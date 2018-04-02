Pinkbike.com
Easter Monday Funnies From "Over the Bars" Comics
Apr 2, 2018
by
robert anke
Happy Sunday everyone! May your Spring be full of scrumptious chocolate bunnies and epic rides! (Gotta burn those bunnies off... and the IPA's!)
www.otbcomic.com
24 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 90
PauRexs
(2 days ago)
Where do I can get lessons for RatBoy language?
[Reply]
+ 95
Boardlife69
(2 days ago)
Smoke a few cubic tons of weed first.
[Reply]
+ 16
PauRexs
(2 days ago)
@Boardlife69
: awhhh ha ha ha ha. Widaww aint cool an f*ckin yawwww!
[Reply]
+ 20
steveczech
(2 days ago)
You nuttah! Thassim onna flapjack, sick innit!?
[Reply]
+ 3
steelpolish
(2 days ago)
wank...
[Reply]
+ 1
rjohnson450
(2 days ago)
@Boardlife69
: hahahahahhah
[Reply]
+ 0
jewpowered
(2 days ago)
ozzy osborne
[Reply]
+ 3
enej46
(1 days ago)
@Boardlife69
: metric boost tons
[Reply]
+ 30
Im-not-very-clever
(Mar 31, 2018 at 15:04)
Love the flow chart
[Reply]
+ 9
Woodpeckar
(2 days ago)
Higher resolution please
[Reply]
+ 6
DarrenT1982
Plus
(2 days ago)
Ratboy.... Top rider, the most annoying nasal Manc accent you've ever heard. Matey..
[Reply]
+ 3
CaliCol
(2 days ago)
I’m not sure if the father-son cartoon message is directed at the overall PB commenters or just the ones that criticize these comics.
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbikeaddict
(2 days ago)
That one was
[Reply]
+ 4
fecalmaster
(2 days ago)
Bone chilling diarrhea after reading this
[Reply]
+ 2
fatduke
(2 days ago)
Still not enough reasons to buy carbon wheels but still funny that those are all possible reasons if you wanted some, especially it not counting as debt.
[Reply]
+ 3
henricksen
(2 days ago)
I wish images on pink bike mobile were better quality, these are really hard to read. Funny though.
[Reply]
+ 2
ranke
(Mar 31, 2018 at 16:05)
Thanks! So many fun ideas to mess around with there, and I love listening to those guys.
[Reply]
+ 2
cbro7092
(1 days ago)
Wait? Blackberry is still alive??
[Reply]
+ 2
m1dg3t
(2 days ago)
Another great set of funnies! Made my morning, Cheers Robert!
[Reply]
+ 1
ranke
(2 days ago)
@m1dg3t
Thanks!
[Reply]
+ 1
OldschoolOlaf
(20 hours ago)
....youmushroomeatingman...
[Reply]
+ 1
MrReddington
(20 hours ago)
I still have no idea why he is called Ratboy.
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbikeaddict
(2 days ago)
Glad to see these again. I missed them the last few Sunday's.
[Reply]
+ 0
TightAF
(2 days ago)
stop drinking ipa s u weirdos
[Reply]
