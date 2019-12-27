Ed Masters Hints He's Moving on From Pivot for 2020

Dec 27, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


After 2 years on Pivot and some solid results on both the Enduro World Series and UCI DH World Cup circuit, including a win at round 5 of the EWS in Les Orres, it looks Ed Masters is moving on from Pivot Cycles for 2020.

bigquotesThe time has come to say thank you to @pivot_cyclesusa for an amazing 2 years. @bernard_kerr @okbyusand Chris gave me an amazing opportunity and I will be forever grateful. Traveling the world with good friends who go on to become family is something that I will cherish forever. No matter what the future holds I feel like I will always be apart of the @pivot_cyclesusafamily, more news to come in the new year.Ed Masters

On fire and untouchable all day Eddie Masters flew to his first career EWS win and now sits second in the championship
One of the most interesting characters in mountain biking is also one of the most talented. Congrats on a job well done Eddie Masters
Eddie taking the win in Les Orres.

We'll update you on Ed Master's sponsors as soon as we can.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Pivot Eddie Masters


11 Comments

  • 4 0
 Not seeing the words "moving on" or "goodbye" in his statement there...are we sure?
  • 2 0
 This.
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike walking back this article, lol, looks like eddie trolled himself a large catch.
  • 2 0
 The spirit will live on
  • 3 2
 Replacing RR on Yeti. You heard it here first.
  • 1 0
 So, where Richie is going?
  • 2 0
 @endurocat: Spesh or Huffy
  • 2 0
 @endurocat: intense...
  • 2 0
 Not this.
  • 1 0
 ...and will be riding ______ in WC DH? Lol. Try again.
  • 1 0
 Mo money

