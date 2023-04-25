Video: Eddie Reynolds Joins Kona Factory Team

I’m stoked for the opportunity Kona has given me this year. They have been very supportive from early on in my riding. They have continued to help push me all the way up to this moment and hopefully far on into the future. Not many people get to ride their bike every day, let alone at a pro level. I’m incredibly thankful for that. Riding for the Kona Pro team has amplified not only my riding but has also helped me grow as a person in a short amount of time. The supporting team of Fox Racing, Shimano, Marzochi, Enve, Deity, Chris King, Cushcore and Maxxis have also been very welcoming and treat me like family. I’m excited to start this journey and don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon!" — Eddie Reynolds