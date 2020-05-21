Dynaplug Launches 14 Gram Carbon Racer Tire Plugging Tool

Press Release
Available from Dynaplug...and on the new Cannondale Scalpel
.
Our tire-plugging geniuses (and meerkats) have outdone themselves when it comes to lightweight tubeless solutions. Having established ourselves as inventors the best solution for fast repairs in the field, Dynaplug now introduces the new Carbon Racer tool made of glass-filled Nylon to plug pesky punctures that evade sealant.
The new Carbon Racer is only 14g, because every gram counts when you're trying to keep your hip pack from sagging...or are an actual XC racer with results on the line. This is half the weight of the already-light aluminum racer, and still highly durable with a lifetime warranty.
Following the form of the Racer tool, the Carbon Racer is double-sided, with one standard Soft Tip plug and one Megaplug ready to plug almost any type of puncture. Kits include 3 spare plugs and snug snap-on caps to protect each end.
Less weight and faster repairs are the game here. Even the complimentary bolt-on Carbon Silicone tool holder is super-light at 10g, mounting under bottle cages or to other accessory points for maximal tool security and availability for quick puncture plugging. The holder is also compatible with the classic Racer.
Carbon Racer Kit Includes:
Dynaplug® Carbon Racer tool
3 - Regular Plugs (Pointed tip)
2 - Megaplugs ( Bullet tip)
Carbon Silicone Tool Holder
Carbon Racer Highlights:
- Ultralight at 14g- half the weight of classic alloy Racer
- Molded of Nylon 6 plus 30% glass fill fibers
- Included Silicon holder installs under bottle cage or to accessory mounts
- The lightest tire plugging tool in the world.
- Smallest form factor. Biggest punch, highest quality.
- Lifetime warranty
- $47.99 MSRP
- Available from Dynaplug
Dynaplug Carbon Racer x Cannondale Scalpel
In addition to aftermarket availability, Carbon Racers will come as standard equipment on the new Cannondale Scalpel
. Dynaplug and Cannondale collaborated on the STASH kit quick draw repair carry system to hold a racer tool as well as Co2 and a mini tool.
