skill displayed here.
[Reply]
+ 3
juicebanger
Plus
(3 hours ago)
Hell yeah lads that was friggin rad!
@scottsecco
hinted at it in October 2016 in the fire drop photo comments and now it's here! I just want to build some features now!
[Reply]
+ 4
woodybepierced
(5 hours ago)
Good thing he didn't have to pedal much, his huge balls would of gotten in the way.
[Reply]
+ 4
JohnmMtb
(4 hours ago)
That track is literally perfect.
[Reply]
+ 3
MrFen
(7 hours ago)
When I heard the music I knew that I have to sit down, grab my laptop and enjoy this masterpiece
[Reply]
+ 3
editor
(10 hours ago)
Thanks for that!
#Marzocchilives
[Reply]
+ 3
pchappy
(6 hours ago)
Yes. That made my day. ????????
[Reply]
+ 1
AurumDirt
(9 hours ago)
You gotta love the shore - awesome flick ! Congrats to
@dsheffer
&
@scottsecco
Can´t wait to come back and ride the shore.....
[Reply]
+ 4
MrDiamondDave
(5 hours ago)
Morning wood
[Reply]
+ 3
befablogsen
(11 hours ago)
So much work! Thank you guys!
[Reply]
+ 3
preach
(6 hours ago)
NWD lives on
[Reply]
+ 2
Monstertruckermotherfuker
(6 hours ago)
And the winner of this years Sendy award is.
[Reply]
+ 2
m33pm33p
(10 hours ago)
Awesome vid. Hucks galore
[Reply]
+ 2
headshot
(9 hours ago)
Awesome! But I think he could have done more in the moss pit.
[Reply]
+ 3
luckynugget
(6 hours ago)
Like just hung out in there doing cool shit like magic tricks and dances
[Reply]
+ 1
robito
(3 hours ago)
I can't even imagine how much work that took to make that trail. Great job.
[Reply]
+ 1
mattpatt
(3 hours ago)
Dylan, you're an absolute savage! Keep doing this, and keep mountain biking awesome!
[Reply]
+ 2
psyguy
(9 hours ago)
That's some quality craftsmanship.
[Reply]
+ 1
NebulousNate
(3 hours ago)
That Marz fork is the F*ck yea icing on the cake. Awesome video!
[Reply]
+ 1
Bdusty1
(3 hours ago)
Fuk yea, making freeride great again! Well, its always been.....
[Reply]
+ 1
jstarrboy
(3 hours ago)
Masterpiece of a trail right there.
[Reply]
+ 1
Jackson900
(32 mins ago)
Proper sick man, perfect balance of scary but rideable.
[Reply]
+ 2
Bersekr
(9 hours ago)
Hell yeah !!!
[Reply]
+ 2
kuco
(9 hours ago)
freeride metal !!
[Reply]
+ 2
Andybass
(9 hours ago)
Sick!
[Reply]
+ 1
rjrx
(24 mins ago)
work of art! steel balls!
[Reply]
+ 2
CD-Media
(7 hours ago)
Yeooowww ! ????
[Reply]
+ 1
nantmtb
(3 hours ago)
POV?
[Reply]
+ 1
MikeyMT
(2 hours ago)
Good god man.
[Reply]
+ 1
sterlingmagnum
(2 hours ago)
Rad
[Reply]
+ 0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(4 hours ago)
Wheres the thumbnail jump over fire?
[Reply]
+ 1
whatyousaid
(3 hours ago)
QUALITY!
[Reply]
- 2
kjetil2k
(9 hours ago)
Awesome edit! I thought the song was made for the new Transitionbike tho
[Reply]
- 2
messmyth
(11 hours ago)
The North shore is not dead!
[Reply]
+ 4
cheetamike
(5 hours ago)
that,s Fraser Valley stuff , not NS .
[Reply]
+ 1
rrolly
(4 hours ago)
@cheetamike
: What Valley area? Bear?
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 9
RoadRunner13
(5 hours ago)
THIS is freeride ? No, this is bikepark.
[Reply]
- 9
dylandoe
(5 hours ago)
There was not a single freeride line in that entire video. That was a built, sculpted trail. Freeride is riding lines that you find in terrain (stairgaps, drop-offs from a ledge onto a natural transition, office park landscaping, etc), which is how rampage began...as in freeride skiing...and even that is now just a huge slopestyle course.
That said...excellent trail. Excellent music, and more importantly..... Excellent riding.
[Reply]
[Reply]
- 6
gunslingger
(5 hours ago)
great video but i am sorry as when i saw freeride i expected something else, northshore type stuff, slow drops to flat, etc...anyhow amazing riding, but the term freeride means something different to me.
[Reply]
+ 3
Jokesterwild
(2 hours ago)
No one wants to drop to flat anymore because it sucks and it's stupid. We know how to build better now.
[Reply]
- 7
shreddingpeas
(5 hours ago)
Is it freeride when you built a trail and with loads of North Shore? I dont mean to be that person but i always considered freeride to be down steep, raw, mountains with only a little work to make it rideable or add a jump or two.
Still an awesome video just not what i would call freeride
[Reply]
+ 9
JoseBravo
(5 hours ago)
you are refering to big mountain, afaik freeride is ride whatever you want as stylish as you can while not being on the clock. Big mountain is a subset of freeriding
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
Great stuff!
#Marzocchilives
Can´t wait to come back and ride the shore.....
That said...excellent trail. Excellent music, and more importantly..... Excellent riding.
Still an awesome video just not what i would call freeride
