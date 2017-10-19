VIDEOS

Dylan Sherrard's Shred Hard 60 Series - Video

Oct 19, 2017
by Dylan Sherrard  
KBR pump track.

In between the waves of a wild summer season, I spent my time chipping away on something new. I wanted to try a different process toward producing video content. A process that might rekindle my flame for making moving pictures.

As the days flew by while working beside my friend and cinematographer Max, I realized that we were, in fact, trying something old.

We were heading out into the woods with bikes and cameras, but with none of the expectations or deadlines that had allowed video productions to become monotonous for me. We were shooting a trail or two, top to bottom, playing with whatever felt good at the time, and slapping something together with whatever clips we had collected.

The only criteria we held ourselves too was to ensure that it all felt fun and fit into a 60-second window. Every bit of it was refreshing. And I loved it.

I hope you enjoy. Maybe we'll make some more sometime.

x1 at Sun Peaks Resort

dylan sherrard x shred hard 60 x1

by mmmmm
Views: 12,358    Faves: 80    Comments: 1



x2 at Sun Peaks Resort

dylan sherrard x shred hard 60 x2

by mmmmm
Views: 5,377    Faves: 14    Comments: 0



x3 at Kamloops Back Roads
dylan sherrard x shred hard 60 x3

by mmmmm
Views: 7,632    Faves: 17    Comments: 0



x4 at Kamloops Bike Ranch
dylan sherrard x shred hard 60 x4

by mmmmm
Views: 7,184    Faves: 63    Comments: 2



x5 at Sun Peaks Resort
dylan sherrard x shred hard 60 x5

by mmmmm
Views: 1,943    Faves: 6    Comments: 0



x6 at Harper Mountain

dylan sherrard x shred hard 60 x6

by mmmmm
Views: 3,045    Faves: 35    Comments: 4



Dylan Sherrard s Dark Roast Diary

@dylansherrard and @max_loukidelis on Instagram for more.

23 Comments

  • + 31
 that first video gave me headache
  • + 6
 Its a rad edit but i got a little motion sickness
  • + 10
 Me too. The shots panning away from the rider made my brain say “nah son!”
  • + 0
 Looks like The filmmaker like following shots more than fixed shots Big Grin in vid 4 it moved so much too
  • + 0
 made me want to puke, couldn't finish it
  • + 15
 going through all these sick clips was cool, but when i got to the last one x6, it made me realize how much i enjoy singletrack through the forest the most.
  • + 6
 The filming makes me motion sick.
  • + 4
 So fun to watch you ride Dylan!
  • + 3
 The beer after ride zone is a pretty good zone
  • + 3
 Yup. He’s good, real good.
  • + 1
 I like the panning side to side on these very flowey like a jump launched from one shot lands in the next.
  • + 1
 Can anyone hook me up with the song in #4? I tried Shazam but there's too much tire ripping through the dirt to get a hit.
  • + 2
 Googled the lyrics.. Made in Heights - Murakami (probably the essess remix one)
  • + 1
 @avcb: Oh there's an idea. Thanks bud!
  • + 2
 I now know where to look for a free cold beer!
  • + 2
 x4 was very reminiscent of the Sylvia films.
  • + 2
 That extreme panning at the end of each clip has got to go.
  • + 1
 did they add jet sound starting @0.30 in first Vid?
  • + 1
 Dylan will always be riding on a Kona, to me Smile
  • + 2
 Nice
  • + 1
 Can’t wait to see more. ????????????
  • + 1
 Looks like you had a way better summer than I did!
  • + 1
 Aahhh harper mountain... i love those trails

