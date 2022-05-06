Editors' Choice: Favorite Parts From the Value Bike Field Test

May 6, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  


VALUE BIKE FIELD TEST

Editors' Choice



After putting lots of hard desert miles in on the four hardtails and five full-suspension bikes we had on hand for this year's Value Field Test it was time to pick some favorites. We decided to highlight the components that impressed us the most, the ones that we'd happily run on our own bikes, and that perform well above their 'budget designation.

Value Field Test 2022

Fork: Fox 34 & 36 / Grip damper

Fox's Grip damper equipped forks are simple and effective – a dial is used to adjust the amount of low-speed compression, and there's a very useable range of settings. It doesn't have the high-speed rebound and compression adjustments found on the higher end Grip2 damper, but honestly, for most riders this fork is going to be perfectly fine. We were all able to find settings that worked well for us, and didn't have any issues with 34 or the 36 on the unforgiving Tucson trails.

It's worth mentioning that there's a sizable price difference between the RockShox 35 forks that we weren't as impressed with – the 35 retails for around $500, while a 34 Performance is $800, so pitting those two against each other isn't exactly an apples to apples comparison. Still, the Grip damper forks deserve the recognition, and would be a great upgrade for riders who are on more entry-level suspension.

Honorable Mention: DVO Diamond D1

Somehow Fezzari managed to spec a DVO Diamond on a bike that retails for less than $3,000, an impressive feat in itself. The Diamond has all of the features you'd expect from a high end fork, including DVO's OTT feature that makes it easy to adjust how sensitive the fork feels during the beginning of its travel. The Diamond retails for $1,000, which means it's not going to be the way to go for riders on a budget, but its performance and adjustability earn it an honorable mention.



Drivetrain: Shimano Deore & SLX

Shimano's Deore and SLX drivetrains continue to impress, delivering quick, consistent shifting time after time. The fact that all of Shimano's 12-speed drivetrains, from Deore up to XTR, all use the same freehub body is added bonus plus. That means that riders who want to upgrade to a lighter cassette in the future won't need to buy a different freehub body at the same time.

Brakes: Shimano MT500

For less than $100 per wheel, Shimano's MT500 brakes offer a very good price to performance ratio. There's plenty of power for general trail riding, and we didn't experience any consistency issues with the sets that we had in for review. The MT500s typically show up on bikes spec'd with resin pads and less expensive resin-only rotors, but if you're buying them aftermarket making the upgrade to metallic pads will improve their wet weather performance (something we didn't need to deal with at all in the Arizona desert).

SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger

There's nothing worse than shopping for a derailleur hanger only to find out that it's going to cost $60 to replace it. SRAM's been working on changing that for the last few years with their Universal Derailleur Hanger, and it's great to see them showing up on less expensive bikes. A replacement hanger is only $16, and they're readily available from brick-and-mortar and online stores.



Tires: Specialized Butcher / Purgatory

Specialized revamped their tire compounds, and the new rubber is better than ever in the wet and the dry. The higher the number the stickier the rubber, so rainforest dwellers will be best suited by the T9 compound, and the desert denizens will likely prefer the T7 option, as least as a rear tire for more longevity on harder packed trails. Either way, at around $60 - $70 each, Specialized's tires are less expensive than many of the options from the likes of Schwalbe and Maxxis, and are a solid option for any bike build, budget or not.

Grips: ODI Motion Lock-On

It's not uncommon for value priced bikes to end up with grips that look similar to the more popular option on the market, except that they use an extra-hard rubber, or the dimensions are just different enough to cause discomfort. Luckily, two of the bikes we had in for testing arrived with ODI's Motion Lock-On grips already installed. They use a simple one-bolt design, with a relatively thin profile and a knurled pattern in the rubber for extra traction. That rubber is soft and very comfortable, a welcome feature when you're pinballing down a rocky trail on a hardtail.
Want early access to all of the Field Test content, along with other exclusive articles and videos? The enduro bike Field Test is happening soon - to make sure you don't miss any content sign up for Beta MTB.

These tests take a lot of time and money to make happen, and we genuinely try to give riders useful, honest feedback about the bikes we review. We appreciate everyone's support!

Saddle: Specialized Bridge

Saddles are obviously a matter of personal preference, but the Bridge's shape ended up working well for all of the testers. The rounded edges keep it from leaving bruises on the descents, and the depression in the middle helps keep blood flowing where it's supposed to. The Bridge is available in 143 and 155mm widths, and in a $60 Sport model with steel rails, or a $140 version with hollow Cr-Mo rails and Specialized's Mimic foam for even more comfort.

Trans-X Dropper Post

Dropper posts are no longer an optional accessory – they're a necessity, at least if you're planning on doing any proper mountain biking. That's why it's great to see simple, effective posts from Trans-X showing up as standard equipment. The travel-adjust feature on their +RAD post also deserves kudos – it allows the post's travel to be changed a few minutes, no tools required.

Trans-X doesn't have their full line for sale aftermarket, but if you're shopping for a new bike and it's spec'd with a Trans-X post there's a very good chance it's going to work exactly like it's supposed to right out of the box, and there won't really be any need to upgrade it in the future.



Frame: Commencal Meta HT AM

In many cases, companies only offer their lower priced models as complete bikes, rather than offering a frame only. Building a bike from the frame up can be a time consuming, tedious affair, and many riders just want to walk into a shop, pick something that fits their needs, and roll out onto the trails. However, for those who want to start from scratch the $650 Commencal Meta HT AM frame is a great starting point. The aluminum frame is very nicely finished, with internal cable routing, plenty of chainslap protection, and geometry that makes it extremely versatile.






The 2022 Value Bike Field Test was made possible thanks to Visit Tucson and Norrona clothing.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send
64747 views
Field Test: YT Izzo Core 2 - Ready to Climb
45861 views
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: 10 Editors' Clipless Pedal Setups
45599 views
Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase
43221 views
Slack Randoms: Jet Bikes, Clipless Chelsea Boots, Aero Water Bottles & More
37983 views
Video: 4 Value Hardtails Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
37799 views
Video: 5 Value Full-Suspension Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
33093 views
First Ride: Goodyear Newton MTF & MTR Tires
32624 views

21 Comments

  • 13 0
 What? No Alhonga brakes?
  • 5 0
 I really appreciated the content in this article. It seems like a simple enough topic but it was informative - confirming a few of my opinions AND considering a few new options too. Great stuff.
  • 2 0
 Currently running a butcher black diamond I bought for next to nothing when the new compounds were released. Love the tread pattern would love to try the new compounds but can’t keep the rear tyre on without burping it at least once a ride or tearing it. Would I be wasting my time with the new casings?
  • 1 0
 What is your pressure and how much to your weigh?
  • 4 0
 I just put a Diamond on my bike and after a couple rides I'm pretty blown away at how good it feels over chatter/ repetitive roots.
  • 3 0
 The Grip damper gets too much hate. My 36 performance with a Luftkappe was so much fun to ride. Sure it didn't have as many settings as my Mezzer Pro but I also kinda liked that. It was simple and just worked.
  • 1 0
 I can’t help but notice that the fox forks in this price range are labelled as “rhythm” not “performance”. I appears to have the same adjustments and dampener as the performance model. If this is true, what is the difference? Just an oem model name?
  • 2 0
 Weight.
  • 1 0
 The Rhythm forks use a lower grade aluminum in the tubes and CSU assembly, so it's inherently heavier. It has the same air spring as a Performance fork.
  • 1 0
 They are made of lesser quality alluminum, as a result they weight a little more and use a different air shaft.
  • 1 0
 Heavier lowers and I think heavier uppers as well. Just less machining to remove excess material. I believe that the internals are the same as fox performance.
  • 1 0
 @plustiresaintdead: That Stanchion tubes have thicker walls, the air springs are unique to these forks as the seal head is smaller diameter.
  • 1 0
 @microwaveric: as Ajax said, the Rhythm forks do *not* use interchangeable air spring parts with Performance/Performance Elite/Factory forks. To have the same strength with the lower grade of aluminum the stanchion walls are thicker but fit in the same lowers so the inner diameter is smaller. This means that aftermarket air spring upgrades won’t fit.

That said, after a year on a Performance 34 I completely agree with the review opinion that very few people need the adjustability of the Grip2. Fork before was a Pike RCT3 and after was a DVO Onyx and I’d say the Grip damper held its own against both.
  • 1 0
 I have a bike with Deore RD, and one with a GX RD. I will say that (though not apples/apples) my GX-eagle derailleur is running perfectly tuned after over a year of pretty heavy use (including a bike-bike migration), while after a similar amount of use, the Deore derailleur is shifting less crisp/consistently. The hanger is dead-on aligned, b-tension is set to spec...it just looks like the cage is getting some play at the pivots. I happened to see a year-old SLX on the bench of my LBS that was being replaced due to similar play (though I can't speak to what hell that one went through). #JRA
  • 1 0
 Really though...as cited MANY times in the recent past...this minor discrepancy is barely worth mentioning. In this current economy, it's "whatever we can get our hands on" works best.
  • 1 0
 I really hope the UDH gets adopted across the board. Wheels and Steve Flag can f*ck right off with their $40-60 hangers
  • 1 0
 Looks like Mike and Alicia have had a name swap according to the video titles.
  • 1 0
 Synopsis, don't buy cheap sram.
  • 1 0
 Yup. Now we just need all of those parts on the same build kit on whatever frame we want. The value Pinker build! Would make a great listicle "10 bikes where the only parts you'll have to change are rotors and pads!"
  • 4 4
 12 speed. . . Not even once. Adventx or bust
  • 1 0
 9 spd for me. Box 2.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009849
Mobile Version of Website