Dylan Sherrard's Shred Hard 60 Series - Video



In between the waves of a wild summer season, I spent my time chipping away on something new. I wanted to try a different process toward producing video content. A process that might rekindle my flame for making moving pictures.



As the days flew by while working beside my friend and cinematographer Max, I realized that we were, in fact, trying something old.



We were heading out into the woods with bikes and cameras, but with none of the expectations or deadlines that had allowed video productions to become monotonous for me. We were shooting a trail or two, top to bottom, playing with whatever felt good at the time, and slapping something together with whatever clips we had collected.



The only criteria we held ourselves too was to ensure that it all felt fun and fit into a 60-second window. Every bit of it was refreshing. And I loved it.



I hope you enjoy. Maybe we'll make some more sometime.



x1 at Sun Peaks Resort











x2 at Sun Peaks Resort











x3 at Kamloops Back Roads









x4 at Kamloops Bike Ranch









x5 at Sun Peaks Resort









x6 at Harper Mountain











