Video: 57 Seconds of Shredding in Prince George, BC Looks Awesome

Nov 5, 2018
by FSA-MTB  
Glenn King: Shreddies for Breakfast

by FSA-MTB
Filmed early one summer morning, Glenn wanted to show what an average morning ride in his hometown of Prince George, BC looks like.

Ripping Trail
Mobbin' through the forest, Full Speed Ahead style.

Whips for breakfast.
Back up for another one.

Ripping Trail
Glenn has put the hard-hitting GRID cockpit and wheels through their paces this season, shredding everything from long climbs with punishing descents to big bike park booters. His NS trail bike is also complete with Gradient modular cranks and FSA's fully featured Flowtron dropper seatpost.

www.fullspeedahead.com

 Makes me want to go out and shred!
 Good stuff! Snabb is looking great kitted with those parts!
 These Bikes are great but well overpriced

