Ed Spratt's 2024 Predictions

In 2023, the cycling industry faced a difficult time, and the racing world felt a little strange as we adapted to the new overseers of the competitive side of the sport at Warner Brothers Discovery. Despite plenty of doom and gloom 2024 has the potential to be an excellent year for racing with World Cups, a Hardline series and Snowbike World Champs. As the past season's racing has shown, no matter what's happening in the industry, the world's best racers always deliver top-level performances.
Jackson Goldstone Wins the 2024 DH World Cup Overall
Elite Men's World Cup downhill reached new levels of competition in 2023 as the eight races produced seven unique winners and five first-timers. Despite facing a tricky season that included mid-season surgery, one rider proved themselves worthy of being at the top of the sport and laid the groundwork to become one of the greats.
That rider is of course Jackson Goldstone, who was able to handle immense pressure and speculation in his debut year of elite racing. He spent the season winning two races, finishing the season with an overall second-place position and rivalled both Loic Bruni and Loris Vergier across the season for consistency. Looking deeper into the stats
Jackson perhaps had the most impressive season of all the elite male riders as he was fastest through 12 of the 40 World Cup race sectors in finals and despite some significant setbacks and mid-season surgery, he managed to maintain his position at the sharp end of the results sheet.
While the current era of World Cup racing can be pretty unpredictable I believe that Jackson Goldstone will wrap the 2024 season in Mont-Sainte-Anne as the overall series winner.
A Big Push for E-Enduro Racing
As we reach peak silly season one of the most persistent rumours is that there may be a potential move to abandon traditional Enduro World Cup racing and shift the focus to E-Enduro in 2025. Although I'm sceptical about the rumoured changes, it seems like the sport may be headed in that direction in the not-so-distant future, especially because no matter what happens eMTB racing persists despite lacklustre interest.
One of the biggest challenges to making e-enduro racing and E-EDR World Cups the big show is the lack of people who seem excited outside the industry. According to our own page views, the E-EDR rounds we covered this year had significantly lower viewership when compared to EDR rounds. Compared to traditional racing, the Pietra Ligure race attracted only 16.9% of the views, Leogang 7.75%, and Val Di Fassa 8.27%. The low participation of riders in these races is also a problem, with women's racing often having single-digit participants and men's racing tending to have only in the mid to low 30s.
If the rumours suggesting E-EDR is the future of enduro racing are true, then I predict that in 2024, attempts will be made to increase its presence as a top-level form of racing. Exactly how this could be done will require a lot of work from the organiser, but first, there needs to be more excitement generated about each round. This problem is not unique to E-EDR - it has also started to affect standard Enduro World Cups.
The introduction of an E-Enduro World Championships in 2024
placing it alongside the established forms of racing such as DH, XC could help. However, it didn't do a lot for the popularity of eMTB XC racing.
Peter Sagan & Mathieu Van Der Poel Won't Make it to the Olympic XC Race
While it would be great to see Peter Sagan make it to next summer's Olympic XC race and go head-to-head with the likes of Nino Schurter and Tom Pidcock, he faces the challenging task of accumulating enough points to qualify Slovakia for the event.
Peter Sagan and other male riders from Slovakia have a monumental task ahead of them of collecting around 1,150 UCI ranking points before the cutoff of May 26th next year. Currently, the nation sits 38th in the rankings with it needing to reach 19th to qualify for a single rider entry for the Olympic XC race. It will require a packed early season schedule to get close to 19th place in the rankings as there are only 250 points on the line for a World Cup win, 100 at a Hors class event, and 60 for a class 1 race.
Another rider whose entry hangs in the balance is Mathieu Van Der Poel. The Netherlands currently sits 25th in the rankings, but it is believed that because of Tom Schelleken's fifth place at the U23 World Champs, the nation may have a place for one rider in the Olympic games. If a place is secured it will be up to the national cycling federation to decide whether Mathieu Van Der Poel deserves the spot on the team, given that he has not finished an XC race since 2021. This is of course if he even wants to attend the race.
My prediction is that Peter Sagan sadly won't be able to close the points gap in time for the cutoff and Mathieu Van Der Poel will continue his focus on road events and attend the 2024 Tour De France instead of setting his sights on his past dream of an Olympic XC gold medal.
The Snowbike World Championships Could be a Disaster but it Will at Least Be Fun to Watch
In a left-field move by the UCI, we are getting a Snowbike World Championships
in February next year. Although it is an unusual decision to offer the chance of a rainbow jersey without any major series leading up to it, I think it could be an exciting competition to watch during the off-season. However, this depends on exactly what the competition is.
While the DH World Cup is an incredible spectacle, watching some of the best riders compete in a downhill race on snow could be a close rival, especially in the quieter months of the year. The list of racers for next year's World Champs has not been released yet, but if there are a few big names and the event is televised, it could be a fun way to pass a weekend. Even if it ends up a confusing mess, the organisational carnage will be enjoyable from the sidelines.
The same is true for wheelbarrow racing, unicycle hockey and competitive worm charming. I’m holding out hope that the latter will become the big show before e-enduro does.
I think E-bike racing could work but in a different format : For example stages similar to XC races but much burlier (DH descents with super tough uphills) and maybe not all riders at once but like time trial.
One could catch up but the main opponent would remain the track.
These venues would need to be near abandonned quarries or things like that to have enough ups and downs in a small enough area to make it better to film.
Basically, go down and up several lines of a bikepark in one single race.
Looking forward to spending some more time on the trails together.