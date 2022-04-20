E-Bike Battery Fire Destroys Florida Bike Shop

Apr 20, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

The interior of Andante Bikes, a longtime Florida bike shop, has been destroyed by a fire started by a e-bike battery left unattended, our sister publication Bicycle Retailer reported.

The fire started after the shop closed April 9. The culpable bike, shop owner Mauricio Orozco said, was manufactured about two years ago and was sold last December, but was returned by the customer two days later when the battery wouldn't charge. The shop sent the battery to a company in Nevada to be rebuilt. Upon receiving the rebuilt battery, the shop left the battery to charge overnight. Instead of properly charging, it caught fire.

No injuries were reported, but the fire destroyed much of the shop's merchandise, along with the inside of the shop itself.

The shop's insurance does not cover the damage, so Orozco has started a GoFundMe to rebuild after the massive loss. As of this writing, the fundraiser has raised $11,987 of its $75,000 goal.

Lithium ion batteries can potentially catch fire, experts say, and should not be left unattended while charging. Inexpensive batteries are more likely to pose risks as manufacturing defects are more common than in high-end products.

More information is available about lithium battery safety in this BRAIN article and this e-bike battery charging guide.

An incident report on the Andante Bikes fire is expected to become available Friday.

Posted In:
Industry News eMTB


33 Comments

  • 55 2
 The MTB Gods have spoken.
  • 4 8
flag DoubleCrownAddict (45 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 E bike atheist in denial.
  • 2 1
 praise be
  • 1 0
 I knew there was a reason why I never turned the e bike filter on.
  • 1 0
 Good
  • 15 0
 E-bike haters and fans unite to say insurance companies suck. Hoping no one was hurt and wising the owners the best.
  • 5 0
 lol But if you have a bike shop one of your top 3 due diligence items should be to make sure you’re fully insured.
  • 5 0
 I came for the e-bike comments but you have made us all better people with this. Can someone please explain the purpose of paying for insurance if the insurance company will do everything in their power to void your insurance when something like this happens? Disgrace.
  • 1 0
 i'm guessing they selected the policy that excluded fire
  • 1 0
 I insure a few different bike shops. Not sure what and how he would have chose a policy that would exclude a fire, but that sucks. There is no reason this shouldn’t be covered on his policy.
  • 1 0
 This is not an insurance company issue, the owner went cheap and did not pay for coverage for this type of event (fire). As a consumer it is your duty to know what coverage you have.

It is like only buying liability for your car and then being pissed when they won't pay to replace that car after you crash it because it is a collision claim.
  • 4 0
 Lots of questions here.
-What brand of eBike that a new battery wouldn't charge? How common is this?
-What service rebuilt the battery?
-No warranty on a rebuilt battery? That's a red flag.
-Trust a rebuilt battery to charge unattended for the first time? That's a no.
  • 1 0
 If you take a closer look at the picture in the BRAIN article that's linked to/quoted - I think it's a fair bet that this shop was not a retailer for high-end ebikes equipped with, say, Bosch, Shimano, Yamaha, or Brose motors/batteries. This is not to throw any shade at the business - there's a huge need for affordable ebikes, and unless you're an enthusiast and relatively well off, any of the big name brands are just plain out of reach.

So as to what brand? Not a brand... - dollars to donuts, this was a bike or conversion kit sourced from the endless supply of them available on alliexpress, ebay, even Amazon. You don't know what you're getting, you don't know whether the certificate stickers mean anything other than the supplier knew how to turn scanned pictures into decals, and you certainly have no idea if what you're getting is one of the rigorously tested, high quality batteries/motors/controllers churned out by legitimate companies abroad, or a bad knockoff that'll burn your house or shop down.
  • 9 2
 fuck ebikes man DH bikes are way better and just as heavy
  • 5 0
 I don't see how the fire insurance did not cover the damage. That does not seem right to me.
  • 2 0
 The Bicycle Retailer article says they didn't have fire insurance.
  • 4 0
 @toast2266: Very stupid IMO
  • 6 0
 Id rather be riding my bike than watching it charge.
  • 2 0
 Seems clear that the battery repacker has full liability to make this shop whole again. These is no clause that will hold up in court protecting them from liability. If this shop was properly insured, the insurance company would be suing repacker default - that is just how insurance works. Not sure why shop decided to get battery repacked versus replaced - trying save money, batteries aren’t available any longer etc. I don’t think repairing/repacking batteries can meet UL/FM compliancy. It’s very possible the customer could lost his home instead of bike shop if he would taken battery home and tried to charge it - likely would been joint liability in this case between repacker and shop. Going forward this will set basis for negligence anyone who decided to repack batteries.
  • 2 0
 Wow fuck insurance. This is like when all those vape batteries were blowing up in people's pockets. Gotta be mindful with batteries. If they're getting super hot, something isn't right.
  • 4 0
 Fire sale? Sorry, too soon?
  • 1 1
 That was in shockingly bad taste. Smile
  • 1 0
 What good is the insurance policy if it won't cover shit like this? Also, this would have never happened with a regular bike...
  • 1 0
 I hace a stack almosy 150 broken batteries stacked up in my workshop. Nice ticking time bomb sitting there
  • 1 3
 Quick poll: how many people have sent a bike part to get repaired under warranty and they pretty much just send it back and say nothings wrong? Or they just send you someone else’s broken warranty claim part? I remember I sent in a specialized air shock because the rebound no longer adjusted, they replaced the main seal, filled it with air and sent it back at $200 (Fox RP23’s were like $80 at the time by the way), still with completely non-functional rebound adjust

I’m not even gonna get into the game of broken component tag that tech company warranties try to pull
  • 4 2
 Quick poll: How is this relevant to the article?
  • 1 0
 @generictrailrider: the soon-to-be-exploding battery was sent by the shop to warranty repair, and a defective battery was clearly sent back. I imagine that battery warranty is handled similar to most consumer electronics where they often play musical chairs with warranty-claimed items and/or don’t do a thorough QC check. I was pointing out anecdotally that even a company like specialized receiving a claim from a specialized-based shop isn’t above just sending back non-functional warranty claim items
  • 2 0
 These comments are going to be lit!
  • 6 5
 One more reason I will never own an Ebike
  • 18 1
 Best get rid of your Li-Ion powered phone, tablet, computer, cordless vacuum, power tools, etc.
  • 4 0
 @gnarlysipes: This is why I have no electronic devices or electricity in my house. I prefer it burn down the old fashion way, candles tipping over or the stove burning out of control. This is assuming I live long enough with all the soot I breathe. Smile
  • 4 7
 I'll take the risk of bursting into flames rather than having to pedal a retro bike uphill anyday.
  • 1 0
 i know right...imagine having to actually pedal a bike up a hill without a motor, how am i supposed to talk about how gnarly the trails are if im blowing out of my arse pedalling...

Post a Comment



