Slack Randoms: Ebike Warehouse Attacks, Bunny Hopping 33 Stories, Prairie Dogs & more

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.EBike Warehouse Sabotage?
Dutch media is reporting that a fire at an ebike warehouse is suspected to have been caused by a malicious attack.
The incident started at around 4:20 am on Sunday at the facility belonging to Ebike Nederland in Cuijk in the province of North Brabant. A BMW 1 Series drove into the building's lobby and the local fire department had to deploy four engines to tackle the blaze that was not fully extinguished until late evening. Luckily no lithium batteries were stored in the vicinity as they would have made the blaze a lot worse and given off dangerous fumes.
The mayor of Cujik Wim Hillenaar described the breach as an ‘attack’ and the police also said it was a targeted action as there are no signs of mechanical damage to the BMW. Arno Cup, director of Ebike Nederland, told NieusFiets
, "Of course you do not accidentally drive into a building. The power has also not been on yet. When we have that again, we can view the camera images and know more. We can probably look back on that a lot."
The fire has caused significant damage to the facility, Cup has yet to fully account for the damage but believes it to have run into the "millions" of Euros. He said, "There were many bicycles ready, which were almost complete. If we had not had to wait for certain parts, they would already have been delivered." Fortunately, the contents of the building were insured and Cup believes the company meets the conditions set by the insurer.
Demand for ebikes, especially the delivery bikes that Ebike Nederland specializes in, is at an all-time high. As Cup puts it, "Because of Corona, everyone who can bake a hamburger is going to have a home delivery." So, was this a case of corporate sabotage from a rival company or simply an accident? The situation is still developing and we'll update you as more news breaks.Aurelien Fonteny Climbing 33 Stories on a Bike
Former trials World Champion, Aurelien Fontenoy, climbed a 140-metre building using only bunny hops for charity this week. Overcoming the 768 steps took the Frenchman 30 minutes as he summited the Tour Trinity building in La Défense. Fontenoy apparently did dab once but went back to the bottom of that stairwell to ride it again. Fontenoy took on the challenge for the Rêves association
, which works to turn the dreams of seriously ill children into reality (his fundraiser can be found, here
). His next goal is to repeat the feat up the Eiffel Tower.Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Prairie Dog on the TrailThe Bikepacking Song"The headtube's really long, double gussets make it strong."Helicopter and Dakar Truck Collide in mid-air
Here's a situation that could have gone a lot worse. Trying to get a close up at the Dakar rally, this helicopter collided with a Kamaz race truck. The Drive reports that the helicopter snagged an air intake off the top of the vehicle with one of its skids and only some quick reactions from the pilot were able to avert disaster. Thankfully, both the truck and the helicopter escaped the collision with only minor damage and no injuries.An XC Remake of That 4X Overtake
Remember Michal Marosi's wild wallride overtake from JBC Bikepark in 2011? Here's a slightly less impressive version by Hercilia Najara from the world of XC. The Brazilian rider's caption translates to, "Throwback Thursday to a memorable moment. One of the best memories I have inside the tape: making a split-second decision and putting into practice an overtake like this ..."
