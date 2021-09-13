E-Bike Randoms - IAA Mobility 2021

Simplon

The Simplon Steamer PMAX is available in two travel configurations with 150mm or 170mm of rear wheel travel. It's equipped with Bosch's Performance CX motor but uses the smaller Bosch 625Wh battery with the option of using a 500Wh extender sitting on the bottle cage mounts for a total of 1125Wh. Head angle: 63,9 degrees, seat angle: 78 degrees. 468mm reach for a size M, 448mm chainstays.

The 150mm version with matching fork pushes the bike to a 64.7-degree head angle and 79-degree seat angle.

The shock is rotated by 90 degrees to give more room for a water bottle or the optional battery extender.

Conway

The new Conway Xyron is available in a carbon and aluminum version, running on 29" wheels, stepping up over the older 27,5" version. Shown here is the Xyron S 4.9 aluminum model with 150mm of travel and Bosch's new PowerTube 750 battery, LED remote and Kiox display. Five frame sizes should make for a proper fit.

New colorway for the eWME 8.9 MX in flipflop and chrome. Using Shimano's EP8 motor, it's using a large Darfon 720Wh battery. The eWME is available in mullet and full 29" versions.

So shiny ...

Scott

The Scott Patron has already been launched but the engineers developed this display to show what's hidden inside.

750Wh Bosch battery.

The Patron eRIDE 900.

R Raymon

The R Raymon AirRay is a lightweight e-bike with Air Drive motor, developed with Yamaha, which delivers 50Nm of torque. The AirRay frame weights 2.8kg, offers 150 mm of travel and fits 29" wheels. There are four support modes: Eco+, Eco, Standard and High. R Raymon is talking of a steep 74-degree seat angle to help with climbing (don't want to know what they consider a slack seat angle), but at least the head angle of 65.5 degrees fits into today's understanding of all-mountain capable. Shown here is the AirRay 10.0, using a 500Wh battery and weighing 20.2kg. Price is €5,499.

Chainstays are loooong at 475mm. The Yamaha Air Drive weighs 2.9kg and offers 50Nm of torque.

AirRay 11.0 with 500Wh battery at 19.9kg. The 12.0 top model is only weighing 19.4kg, with a removable 410Wh battery, for a price of €7,299.

The aluminum TrailRay 160 E 11.0 with 160mm of travel is equipped with Panasonic's new PW-X3 with 85Nm of torque and a massive Simplo 835Wh battery. .

Fazua

The Fazua Ride 50 Trail is the evolution of the Fazua Ride 50 Drive System with more power (58Nm of torque compared to 55Nm previously), 6% weight reduction and a freewheel with 67% more teeth (40 now) for quicker engagement. The motor is 10% more efficient. The continuous nominal power is 250W, maximum power is 300W, but it's able to provide 350W for a short time in a new mode. By pushing the handlebar remote for three seconds in any setting, you'll switch into Attack Mode, getting that extra power for a few seconds. The USB cap that used to be screwed on can now be opened without the need of any tools. There's also a second version, the Ride 50 Street, with the only difference showing in a different layout of the radiant cooling structures on the outside of the drive pack. Ride modes can now be fully customized via an app.

Multiple remotes to choose from.

You can set different profiles and even adjust them during a ride.

The USB port for diagnostics is now easily accessible. Charging port on the battery is now protected by a rubber cover. Thankfully you can now simply activate it from the remote.

The bottom bracket assembly is still the only unit that needs to stay attached to the frame. Trek's E-Caliber with Fazua system.

Riese & Müller

More of a travel bike company, they Riese & Müller now also have e-MTBs in their lineup. The Bosch-driven Deline mountain has 150mm of travel and a 625Wh battery.

There's also a Superdelite mountain version with an additional battery in the top tube, coming to 1,125Wh total.

FIT

FIT is offering its own range of components to match different motors. They are offering remotes, displays, and batteries (from 555 to 960Wh) including motors (at the moment Brose, Panasonic and Amprio Rheinmetall) as a package to companies and act as the service provider for all those components. Updates are possible over a cloud-based service through a port that's compatible with all variations.

Apparently, they can do any sort of programming with their units. Even to guide Super Mario towards Princess Peach.

Another concept bike, with full integration of FIT's concept components.

Supernova

With 3,000 Lumens and 450 Lux of the high beam, the M99 Pro 2 is now the brightest light in Supernova's lineup in accordance with German road law. It's also got an integrated power buffer to manage the power surge of components with short-term high power consumption. There's also a low beam and daylight running light (shown in picture).

