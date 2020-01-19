Dylan Stark Signs With YT for 2020

Jan 19, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Dylan Stark has announced on Instagram that he will be riding for YT in 2020 after picking up his first major mountain bike sponsorship deal with the German brand. In 2019 Dylan began riding YT's bikes after impressing them with his unique riding style but for this year they decided to make things more official by offering a contract with the brand.

bigquotesOnce 2020 came around they offered me a contract and there’s no way I’d say no to such a rad brand/ family. This is the first time I’ve ever had this kind of bike support in my life and I hope to be able to send it on all sorts of bikes and see what 2020 has to offer and I’m super hyped to be apart of the YT team! Dylan Stark

After watching Dylan's incredible 2019 mixtape we can't wait to see what he will get up to in 2020.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours YT Industries Dylan Stark


13 Comments

  • 5 0
 Maybe this is his first major sponsorship in MTB, but he's been on a bunch of pro teams in BMX over the years. Hopefully this goes better.
  • 4 0
 All the best for 2020, give it LARGE!
  • 3 2
 Congrats Dylan!! Enjoy those new bikes. I might also suggest some respiratory protection as well based on the all the smog in the background of your photo.
  • 7 4
 Who is Dylan?
  • 7 1
 Who are you
  • 2 0
 Tony's ne'er do well, bike riding little brother. On the plus side, he flies without a suit.
  • 2 0
 Next task......THE FEST SERIES!
  • 2 0
 Wook life finally pays off
  • 3 1
 hell yeah!
  • 2 1
 Top 5 free style riders in the world Dylan Dylan Dylan Dylan Dylan
  • 7 6
 Don't fuck up now
  • 2 1
 Fuck yes ! Legend
  • 2 1
 Who?

