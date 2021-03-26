Dynaplug Launches New Lightweight Tubeless Repair Tool

DynaPlug has revealed a more affordable version of its tubeless tools with the new DynaPlugger.
The new tool looks similar to DynaPlug's previous offering, but it swaps the usual aluminum body to wallet-friendly glass-filled nylon. Not only does the new material keep costs down, it now makes the tool hit the scales at just 35 grams.
Alongside the tool itself, DynaPlug will also supply you with three extra standard plugs, a standard insertion tube, a mega insertion tube and a pipe cleaner. The standard tool kit comes in at $29.99, or you can also buy the DynaPlugger with three MegaPlugs or with five more standard plugs for $34.99. If you want to opt for the most expensive option for $41.99, this includes five more standard plugs and three MegaPlugs.
The USA-made DynaPlugger is available now and comes with a lifetime warranty. You can find out more here
I use regular sticky rope plugs / bacon strips. They work, but they're a pain in the ass if you need more than what you had preloaded in your jabber.
Although recently I've had fantastic results with Stan's Darts. IF THERE'S SEALANT IN THE TIRE, IT WILL WORK. However, you'd be surprised how many people let their tires go dry. And the Darts are $5 a piece...
These look neat, but the metal bits give me pause and I guess why bother with something more expensive and proprietary?
