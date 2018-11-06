Video: 57 Seconds of Shredding in Prince George, BC Looks Awesome

Mobbin' through the forest, Full Speed Ahead style.

Glenn has put the hard-hitting GRID cockpit and wheels through their paces this season, shredding everything from long climbs with punishing descents to big bike park booters. His NS trail bike is also complete with Gradient modular cranks and FSA's fully featured Flowtron dropper seatpost.

Filmed early one summer morning, Glenn wanted to show what an average morning ride in his hometown of Prince George, BC looks like.