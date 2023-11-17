Video: Behind The Scenes at Jaxson Riddle's RedBull Rampage in 'Ebb + Flow'

Nov 17, 2023
by Caleb Ely  

Words: Jaxson Riddle

Another one down, and couldn’t be more grateful for the support from each and every person in my corner! This event is always a huge mix of ups and downs but I am always thankful for the good times shared amongst my best friends. Wanted to show a more relaxed and realistic side to my Rampage experience that portrays this event a little differently then TV and social media. Now I am preparing for the rampage of a lifetime here at home and couldn't be more excited! Much love to you all, and hope you enjoy this film... we will be back soon!


