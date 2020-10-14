Dynaplug Announces New Covert Bar End Tubeless Repair Kit

PRESS RELEASE: Dynaplug
Our new tool is designed to be the people's tire plugger– made by popular request from our customers, the Dynaplug Covert tubeless tire repair kit features "Twin Tube" technology, which allows riders to store two plugs in each tool. That's 4 plugs ready-to-go!
The Covert tools threads into mounts that snap into an ODI-compatible grip lockring, adding new functionality to the riders- favorite locking grip system. Even better, the Covert kit includes a free pair of ODI Vans LOCK-ON grips! Just lock on the grips, and you're ready to go.
Riders everywhere are going stealth, with mini tools, spare tubes, and other repair accessories hidden inside frames, steerer tubes, crank spindles, and even thru-axles. Now Dynaplug jumps into the plug side of the hidden tool game with a stealthy version of their plug system.
A couple turns of the Covert tool removes it from the end cap. The snug snap-on cap protects the plug tips when not in use, just pop it off, and the plug is ready to deploy. The Twin Tube™ technology plug tube unscrews from the tool body to flip around with the other size plug prepared to deploy. Fit one side of your bars with the Soft-Tip ready and one with the Megaplug, and you're ready to go with both sizes, or set them up the same if you tend toward a standard size hole when getting flats.
Following in the pattern of their Racer-series tools, the Bar End Racer is double-sided, with one standard Soft Tip plug and one Megaplug ready to plug almost any type of puncture. Megaplugs are (as the name implies) extra-large for big holes, while Soft Tip brass plugs fill garden-variety small tire holes. Both plugs can be doubled up or combined to fill super-sized holes. Covert kits include three spare Soft Tip plugs and one Megaplug. Dynaplug Covert Kit Highlights:
Kit includes:
2 - Dynaplug Bar End Tools
2 - ODI VANS LOCK-ON GRIPS
1 - Megaplug
3 - Standard Plugs
1 - Standard Twin Tube™
1 - Standard/Megaplug Twin Tube
MSRP: $69.99
Find more info at Dynaplug.com
Tool Construction: Anodized Billet 6061 Aluminum and Hardened 304 Stainless Steel with Brass/Alloy and Viscoelastic rubber plugs.
Weight: 38.5g (2 tools loaded with plugs)
Limited Lifetime Warranty
