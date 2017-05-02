PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Dynaplug's Clever Tire Repair and Inflation Tool - Review

May 2, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Dynaplug Air review

Even with today's reinforced casings and special glitter-filled sealants, hearing the dreaded 'psssssss' of a punctured tubeless tire is still an all-too-common occurrence for many riders, amateur and pro alike. That sound is especially infuriating when it occurs during a race run, typically signalling the end of any chances of getting onto that podium. The Dynaplug Air is an ingenious little tool that's designed to drastically reduce the time it takes to fix a tubeless tire puncture by combining a tire plug and a CO2 inflator into one small package.

Dynaplug Air Details
• Aluminum body, stainless steel nozzle
• Includes 4 plugs and 2 CO2 cartridges
• Colors: black, green, purple
• Weight: 20 grams
• MSRP: $74.99 USD
• Made in USA
www.dynaplug.com

The tool consists of a straw-sized steel tube that has a small hole on each side of it. A tire plug is inserted into one end, and the other end is threaded into an anodized aluminum body. Once all of that is together the final component is a threaded CO2 cartridge. When you get a puncture, repairing it is as simple as jabbing the tire plug into the hole, twisting the CO2 cartridge to replace any air that escaped from the tire, and then pulling the tool out, leaving the plug to close up the hole. It's sometimes necessary to wiggle the plug a little bit to stop any more air from leaking out, and a few shakes of the wheel to get some sealant around the plug doesn't hurt either.

The Dynaplug Air sells for $74.99, a price that includes four brass tipped tire plugs made from viscoelastic rubber impregnated cord and two 12-gram CO2 cartridges. The pointy shape of the plug's brass end makes it easier to get it through a tire's tough casing, but for riders who are concerned about the minuscule chance that it could damage a rim strip or rim, Dynaplug sells rounded tips as well. They also offer a different nozzle that comes with four Megaplugs for an additional $19.99. Those Megaplugs are twice as wide and have a round aluminum tip for sealing up even bigger punctures.


Dynaplug Air review
Dynaplug Air review
The Dynaplug Air comes with the smaller nozzle and pointed plugs shown in the title image, but there's also a nozzle available that accepts Megaplugs. An aluminum cap covers the nozzle and plug when the tool isn't in use.


Dynaplug Air review
Dynaplug Air review
Sidewall slices, tread punctures - with a little creativity it's possible to repair relatively large holes.


Performance

I've been having a flat-free run over the last few months (knock on wood), which means I'm still waiting for an opportunity to really save the day with this clever contraption, but I did I rig up a few backyard tests to see how effective the Dynaplug Air truly is.

I started by jabbing a thick nail into the top of a tire, simulating the type of puncture that would happen if you ran over or landed on a sharp rock. That hole sealed up using the standard sized Dynaplug tire plug, and within minutes the tire was ready to go again.

Dynaplug Air tool

by mikekazimer
Views: 1,820    Faves: 3    Comments: 2


Next, I stabbed an even bigger hole with a screwdriver, one that would be impossible for the sealant to seal. For this test, I used the Megaplug tip, and due to the size of the hole, I first used the tool to push in one plug without using the CO2 cartridge, partially sealing the puncture. I then loaded up another Megaplug, cracked open the CO2, and once again was able to get the tire fully sealed up and inflated in short order.

For the final test, I punctured the tire's sidewall, the type of hole you'd usually end up trying to fix with a dollar bill or an energy bar wrapper. The result? You guessed it - the rubber plug sealed this one up as well with minimal fuss. It's a very intuitive tool to use, and even if you've never plugged a tire before there's minimal thinking involved to figure out how it works. Of course, there are circumstances where a puncture will be so big that plugs simply won't work, which is why it's still best to carry a tube and a way to inflate it just in case.



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe price of the Dynaplug Air is a little steep, but keep in mind that it's made in the USA, and the lack of moving parts means it should last for years, assuming your riding buddies don't get jealous and steal it when you're not looking. It's definitely a specialty item, but it makes a lot of sense for riders looking for a simple, lightweight tool that can fix a puncture and get you back on the trail as quickly as possible. Mike Kazimer





44 Comments

  • + 46
 Looks like the price also received some inflation. However, with a plug from pinkbike, it'll sell.
  • + 6
 They may see a spike in sales due to this article Wink
  • + 2
 Lets hope long term reviews aren't deflating
  • + 3
 This comment should blow up quickly
  • + 1
 $74.99 that blows.
  • + 2
 Of course it's going to be expensive, the mtb industry are knobs when it comes to tubeless tech pricing. Hopefully in a few years we will see a slash
  • + 5
 @mikekazimer nailed this review.
  • + 3
 @properp: It certainly stabs a hole in your wallet.
  • + 13
 I'll gladly leave the first comment for review. I have one of the Dynaplug pills, which don't utilize the handy air reinflating feature, but the plugs work great. Something that may not be mentioned or touched on, is that these things are, for the most part permanent. I punctured a nearly new Wtb tire on a ride in Downieville, and fixed a slice in the tread with two regular plugs side by side. The plugs held strong the entire season until the tire was worn out. Can't speak more highly of this product. And it's made in Chico, Ca!
  • + 4
 And took too long to write, so now I'm not the first. Oh well
  • + 13
 @malitia:
At least you can say you were the first to respond to your own comment.
  • + 4
 automotive tire plugs are like $5 for mulitiple fixes, don't have a stupid metal tip on them that could potentially damage your rim tape. If you really need anodized aluminum this badly......
  • + 6
 $74.99!!!!!!!!! USA USA USA
  • + 1
 These work pretty well to repair a tubeless tire in most cases, but I've been 50/50 on repairing the sidewall with one of these, i usually have to plug and then spin tire to force some Stan's fluid to mix in it with it and then it seals
  • + 1
 Glad to see tire plug systems advancing, however I think I still like the "Sahmurai Sword" system better. Simply because i can plug the hole so fast with Sahmurai that, there is a good chance I can finish the race stage without needing to add air! In the event that air is needed, yes I have Co2 ready to go. The other thing that really helps out is to ride TCS Tires from WTB, no punctures in the first place! Maybe in the future Dynaplug can make a system that fits into handlebar (including co2) for speedy access.
  • + 1
 So that looks nifty for people in a hurry (racers, dentists, whatever), or people who ride in puncture prone places (deserts with lots of spiny plants and such). For the rest of us - any recommendations for a good, easy to use, small, reasonably priced plug tool/kit?
  • + 2
 There's a standard non-air version for like $30 that works great. These things will have you back on the trail long before you could get a tube replaced!
  • + 3
 Genuine Innovations UST Tubeless Plug Patch Kit:
www.amazon.com/s/?ie=UTF8&keywords=tubeless+plug+kit&tag=googhydr-20&index=aps&hvadid=182439188846&hvpos=1t1&hvnetw=g&hvrand=3568911969357165283&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=b&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9061078&hvtargid=kwd-126477050914&ref=pd_sl_1na4wox18r_b

insertion tool is VERY small
  • + 2
 @Bliss503: same type of kits are available at the Dollar Tree for guess how much? $1
  • + 1
 I also use the Genuine Innovations stuff for like $7 and a normal CO2 cartridge inflator.
  • + 0
 No disrespect, but this is a stupid product.

The goal of tubeless is to run low pressures, why the hell would anyone put a large pointy plug into their tire and have it sitting there waiting to damage the rim?

www.amazon.com/Genuine-Innovations-G2650-Tubeless-Repair/dp/B000P1RP48
Car version make smaller for bikes and $8.00
  • + 1
 What about pointy metal things left inside your tire? If they are engineered to stay there, what happens if you roll over a rock just wrong and it presses the plug right into your precious rim?
  • + 2
 Yeah I'd be a little skeptical using the pointed one with a set of nice carbon wheels.. who cares about the rim tape! I care about my actual carbon rim getting damaged
  • + 1
 That's why they make rounded tips, although I'd say the chances of the pointier tip damaging your rim is really, really slim.
  • + 3
 I saw a thread a while back mentioning a shred of a cotton T-Shirt and some sealant is the money. Anyone try this?
  • + 1
 It does work, but a much slower process.
  • + 2
 @JDFF: second that
  • + 1
 It works really well for just the right size puncture in my experience. The $6 genuine innovations kit is more foolproof and can be done trailside if necessary.
  • + 0
 @dtm1 and you automatically assume everything made in he USA is quality? Made in USA nowadays means just an excuse to overcharge for everything. See it appeals to the nationalistic sentiments that people have. Not that that's wrong. But please defend overpriced stuff just because 'merica! Seen this with a lot Brits too. And its not like this is some super completed tech that anyone can't produce for cheaper.
  • + 2
 How on earth is this worth $75? I just bought Shimano XT trail pedals (with cleats) and had them shipped for less than this.
  • - 1
 For that price it should include 3 co2 canisters and the additional megaplugs. Who cares if its made In the USA. Since when has being made in USA been synonymous with quality.especially for a basic device such as this. Its a globalized world. Mtbiking is a rip off for sure.
  • + 2
 Since about 1776 friend Wink
  • + 2
 cost of plug is more than new tire. ridiculous!
  • + 1
 Anyone have those spikey ends piece your rim tape, or ever damage a rim? Im just wondering
  • + 1
 Don't need to carry a knife for protection anymore now that you have a shank!!
  • + 1
 I bought a tire plug kit at the Dollar Tree. $1 has fixed three tires so far without issue.
  • + 1
 Kazimer, you should have become a hand model instead of a bike NERD.
  • + 2
 But... Plug?
  • + 1
 all *too* common ...
  • - 2
 Buy a tube and a patch?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



