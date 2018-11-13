PRESS RELEASES

Video: Pivot Launches Les Fat 2 with "Ed Gets Fat Part 2"

Nov 13, 2018
by Pivot Cycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Pivot Cycles

Get ready to laugh as Eddie Masters gets fat and shows why size is the only thing that really matters on the new Pivot Cycles LES Fat.

Eddie's Video is Just for Fun But the New LES Fat is the Real Deal

There is nothing quite like the feeling of floating over a thin layer of freshly fallen snow or the sense of adventure you feel exploring miles of canyon sand-washes on a fat bike. Soft conditions and riding where most folks walk may be the stereotypical use of a fat bike, but the fun doesn’t end there, not when you’re riding a Pivot Les Fat. The fat bike created for year-round riding is back and better than ever with 27.5” wheels, a new suspension fork option, and a new attitude.

The LES Fat is back in a big way and just in time for winter. New 27.5” wheel and tire specs along with a new Manitou Mastodon suspension fork option make the LES Fat faster, better handling and more capable than ever for the ultimate in fat bike performance. Under the new Ice Blue paint job lies the most versatile fat bike frame ever developed with its low Q-Factor frame design and massive tire clearance.


Bigger Wheels for Bigger Adventures and Unrivaled Fat Bike Performance.

Our 27.5” Fat build features Maxxis Minion 3.8” tires mounted on 80mm wide rims for the ultimate in soft surface performance. The shorter sidewall height of 27.5” Fat tires offers improved cornering feel, less weight and the benefits of improved roll-over and momentum carrying characteristics that come with larger diameter wheels.

Pivot also offers the LES Fat with a 27.5+ wheel build option (or as a second wheelset) featuring 50mm wide rims and 3.0” wide Maxxis Chronical tires. This combination is perfect for the rider looking for a nimble and versatile four-season rig. The Manitou’s Mastodon fork option provides best in class fat bike suspension for riders who push the edge of fat bike performance and year-round use. The LES Fat frame features internal dropper post routing as well

The difference between having the greatest adventure of your life and pushing your bike for miles on end can be just a tire size away. Pivot’s LES Fat innovative frame design lets it utilize almost any imaginable tire and wheel combination currently offered. Pivot’s Patented Swinger II dropouts move up as they move back to simultaneously account for the increase in tire diameter and ride height.

By combining the rear dropout adjustments with multiple lower headset cup options, the LES Fat works with everything from traditional 29x2.4-2.8” trail tires on dirt to the highest volume 5” wide fat bike tires for the softest conditions making it the ultimate four-season fat bike.

Pivot Photo Catherine Fegan-Kim
Cathrine Kim Photo/Rider Keegan Swenson.


19 Comments

  • + 2
 This video got better as it went on. Good stuff. But Eddy mast have missed that Batty is already dating a different/real juicer: cyclingmagazine.ca/sections/news/emily-batty-and-lance-armstrong-join-up-for-a-rip-in-colorado.
  • + 5
 Who knew flip flops were so versatile...
  • + 3
 "i been following the 50 to vegan crew on insta" hahaha thats hilarious. I love 50 to 01 and Eddie. Awesome video.
  • + 4
 Video unavailable?
  • + 2
 Ed Master's for UCI President
  • + 1
 damn....Masters....
  • + 1
 Masters for PhD
  • + 1
 Masters for president, flip flops for flats!
  • + 1
 I am crying I am laughing so hard. Absolutely nailed it.
  • + 1
 I get fat without riding a fat bike... Life is unfair
  • + 1
 Legit rider description if it was an E-fatbike.
  • + 0
 Fat 27.5"? For the sake of being different and of have a new rim and tire standard?
  • + 2
 TREK did that years ago, nothing new
  • + 2
 @emseens: rocky mountain too! and 27,5 make a huge difference, really. Since I ride 27,5, I will not come back to 26"
  • + 1
 Must've forgotten that the baguettes are supposed to be used as inserts
  • + 1
 awesome..thanks for fat!
  • + 1
 In for the faux outrage.
  • + 1
 WTF
  • + 1
 WHY YOU NO WORKY?

