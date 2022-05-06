Editors' Choice: Favorite Parts From the Value Bike Field Test

Grips: ODI Motion Lock-On



It's not uncommon for value priced bikes to end up with grips that look similar to the more popular option on the market, except that they use an extra-hard rubber, or the dimensions are just different enough to cause discomfort. Luckily, two of the bikes we had in for testing arrived with ODI's Motion Lock-On grips already installed. They use a simple one-bolt design, with a relatively thin profile and a knurled pattern in the rubber for extra traction. That rubber is soft and very comfortable, a welcome feature when you're pinballing down a rocky trail on a hardtail.



Subsribe to Beta MTB



These tests take a lot of time and money to make happen, and we genuinely try to give riders useful, honest feedback about the bikes we review. We appreciate everyone's support! Want early access to all of the Field Test content, along with other exclusive articles and videos? The enduro bike Field Test is happening soon - to make sure you don't miss any content sign up for Beta MTB These tests take a lot of time and money to make happen, and we genuinely try to give riders useful, honest feedback about the bikes we review. We appreciate everyone's support!