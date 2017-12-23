PINKBIKE STORYTELLERS

Dylan Sherrard's Dark Roast Diary - Lore of the Northern Loam

Dec 23, 2017
by Dylan Sherrard  
Dylan Sherrard s Dark Roast Diary - Lore of the Northern Loam

Dylan Sherrard s Dark Roast Diary - Lore of the Northern Loam

Strange lights come under the midnight sun.

Dylan Sherrard s Dark Roast Diary - Lore of the Northern Loam

Dylan Sherrard s Dark Roast Diary - Lore of the Northern Loam

Dylan Sherrard s Dark Roast Diary - Lore of the Northern Loam

Dylan Sherrard s Dark Roast Diary - Lore of the Northern Loam

Dylan Sherrard s Dark Roast Diary - Lore of the Northern Loam

Dylan Sherrard s Dark Roast Diary - Lore of the Northern Loam

Dylan Sherrard s Dark Roast Diary - Lore of the Northern Loam

Dylan Sherrard s Dark Roast Diary - Lore of the Northern Loam

Dylan Sherrard s Dark Roast Diary - Lore of the Northern Loam

Dylan Sherrard s Dark Roast Diary - Lore of the Northern Loam

Dylan Sherrard s Dark Roast Diary

MENTIONS: @dylansherrard


14 Comments

  • + 25
 Please, MTB industry, don't make cursive a new standard.
  • + 12
 Yes please stop doing this !
  • + 2
 Cursive is rad.
  • + 1
 Its the original standard...pft.... millennials
  • + 5
 "Strangers to friends in only one ride" - Fantastic article and quote Dylan. It's how we should all live (ride) our lives.
  • + 1
 Thank you @deepcovedave !
  • + 3
 What an awesome tale. Felt festive yet mysterious. Then I also loved when you wrote "Dank" in cursive! Haha well done sir.
  • + 1
 Hahaha, thanks @freedomridingmonster... hope you have a wicked rad holiday!
  • + 4
 nice pics...
  • + 3
 Same. My eyes cried at that scribble
  • + 2
 I can't read cursive but it certainly looks nice
  • + 1
 the only other time I see writing like this is reviewing my 9 year old's homework. but the photos are great.
  • + 2
 aw man that was a dick comment and i can't edit it now, sorry dylan. merry christmas.
  • + 1
 No burrito's this time...sad face.

Post a Comment



