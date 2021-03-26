Dynaplug Launches New Lightweight Tubeless Repair Tool

Mar 26, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

DynaPlug has revealed a more affordable version of its tubeless tools with the new DynaPlugger.

The new tool looks similar to DynaPlug's previous offering, but it swaps the usual aluminum body to wallet-friendly glass-filled nylon. Not only does the new material keep costs down, it now makes the tool hit the scales at just 35 grams.

Alongside the tool itself, DynaPlug will also supply you with three extra standard plugs, a standard insertion tube, a mega insertion tube and a pipe cleaner. The standard tool kit comes in at $29.99, or you can also buy the DynaPlugger with three MegaPlugs or with five more standard plugs for $34.99. If you want to opt for the most expensive option for $41.99, this includes five more standard plugs and three MegaPlugs.


The USA-made DynaPlugger is available now and comes with a lifetime warranty. You can find out more here.

17 Comments

  • 18 0
 nO cHaiN bReAkEr nO dEaL!!!
  • 1 0
 haha
  • 8 1
 Could the metal tips on the plugs damage the rim of the wheel? Not even joking... I think this is a legitimate question
  • 3 0
 No, you don't have to jam it in that hard, and most of the time the length of the plug won't even reach the rim
  • 4 0
 It's really, really unlikely. Dynaplug says they've never seen that happen, and I believe them. You'd need to bottom out your tire in the exact spot where the plug is for it to even contact the rim, and that little brass cap isn't going to do much damage - remember, it's attached to something that's very flexible.
  • 1 0
 It can... I've personally seen it poke a hole in the rim tape (however it didn't damage the rim). Then you're sticking a tube in or walking.

I use regular sticky rope plugs / bacon strips. They work, but they're a pain in the ass if you need more than what you had preloaded in your jabber.

Although recently I've had fantastic results with Stan's Darts. IF THERE'S SEALANT IN THE TIRE, IT WILL WORK. However, you'd be surprised how many people let their tires go dry. And the Darts are $5 a piece...
  • 1 0
 @krka73: i've just recently added darts to my kit. i have the bacon strips as a first option with the darts for the stubborn punctures. haven't had to use either yet this year but glad to hear the endorsement!
  • 2 0
 The problem I’ve encountered with the original Dynaplug is that flats requiring a plug are so few and far between that when I finally suffer a flat where I need a solution, the metal-tipped plugs no longer function. Over time the plugs fuse inside the applicator. This new version doesn’t appear to resolve this issue.
  • 4 1
 I've had a plug kit for ages and I always carry it, but I've never needed it. I've had thorns and nails and whatnot in my tires, but sealant has always taken care of it.
  • 1 0
 I've never had an issue with traditional bacon strips. They're dirt cheap, easy to apply and easy to combine. They've always let me finish my ride (and often run way too long). If/when they start to leak, I take the tire off, remove the plug(s), clean the casing and either slap some gorilla tape on as a boot, or if it's a really massive hole, sew up the hole with fishing line.

These look neat, but the metal bits give me pause and I guess why bother with something more expensive and proprietary?
  • 3 0
 Had a similar early version of this, I thought the refills were too much $$ compared to standard strip plugs
  • 5 1
 Dildaplug
  • 4 1
 Looks "stabby" enough for general trail use.
  • 1 0
 D'am, the Lezyne one costs 1/6 of that for the cheap end and 1/8 of the most expensive version of this.
  • 1 0
 This specific dynaplug is cheaper on Amazon than whats listed here, and competitively priced with the generic brands
  • 1 0
 this vs stans dart???
  • 2 0
 I carry a Dynaplug for smaller holes. I also carry a Stan's Dart, thinking that the bigger (fluffier?) material will be handy for a bigger gash in the tire, but have never used it. I heard from a friend last week that he had a smaller puncture and his Dart failed because of the plastic tip. That's an n=1 experience of course, but doesn't argue against me carrying the metal-tipped Dynaplug.

Post a Comment



