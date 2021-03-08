Earthbound's High Pivot Bike is Made From Bamboo & Carbon

Jason took a lot of inspiration from the Forbidden Druid for this bike although it may not exactly show in the design. He says, "I've probably read every review of that bike since it came onto the scene and heard great testimony from riders, the typical comment is always that bike feels like it has more travel than it does and carries speed over rocks really well. I knew I needed to try and make a high pivot bike."



He said he sees the idler pulley on a design like this as an advantage as it allows him to tune the anti-squat. He admits he took a bit of a risk putting it at 160% but is happy with the result, saying, "When you need to put some power down the chassis doesn't bob at all, despite running the shock quite plush! Whereas I think if you had such a high value on a conventional design, you'd end up with too much pedal kickback."

