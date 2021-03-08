Earthbound's High Pivot Bike is Made From Bamboo & Carbon

Mar 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

If 2019 was the year of downcountry bikes and 2020 was the year of mullets, 2021 looks set to be the year of high pivot suspension bikes. We've already seen new models from Forbidden and Deviate and, if recent spy shots are anything to go by, bigger brands are planning on releasing some of their own soon. Joining them all is Earthbound Bikes, who are bringing their own twist on the design, bamboo.

Bamboo bikes aren't uncommon but they generally occupy a niche of hardtails, touring bikes and road bikes. This model caught our eye as it's easily the most progressive we've ever seen from bamboo and looks far from the novelty bamboo bikes we're used to.

Frame material: Bamboo and carbon
Travel: 151mm (160mm fork)
Intended Use: Enduro
Wheelsize: 29" front and rear
Head tube angle: 64.5°
Reach: 490mm
Size: Custom
Price: N/A
More info: @earthbound_bikes

The bike was built by Jason O'Nions, who doesn't have a bike building background but more than makes up for it with a lifelong passion for bikes and a 'tinkerer's mentality'. He has been building bamboo bikes since 2010 using relatively simple methods but was inspired to push himself after watching a YouTube video from Cobra Framebuilding that pushed him to learn CAD and 3D printing. He built himself a hardcore hardtail last year and the next logical step from there was to step into the world of full suspension.

So, why bamboo? It may seem like an unusual material to build a mountain bike from, but Jason actually argues that bamboo is nature's carbon fiber. It's a composite material with natural fibers embedded in a resin-like material and refined over millions of years of evolution. Jason is also eager to harness the damping qualities of the material too. He first tried the material out of curiosity on a road bike and said it felt like the road had been freshly tarmacked. He says, "I find the vibration damping and slight flex allows you to go faster and push a little harder than usual with more grip and less fatigue - particularly, way less arm pump."

The dry carbon fiber ready to be applied
The bamboo and carbon parts are held together with epoxy resin

The bike is built from two main components, bamboo tubes and carbon lugs. Most carbon we're used to seeing in mountain biking comes out of a mold, but Jason has actually built this entire bike by hand. He explains, "The tubes are mitred and tacked together, then the lug is built up by hand by wrapping carbon fiber using a 'wet layup' technique. Basically, you take dry carbon fiber, wet it up with resin, and then apply it to the joint. It's quite a messy and awkward approach which takes a lot of time but is necessary." Once each lug has been built and cured hard, it is then sanded by hand for several hours until it's uniform and smooth enough for a clearcoat.

As Jason doesn't have a workshop or much equipment, he had to use as many off-the-shelf parts as possible to complete the bike. For example, the swing link that drives the shock is from a Stanton Switch9er FS, the Idler is from a Druid and the main pivot is a bottom bracket. The complete project took around three months to complete with around 50 hours alone dedicated to building the bike.

Jason has taught himself how to 3D print to help him make the jigs for this bike.

Building this bike is very labour intensive with Jason estimating the construction alone took 50 hours.

The frame ready to be sanded smooth before clear coating.



The bike is currently a 29er front and rear but Jason is working on an alternate shock mount to allow him to go mullet.

Jason took a lot of inspiration from the Forbidden Druid for this bike although it may not exactly show in the design. He says, "I've probably read every review of that bike since it came onto the scene and heard great testimony from riders, the typical comment is always that bike feels like it has more travel than it does and carries speed over rocks really well. I knew I needed to try and make a high pivot bike."

He said he sees the idler pulley on a design like this as an advantage as it allows him to tune the anti-squat. He admits he took a bit of a risk putting it at 160% but is happy with the result, saying, "When you need to put some power down the chassis doesn't bob at all, despite running the shock quite plush! Whereas I think if you had such a high value on a conventional design, you'd end up with too much pedal kickback."


For now, Jason is going to be just riding this bike for himself and doesn't have any plans to sell them to the public. With the amount of work it takes and with the fact it's a bit MacGyvered means it would end up being more trouble than it's worth at this moment in time. He says that if there ever were to be a V2 of the bike he'd try to shed some weight and make it a bit slacker and longer.

Jason's next project is most likely to be a balance bike as he has just become a new dad, however, if you're in the market for something simple like a road or gravel bike, Jason welcomes you to get in touch.

A copper candy finish looks great on the carbon lugs.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks


111 Comments

  • 370 1
 "I need a replacement triangle"
"That will be six to eight months as we have to grow it"
"Great better than YT"
  • 17 7
 The comment is extremely underrated.
  • 78 0
 Everyone who bought YT this year got bamboozled
  • 25 0
 Six to eight months? faster sir - "Certain species of bamboo can grow 910 mm (36 in) within a 24-hour period" - Wikipedia
  • 11 0
 @theperfectline: yep fastest growing plant in the world one of the most sustainable fiber available.
  • 2 0
 @ybsurf: Nah, Duckweed beats Bamboo. But close second!
  • 2 0
 I literally just spat out my beer LMFAOOOOO
  • 2 1
 @bike-nerd: Commencal has issues, you can buy Clash right now and have it delivered in 2022. One guy in Russia waited for half a year for his Specialized Status, Rose bikes are sold out until August-ish. Common problem.
  • 1 0
 Somewhere in Asian country: Your replacement triangle will be ready in two days.
  • 1 1
 That is about as long as it once took me to get a replacement alum frame from Scott too ... granted this was a good 10 odd years ago.
  • 1 0
 @HairyLegs: I hope you're not still waiting!
  • 92 1
 need huck to flat video now please Smile
  • 62 0
 If I get around to filming something I'll post it up here Smile
  • 3 0
 Flaming hoop jump?
  • 7 2
 @earthbound-bikes: Nice job! People will give you crap. Keep innovating. A video from Whistler crabapple would really prove the strength of you design. I guess start with A line.
  • 1 0
 @earthbound-bikes: please do!
  • 2 0
 All fun aside, this is a seriously cool bit of engineering. Please film some rides and post. Will be cool to see if the purported tensile strength of bamboo holds up to a real world chaotic test.
  • 48 0
 Be careful riding this around the Panda trails
  • 37 1
 Looks like something the Professor built for Gilligan, so he could send it around the island.
  • 30 0
 Looks like a ...... wait no it doesn't
  • 45 0
 Tree?
  • 13 1
 @TobiasHandcock: I am groot?
  • 1 0
 I mean it kinda does, doesn't it?
At least according to those spy shots of the upcoming model.
  • 17 0
 Does that mean when you snap a frame, you can cut a section of wood with the same diameter and replace the broken part on the fly?
  • 5 0
 Certified bamboo biker repair service
  • 2 0
 @Kimura: much cheaper than carbon repairs
  • 1 0
 @JerryL98: then they will grow into each other and repair itself...?

hmm.. living bamboo bike ??? genetically modify it to reach a certain size and stop growing, and have a root container under the BB. water bicycle periodically? would it be self healing?
  • 13 0
 “The bike was built by Jason O'Nions, who doesn't have a bike building background ..... He has been building bamboo bikes since 2010 “

@pinkbike standards are getting way to high, if 10 years of building bikes doesn’t qualify as having a bike building background, then what does?
  • 20 1
 Because I didn't spent all those years building. Just very very occasionally.
  • 1 0
 *too
  • 14 0
 Does the warranty cover termites?
  • 9 0
 I'd like to know more about the chainguide that slides between chainstay and seatstay. Anyone notice that?
  • 1 0
 That would be the i-track suspension layout. Surprised it didn't get a bigger mention.
  • 2 0
 Hi @endlesstrailz that's a Chaintamer. Check out www.chaintamer.co.za
  • 1 0
 Yep, that's a chaintamer! won't ride without one after using it for a while.
  • 1 0
 @earthbound-bikes: I've seen those, and I always thought it was a draft idea as it could potentially bounce into the spokes. Then bad things. But if they're being happily used, maybe I'm wrong...
  • 9 0
 This makes me want to quit my job and build a custom bike.
  • 9 0
 Holy Sh*t that is so sick
  • 7 0
 I'm thinking I like it! Not bad, not bad at all... actually very innovative.
  • 6 0
 "around 50 hours alone dedicated to building the bike."

thats actually amazing. It would take me like 300 hours haha.
  • 2 0
 That was my thought. 50 hours seems like really short for that amount of work.
  • 7 0
 Bear grylls getting lost in whistler be like:
  • 2 0
 Hahahahaha
  • 4 0
 Earthbound child Earthbound child Come up with the shit I'm the Earthbound Child Anyone remember that section of... the collective... or some old great movie.
  • 2 0
 I still listen to pretty well the whole soundtrack, and just just for nostalgia

youtu.be/_CDJl27tOVc?t=509
  • 6 0
 High pivot everything
  • 1 0
 Impressive craftsmanship.

This truly ups pole in the eco friendly-ness department. As you can see in the first pic instead of having to collect Alu shavings and reprocess it vía energy intensive, the guy made a fence with his leftovers!!!
  • 4 1
 How much $$$ to rip a full pull of Dirt Merchant aboard this steed?
No reserve. Bidding starts at $5
  • 2 0
 If you’re doing it right Dirt Merchant is smooth as a green trail. I’d give $10 to see someone ride Monkey Hands in September on this. So rough my fingernails fell out.
  • 5 0
 No mention of weight?
  • 1 1
 This
  • 1 0
 following
  • 18 0
 Frame w/o shock is a little portly at 3.6kg but I'm fine with that, especially as its an L/XL

The similarly sized hardtail I built is just over 2kg which is great.
  • 5 0
 @earthbound-bikes: 3.6kg isn't bad at all! I think thats the same as a carbon Megatower L ....
  • 10 0
 @hamncheez: Ah Thanks, that's great to know. I didn't want to look at too many weights in case it demoralised me. I was just happy with it being lighter than the steel full sus it's replacing Smile
  • 1 0
 I like the idea of the main pivot being a bottom bracket...what bottom bracket did you use? I could make about a million jokes about specific brands or standards, but in reality it just seems like a good idea...
  • 1 0
 Cheers, its an evo386.
  • 2 1
 Cool to look at, cool to talk about, not so cool digging bamboo out'cha ass from some badness that happened & after owning bonded bikes in the past, when those joint go they usually don't kid around about it.
  • 1 0
 I remember traveling through SE Asia and being amazed by the massive modern glass and steel skyscrapers going up, all surrounded by incredibly elaborate bamboo scaffolding ????
  • 2 0
 Better than the big bamboo skyscrapers where I live all surrounded by glass scaffolding
  • 4 0
 YES!
  • 4 1
 I don't think this bike wood be good for everyone...
  • 2 3
 "The bamboo and carbon parts are held together with epoxy resin" - With that confidence inspiring picture of resin gooped onto the seams.. Are flippin' kidding me? I really did think that was a joke caption / picture. But apparently not. Phew.. cool idea and all.. but scary AF.
  • 4 0
 All of the joints are carbon fibre
  • 5 0
 The epoxy just holds the parts in place till the carbon lugs are made on top of the joint. This epoxy will also help form a fillet in joint to help make it stronger. The strength of the joint comes from the carbon lug.
  • 1 0
 @shirk-007: You very well might be correct - in which case, the wording "The bamboo and carbon parts are HELD TOGETHER with epoxy resin" (verbatim, emphasis my own) is somewhat misleading. Anyways, neat idea - epitome of a boutique bike.
  • 3 0
 @CDT77: all carbon fibre is held together with an epoxy resin? Carbon fibre is just sheets of woven cloth. Doesnt stick itself together.
  • 1 0
 @drfunsocks: this guy sheets of woven cloths
  • 1 0
 *Factory tour guide -
"And here we have our factory arborists prepping the downtube and top tube sections, we only use 100" Chinese scaffold grade bamboo..."
  • 2 0
 Everybody wants a piece of the HSP pie
  • 2 0
 I would love to ride that.
  • 1 0
 Careful with that idler pulley placement, that i-Track suspension guy will sue you
  • 2 0
 Ha, thanks for the heads up. I think I'm OK so long as I don't start selling them without paying for the full licence. This is just my personal hobby bike. That software sure was useful though....
  • 1 0
 @earthbound-bikes: ya it was more of a joke. Kudos on such an amazing build
  • 2 0
 Put an Avalanche Woodie on that bike!
  • 4 1
 It is Groot
  • 2 0
 That bike is fire! Oh wait....
  • 1 0
 I would love to see some action shots of this thing! And, good choice on the suspension! DVO FTW!
  • 2 0
 DVO, ma maaan Wink
  • 1 0
 @earthbound-bikes: I've got a hardtail with a 170 Diamond, and I love it! Keep up the good and interesting work with those bikes!
  • 3 1
 I'm all for sustainability, but this concept bamboozles me.
  • 1 0
 Just the right amount of flex
  • 3 1
 This is SUPER cool
  • 1 0
 Dunno about sending it on this bike, but this is rad...
  • 1 2
 basically, buy some duct tape, gorrlia glue, carbon tubes and bamboo sticks and you make a bike, logical, cool concept though.
  • 2 1
 You skipped the “being an intelligent craftsman” part. Most people would have a hard time thinking their way through the construction of a garden gate in 50 hrs. This is a fairly complex full suspension frame and despite being somewhat utilitarian (form follows function without needless design), it has better lines than most production bikes, imo.
  • 1 0
 Good show. Amazing ingenuity.
  • 1 0
 That one ty rap holding together the top tube
  • 1 0
 High pivot bikes are so hot right now
  • 1 0
 This has Mike Levy written all over it. Just needs a Trust fork....
  • 1 0
 If it doesn't use the sram UDH, I'm not into it
  • 1 0
 “The bike has a bit of a wallowy feel”
  • 1 0
 I‘d say we got Bamboozeld!
  • 1 0
 no comments on the front fender?
  • 2 1
 I wood love to try this!
  • 1 1
 This is awesome. See if you can jam a water bottle in.
  • 1 0
 That's my plan for the weekend! Thanks
  • 1 0
 How much does it weight?
  • 1 0
 Great work.
  • 2 1
 Why?
  • 1 0
 I wood buy \m/
  • 1 0
 THIS IS AMAZING!
  • 1 2
 bamboo bikes are so stupid.
  • 4 6
 This thing looks like an amateur backyard mess.
  • 2 1
 Let’s see your homemade bike?
  • 3 6
 Looks like a Session. Too soon?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



