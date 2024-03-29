E-Bike Battery Fires - Should You Be Worried?

Battery fires involving e-bikes are on the rise and often in the news. We've reported
on electric bikes catching fire on this site. But how common are they? If you own an ebike, how likely is it to catch fire, and what can be done about it?How do e-bike batteries catch fire?
The lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes, e-scooters and other Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) can catch fire due to something called thermal runaway
. Put simply, this happens when a fault within the battery - usually caused by a manufacturing defect, misuse or external damage - creates a short circuit that releases a lot of heat within a battery cell. This heat can initiate a chemical reaction that generates more heat, which causes the structure of the cell to collapse, which in turn creates more heat. This chain reaction can spread to other cells, releasing a large amount of energy and toxic gases over a few minutes. The fire can burn very hot, and because the chemical reaction doesn't rely on oxygen from the outside air, it can be difficult to put out.
Fortunately, thermal runaway is quite rare and largely preventable. How common are e-bike battery fires?
It's hard to know exactly how many e-bike battery fires occur globally. However, a recent report
from Electrical Safety First, the UK’s leading charity on electrical safety, shares what we do know about the UK figures. It says data obtained by Zurich Insurance UK revealed that e-bikes and e-scooters combined were responsible for 167 fires in the UK as a whole in 2021. In 2022, the London Fire Brigade reported attending 87 e-bike and 29 e-scooter fires in Greater London alone.
It's difficult to translate these numbers into the percentage
of e-bikes catching fire because we don't know exactly how many e-bikes were in operation in greater London in 2022, or in the UK in 2021. However, according to Cycling Industry News
, 160,000 e-bikes were sold in the UK in 2021, along with 175,000 e-scooters. And since sales grew steadily over the previous years, and e-bikes typically last for several years, we can be confident that there were several hundred thousand e-bikes and e-scooters in the UK in 2021, which could be compared to the 167 fires reported in that year.
Additionally, those sales figures don't count ebike conversion kits, whereas the fire report data counts converted bikes as e-bikes.
Helpfully, this study
from Sweden called "Fires in electric vehicles in 2022" (translated), from the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency, MSB, provides information on both the number of e-bike fires and the number of e-bikes sold in Sweden. It states that in 2022 there were 20 fires reported involving electric bikes and 38 for electric scooters. The main report
reveals that there were a total of 608,000 electric bikes sold in Sweden between 2014 and 2022. This still doesn't tell us how many e-bikes were in existence in Sweden in 2022 because some may have been disposed of/ recycled, and some e-bikes sold before 2014 could still be in use. But if we use this number as a rough guide, the 20 electric bicycle fires in that year correspond to 0.003% or 1 in 30,000 e-bikes "on the road" catching fire in that year. If only half of those e-bikes were still in use in 2022, the odds would increase to 1 in 15,000. For comparison, the same report states that around 1 in 1,300 cars catch fire each year in Sweden, including from crashes and arson, although electric car fires are much rarer (around 1 in 30,000).
To be clear, the study doesn't say exactly how many e-bikes were in use in Sweden in 2022 so we can't give an accurate figure for the proportion that caught fire, but I think it's reasonable to conclude that the number is in the ballpark of one in 10,000 - it's certainly not 1 in 1,000 or 1 in 100,000.How dangerous are e-bike battery fires?
Although battery fires are relatively rare, several people have been killed as a result of e-bikes and e-scooters catching fire in their homes. Media analysis from Electrical Safety First
recorded 36 instances where an e-bike or e-scooter battery fire led to a property fire in the UK over the 12 months between April 2022 and March 2023. Of these, 81% occurred in domestic accommodation and half were at night. In the first three months of 2023 alone, four people died due to e-bike and e-scooter fires in the UK. In New York City, fire officials reported six such deaths in 2022 and five in the first four months of 2023.
Emma Sutcliffe of EV FireSafe discusses EV and LEV fire safety on the Fully Charged Podcast.
But to get a sense of how dangerous e-bike fires are, we need to zoom out to the global level. Worldwide data on battery fires is collected by EV FireSafe
, a firefighter-led organisation funded by the Australian Government to research electric vehicle battery fires and how to deal with them. Their research is referenced by national fire agencies around the world. While they were unable to put a figure on the total number of Light Electric Vehicle fires globally, they recorded 138 injuries and 36 fatalities due to LEV fires in the first half of 2023.
Thirty-six fatalities in 6 months may sound alarming, but it's worth keeping in mind that there were an estimated 300 million LEVs
globally in 2023. By comparison, in the UK alone
there were 1,633
road collision fatalities in 2023, plus an estimated 10,000 early deaths
due to air pollution, spread among just 41 million
road vehicles (cars, vans, buses etc.).
.
So while the fatalities from LEV fires are tragic and growing in frequency, the danger to life from other modes of transport is orders of magnitude higher on a per-vehicle basis*. This is relevant because a significant percentage
of e-bikes are used as a direct replacement for cars. *Sidenote: of course, cycling or e-biking for transport also carries a risk of being involved in a road traffic accident, but according to this Danish study the risk is greatly outweighed by the life-extending benefits of the exercise. Besides, I would argue the danger to cyclists from being hit by a car is an externalised risk of driving, not a risk created by cycling.
Another sidenote: according to the International Energy Agency, e-bikes, electric scooters and other light electric vehicles are already reducing oil demand by 100,000 barrels per day by replacing cars and motorcycles.Which e-bikes are highest risk?
Electrical Safety First warns against e-bikes, conversion kits and batteries purchased from third-party sellers on online marketplaces, "which may not meet the correct safety standards," as well as "DIY modifications to the electrical systems (to prolong battery life and increase speed)." Another risk is from "universal" chargers which can sometimes over-charge the battery above the maximum voltage, leading to thermal runaway. ESF found almost 60 listings of substandard e-bike and e-scooter chargers for sale through third-party online sellers. This point was also emphasised by EV FireSafe.
According to Electrical Safety First, the biggest risk is for DIY e-bike conversions and modifications. Source: Electrical Safety First
.
|Many conversion kits available online do not include the battery, an essential component of any e-bike. The selection of a suitable battery and charger is left to the consumer to source and ensure compatibility. When a consumer converts a standard bicycle to an e-bike, in the eyes of the law, they take on the role of a manufacturer (perhaps unknowingly), so, take full responsibility for safety and conformity to applicable legislation.—Electrical Safety First
It's not clear how many of the LEV fires mentioned above were due to sub-standard batteries, dodgy chargers or DIY modifications, but it stands to reason that e-bikes from reputable manufacturers with the correct charger should have a lower risk of failure than average.
To be clear, this is not to say that everyone should avoid conversion kits or entry-level e-bikes (these are the most accessible, sustainable
and affordable modes of transport available to many people) but beware of homemade hacks or dodgy deals on eBay or Amazon.
It's also worth bearing in mind that some bike shops are refusing to service low-quality e-bikes. According to EV FireSafe, "This is leading to ‘Backyard’ servicing, with horrific results."
ESF recommends buying only from reputable retailers, using the correct charger and compatible batteries. If possible, it's a good idea to charge your e-bike outside of the home, in a shed or communal bike store. If charging indoors, avoid charging overnight, do it somewhere away from the exit, and unplug the battery once it's charged. For the full list of safety recommendations, click here
.Why do electric bikes catch fire more often than electric cars?
When talking about e-bikes and e-scooters, EV FireSafe has started using the term Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) instead of Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs), to prevent confusion with road-registered electric vehicles, such as electric cars. This is because the batteries in electric cars are much less likely to catch fire than PMDs like e-bikes. In fact, EV FireSafe
estimates a probability of 0.0012% for electric cars, which they say is considerably lower than the risk for PMDs or internal combustion cars. This is echoed by the Swedish study
mentioned earlier.
Differences between LEVs (such as e-bikes) and roadgoing EVs. Source: EVFireSafe
According to EV FireSafe, this difference in safety between e-bikes and electric cars is due to a range of factors, "but primarily the quality of the lithium-ion battery cells & battery management system; in EVs they're high quality and subject to stringent regulation, in PMDs, they're often very low quality and unregulated." Key Points
• The batteries in e-bikes (and other Light Electric Vehicles such as e-scooters), can catch fire while charging, which can cause a particularly intense and dangerous fire especially if charged indoors.
• Such fires are getting more common and have caused fatalities, but they remain very rare compared to the number of e-bikes and other LEVs in existence. Car accidents and air pollution cause hundreds of times more deaths on a per-vehicle basis, so fire risk shouldn't put you off getting an e-bike, especially if you plan to use it instead of a car.
• The e-bikes most at risk of catching fire are those that have been modified or charged incorrectly, or those from third-party online sellers which do not meet safety regulations.
• If charging an e-bike inside the home, it's best practice to avoid charging overnight and keep it away from the exit.
• For well-made and properly used e-bikes, the fire risk is extremely low.
Acknowledgements
I'd like to thank Sara Mills of EV FireSafe for her feedback on this article.
Serious side note, imagine taking a tumble, you bike stars a fire and you burn down your local riding area. Won't be very popular with your biking buddies.
That's not to say that legit batteries don't have their issues, I've had a MacBook battery swell and get very hot. But it's rare.
1. Statistics are scarce, so actual fire rates per 100,000 eBikes, not just raw numbers, are not available, which makes a lot of comparisons to other battery-powered vehicles moot, or misleading at best.
2. Tucked in at the end is "For well-made and properly used e-bikes, the fire risk is extremely low." Cheap eBikes are being sold in insane volumes, because they're less expensive. How many cheap EVs do you see catching fire? You don't, because there are so many safety hoops and regulations around selling a motor vehicle that cheap shit can't pass. I don't want regulaton on bikes more than anyone else, but in the world of "you get what you pay for" I'm not all that surprised to see fires on cheap eBikes. Show me how many Pivots, Ibis, Specialized, etc have caught fire and then we'll talk.
