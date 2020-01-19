Dylan Stark Signs With YT for 2020

Dylan Stark has announced on Instagram that he will be riding for YT in 2020 after picking up his first major mountain bike sponsorship deal with the German brand. In 2019 Dylan began riding YT's bikes after impressing them with his unique riding style but for this year they decided to make things more official by offering a contract with the brand.
|Once 2020 came around they offered me a contract and there’s no way I’d say no to such a rad brand/ family. This is the first time I’ve ever had this kind of bike support in my life and I hope to be able to send it on all sorts of bikes and see what 2020 has to offer and I’m super hyped to be apart of the YT team!— Dylan Stark
After watching Dylan's incredible 2019 mixtape
we can't wait to see what he will get up to in 2020.
13 Comments
Post a Comment