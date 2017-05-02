Dynaplug's Clever Tire Repair and Inflation Tool - Review



Even with today's reinforced casings and special glitter-filled sealants, hearing the dreaded 'psssssss' of a punctured tubeless tire is still an all-too-common occurrence for many riders, amateur and pro alike. That sound is especially infuriating when it occurs during a race run, typically signalling the end of any chances of getting onto that podium. The Dynaplug Air is an ingenious little tool that's designed to drastically reduce the time it takes to fix a tubeless tire puncture by combining a tire plug and a CO2 inflator into one small package.



Dynaplug Air Details

• Aluminum body, stainless steel nozzle

• Includes 4 plugs and 2 CO2 cartridges

• Colors: black, green, purple

• Weight: 20 grams

• MSRP: $74.99 USD

• Made in USA

• www.dynaplug.com

The tool consists of a straw-sized steel tube that has a small hole on each side of it. A tire plug is inserted into one end, and the other end is threaded into an anodized aluminum body. Once all of that is together the final component is a threaded CO2 cartridge. When you get a puncture, repairing it is as simple as jabbing the tire plug into the hole, twisting the CO2 cartridge to replace any air that escaped from the tire, and then pulling the tool out, leaving the plug to close up the hole. It's sometimes necessary to wiggle the plug a little bit to stop any more air from leaking out, and a few shakes of the wheel to get some sealant around the plug doesn't hurt either.



The Dynaplug Air sells for $74.99, a price that includes four brass tipped tire plugs made from viscoelastic rubber impregnated cord and two 12-gram CO2 cartridges. The pointy shape of the plug's brass end makes it easier to get it through a tire's tough casing, but for riders who are concerned about the minuscule chance that it could damage a rim strip or rim, Dynaplug sells rounded tips as well. They also offer a different nozzle that comes with four Megaplugs for an additional $19.99. Those Megaplugs are twice as wide and have a round aluminum tip for sealing up even bigger punctures.







The Dynaplug Air comes with the smaller nozzle and pointed plugs shown in the title image, but there's also a nozzle available that accepts Megaplugs. An aluminum cap covers the nozzle and plug when the tool isn't in use. The Dynaplug Air comes with the smaller nozzle and pointed plugs shown in the title image, but there's also a nozzle available that accepts Megaplugs. An aluminum cap covers the nozzle and plug when the tool isn't in use.





Sidewall slices, tread punctures - with a little creativity it's possible to repair relatively large holes. Sidewall slices, tread punctures - with a little creativity it's possible to repair relatively large holes.





Performance



I've been having a flat-free run over the last few months (knock on wood), which means I'm still waiting for an opportunity to really save the day with this clever contraption, but I did I rig up a few backyard tests to see how effective the Dynaplug Air truly is.



I started by jabbing a thick nail into the top of a tire, simulating the type of puncture that would happen if you ran over or landed on a sharp rock. That hole sealed up using the standard sized Dynaplug tire plug, and within minutes the tire was ready to go again.



To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Dynaplug Air tool

Next, I stabbed an even bigger hole with a screwdriver, one that would be impossible for the sealant to seal. For this test, I used the Megaplug tip, and due to the size of the hole, I first used the tool to push in one plug without using the CO2 cartridge, partially sealing the puncture. I then loaded up another Megaplug, cracked open the CO2, and once again was able to get the tire fully sealed up and inflated in short order.



For the final test, I punctured the tire's sidewall, the type of hole you'd usually end up trying to fix with a dollar bill or an energy bar wrapper. The result? You guessed it - the rubber plug sealed this one up as well with minimal fuss. It's a very intuitive tool to use, and even if you've never plugged a tire before there's minimal thinking involved to figure out how it works. Of course, there are circumstances where a puncture will be so big that plugs simply won't work, which is why it's still best to carry a tube and a way to inflate it just in case.







Pinkbike's Take



