Dynaplug Announces New Covert Bar End Tubeless Repair Kit

Oct 14, 2020
by ECHOS Communications  
The Dynaplug Covert Tire Plugging Tool

PRESS RELEASE: Dynaplug

Our new tool is designed to be the people's tire plugger– made by popular request from our customers, the Dynaplug Covert tubeless tire repair kit features "Twin Tube" technology, which allows riders to store two plugs in each tool. That's 4 plugs ready-to-go!

The Covert tools threads into mounts that snap into an ODI-compatible grip lockring, adding new functionality to the riders- favorite locking grip system. Even better, the Covert kit includes a free pair of ODI Vans LOCK-ON grips! Just lock on the grips, and you're ready to go.

The Dynaplug Covert Tire Plug Tool

Riders everywhere are going stealth, with mini tools, spare tubes, and other repair accessories hidden inside frames, steerer tubes, crank spindles, and even thru-axles. Now Dynaplug jumps into the plug side of the hidden tool game with a stealthy version of their plug system.

The Dynaplug Covert Tire Plug Tool

A couple turns of the Covert tool removes it from the end cap. The snug snap-on cap protects the plug tips when not in use, just pop it off, and the plug is ready to deploy. The Twin Tube™ technology plug tube unscrews from the tool body to flip around with the other size plug prepared to deploy. Fit one side of your bars with the Soft-Tip ready and one with the Megaplug, and you're ready to go with both sizes, or set them up the same if you tend toward a standard size hole when getting flats.

The Dynaplug Covert Tire Plug Tool

Following in the pattern of their Racer-series tools, the Bar End Racer is double-sided, with one standard Soft Tip plug and one Megaplug ready to plug almost any type of puncture. Megaplugs are (as the name implies) extra-large for big holes, while Soft Tip brass plugs fill garden-variety small tire holes. Both plugs can be doubled up or combined to fill super-sized holes. Covert kits include three spare Soft Tip plugs and one Megaplug.

Dynaplug Covert Kit Highlights:

Kit includes:
2 - Dynaplug Bar End Tools
2 - ODI VANS LOCK-ON GRIPS
1 - Megaplug
3 - Standard Plugs
1 - Standard Twin Tube™
1 - Standard/Megaplug Twin Tube
MSRP: $69.99

Find more info at Dynaplug.com

Tool Construction: Anodized Billet 6061 Aluminum and Hardened 304 Stainless Steel with Brass/Alloy and Viscoelastic rubber plugs.
Weight: 38.5g (2 tools loaded with plugs)
Limited Lifetime Warranty

The Dynaplug Covert Tire Plug Tool


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Dynaplug


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
180123 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
96266 views
Seeding Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020
94111 views
Review: e*thirteen's New Helix R Wide Range Cassette
69713 views
Final Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020
58049 views
Annika Langvad Announces Immediate Retirement from Professional XC Racing
54166 views
11 Bikes From Leogang DH World Champs 2020
52094 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
51749 views

5 Comments

  • 1 1
 Places left: inside a condom around the bottom of a dropper post, hanging from a cable like a Nokia holster, glued to the unused side of the pedal, slid in void between a cassette and the spokes.
  • 2 0
 Stealthy? Looks like it sticks out miles.
  • 2 0
 $70 but you get free grips lol , is it April 1st again
  • 1 0
 That pokes out further than most PB commenters dicks!! Wait a minute..
  • 1 0
 when you have your stem stacked that high it does indeed look stealth

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008832
Mobile Version of Website