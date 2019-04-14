The Lightest Carbon Crankset and a Magnetic Hip Pack - Sea Otter 2019

The XCXr crankset that comes in at just 392-grams, otherwise known as "The lightest mountain bike cranks on the market,'' according to e*thirteen. I'm sure there's a crazy smart German or Italian out there making their own carbon arms that weigh 57-grams and cost a few thousand euros, but can you find a set of mountain bike cranks that are attainable and lighter than the XCXr arms? I can't.



There's the usual 30mm spindle with its triangular 'P3 Connect' interface that e*thirteen employs for all of their cranks, although it has been moved to the non-drive-side arm for 2020 to make installation smoother. They've also designed the 1X-only chainring interface so that you use a 3mm washer to get the 'ring in either the Boost or non-Boost position. Length options are 170mm or 175mm, and they go for $399 USD.



The XCXr crank has 30mm diameter spindle with e*thirteen's triangular 'P3 Connect' interface.