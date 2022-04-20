E-Bike Battery Fire Destroys Florida Bike Shop

The interior of Andante Bikes, a longtime Florida bike shop, has been destroyed by a fire started by a e-bike battery left unattended, our sister publication Bicycle Retailer reported
.
The fire started after the shop closed April 9. The culpable bike, shop owner Mauricio Orozco said, was manufactured about two years ago and was sold last December, but was returned by the customer two days later when the battery wouldn't charge. The shop sent the battery to a company in Nevada to be rebuilt. Upon receiving the rebuilt battery, the shop left the battery to charge overnight. Instead of properly charging, it caught fire.
No injuries were reported, but the fire destroyed much of the shop's merchandise, along with the inside of the shop itself.
The shop's insurance does not cover the damage, so Orozco has started a GoFundMe
to rebuild after the massive loss. As of this writing, the fundraiser has raised $11,987 of its $75,000 goal.
Lithium ion batteries can potentially catch fire, experts say, and should not be left unattended while charging. Inexpensive batteries are more likely to pose risks as manufacturing defects are more common than in high-end products.
More information is available about lithium battery safety in this BRAIN article
and this e-bike battery charging guide
.
An incident report on the Andante Bikes fire is expected to become available Friday.
33 Comments
It is like only buying liability for your car and then being pissed when they won't pay to replace that car after you crash it because it is a collision claim.
-What brand of eBike that a new battery wouldn't charge? How common is this?
-What service rebuilt the battery?
-No warranty on a rebuilt battery? That's a red flag.
-Trust a rebuilt battery to charge unattended for the first time? That's a no.
So as to what brand? Not a brand... - dollars to donuts, this was a bike or conversion kit sourced from the endless supply of them available on alliexpress, ebay, even Amazon. You don't know what you're getting, you don't know whether the certificate stickers mean anything other than the supplier knew how to turn scanned pictures into decals, and you certainly have no idea if what you're getting is one of the rigorously tested, high quality batteries/motors/controllers churned out by legitimate companies abroad, or a bad knockoff that'll burn your house or shop down.
I’m not even gonna get into the game of broken component tag that tech company warranties try to pull
