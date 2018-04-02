USER GENERATED

Easter Monday Funnies From "Over the Bars" Comics

Apr 2, 2018
by robert anke  


Happy Sunday everyone! May your Spring be full of scrumptious chocolate bunnies and epic rides! (Gotta burn those bunnies off... and the IPA's!)










www.otbcomic.com

24 Comments

  • + 90
 Where do I can get lessons for RatBoy language?
  • + 95
 Smoke a few cubic tons of weed first.
  • + 16
 @Boardlife69: awhhh ha ha ha ha. Widaww aint cool an f*ckin yawwww!
  • + 20
 You nuttah! Thassim onna flapjack, sick innit!?
  • + 3
 wank...
  • + 1
 @Boardlife69: hahahahahhah
  • + 0
 ozzy osborne
  • + 3
 @Boardlife69: metric boost tons
  • + 30
 Love the flow chart
  • + 9
 Higher resolution please
  • + 6
 Ratboy.... Top rider, the most annoying nasal Manc accent you've ever heard. Matey..
  • + 3
 I’m not sure if the father-son cartoon message is directed at the overall PB commenters or just the ones that criticize these comics.
  • + 1
 That one was lol
  • + 4
 Bone chilling diarrhea after reading this
  • + 2
 Still not enough reasons to buy carbon wheels but still funny that those are all possible reasons if you wanted some, especially it not counting as debt.
  • + 3
 I wish images on pink bike mobile were better quality, these are really hard to read. Funny though.
  • + 2
 Thanks! So many fun ideas to mess around with there, and I love listening to those guys.
  • + 2
 Wait? Blackberry is still alive??
  • + 2
 Another great set of funnies! Made my morning, Cheers Robert!
  • + 1
 @m1dg3t Thanks!
  • + 1
 ....youmushroomeatingman...
  • + 1
 I still have no idea why he is called Ratboy.
  • + 1
 Glad to see these again. I missed them the last few Sunday's.
  • + 0
 stop drinking ipa s u weirdos

