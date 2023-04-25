Video: Eddie Reynolds Joins Kona Factory Team

Words: Kona
Eddie Reynolds.
So. Much. Style. Born from the surf and skate culture in SoCal, he started out a grom with promise, but we knew there was so much more. He rides fast and hard, with an unmatched style. After a stint on our Super Grassroots team, we’re taking a cue from Eddie’s riding and launching him into the stratosphere as the newest member of our Factory Team.
Alongside Kona, Eddie is supported by Shimano
, ENVE
, Fox
, Marzocchi
, Maxxis
, Chris King
, and Deity
.
Welcome to the big leagues!
|I’m stoked for the opportunity Kona has given me this year. They have been very supportive from early on in my riding. They have continued to help push me all the way up to this moment and hopefully far on into the future. Not many people get to ride their bike every day, let alone at a pro level. I’m incredibly thankful for that. Riding for the Kona Pro team has amplified not only my riding but has also helped me grow as a person in a short amount of time. The supporting team of Fox Racing, Shimano, Marzochi, Enve, Deity, Chris King, Cushcore and Maxxis have also been very welcoming and treat me like family. I’m excited to start this journey and don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon!"—Eddie Reynolds
