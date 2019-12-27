Ed Masters Hints He's Moving on From Pivot for 2020

After 2 years on Pivot and some solid results on both the Enduro World Series and UCI DH World Cup circuit, including a win at round 5 of the EWS in Les Orres, it looks Ed Masters is moving on from Pivot Cycles for 2020.
|The time has come to say thank you to @pivot_cyclesusa for an amazing 2 years. @bernard_kerr @okbyusand Chris gave me an amazing opportunity and I will be forever grateful. Traveling the world with good friends who go on to become family is something that I will cherish forever. No matter what the future holds I feel like I will always be apart of the @pivot_cyclesusafamily, more news to come in the new year.—Ed Masters
Eddie taking the win in Les Orres.
We'll update you on Ed Master's sponsors as soon as we can.
