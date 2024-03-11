EDR World Cup Series Launches Open Racing Category at Every 2024 Round

Mar 11, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
A crash to start the day would keep Martin Maes out of contention

Open racing is returning to EDR World Cups as every stop of this year's Enduro and E-Enduro rounds will feature amateur racing.

The Mountain Bike World Series has detailed its plans to offer a pathway for amateur racers to participate in this year's EDR racing and potentially advance into the top-level World Cup categories through qualifying events.

Its press release states: "As Mountain Bike has always been a sport built on amateur participation, Open Racing categories are offered alongside both UCI World Cups to give amateur riders the chance to experience some of the world's most spectacular and iconic trails."

After featuring Open Racing at six of the seven rounds of the EDR World Cup in 2023, the race organisers have revealed all six of the European-based 2024 series will offer amateur racing alongside the World Cup Enduro and E-Enduro races.

Alongside the Open Racing at Enduro World Cup events, there will be "Qualifier" events with 25 races across 21 countries allowing qualification to Enduro World Cup races. When the series was called the EWS, there were also "Qualifier" events allowing riders to score points to earn a place at EWS races. The first year of World Cup Enduro racing in 2023 saw this disappear, with a smaller number of races offering a similar pathway to World Cup rounds.

photo
The complete list of 2024 Enduro Qualifier events

While the press release highlights 25 rounds of racing with the chance to secure EDR ranking points, the current 2024 qualifier event calendar only features Open racing at World Cups or National Championship events. Based on the newly updated 2024 EDR/E-EDR rulebook, it appears at least this year that "All Open Races and all UCI sanctioned Enduro national championship races are automatically designated as World Series Qualifier races." It will be interesting to see if any events outside of this will sign on as qualifier events to make this closer to what was happening before with the EWS Qualifier events.

The announcement about the new open racing and qualifier events also details the conditions that riders can qualify for a UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup. To be qualified to enter an EDR World Cup in 2024 you will need to fulfil any of these conditions:

- Member of an official UCI Enduro or Mixed Team
- Accumulate the minimum required Global Ranking points by the end of 2023 (they will be automatically included in the 2024 Reserved List)
- Attained the minimum number of Global Ranking points necessary for upgrading throughout the season
- Wildcard application

Once again looking closer at the 2024 rulebook reveals some interesting details with the rules stating: "In order to qualify to race in the Enduro World Cup, riders must either be on an official UCI Enduro or Mixed Team or have the minimum required number of Enduro Global Ranking points." The minimum points required from the 2023 Enduro global rankings are 125 points for Elites, 75 points for U21 men and 50 points for U21 women.

If there are riders who do not meet these requirements they can be given a "global wildcard spot". The rulebook states this "is not meant as a substitute to the Enduro World Cup qualifying process. Wildcard applications will only be considered if there are exceptional circumstances because a rider did not qualify through the regular process."

There is also a rule for riders from other disciplines wanting to try out enduro with the rulebook stating: "Riders from official UCI Mountain Bike teams from another format looking to race in the Enduro World Cup events will be determined based on a case-by-case situation and at the discretion of WBD Sports."

Entries for all six rounds of the new open racing categories at EDR World Cups will open soon.

9 Comments
  • 5 0
 For my experience racing the open series last year they’ve made it incredibly hard to qualify for the full event now it is under the UCI. Whereas there used to be points for riders into the late teens, now there are only points for the top five, and really only the top 3 get enough points to count to anything. While i understand that the full EDR should be the best of the best its a shame that there are so few spots to work up through this format. I know and spoke to many of the top riders in the open last season and most feel the same way. It seems more of a money making opportunity rather than a qualifying series and this really showed when they would make last minute changes to the schedule mixing stages around with the pro category. Just my 10 cents.
  • 6 0
 Still don’t remember what EDR stands for
  • 6 0
 ElectronicDildoRelay
  • 3 0
 Extreme Downcountry Racing
  • 1 0
 Endangered downup races
  • 2 0
 EnDuRo
  • 1 0
 Extreme Dentists Required
  • 2 0
 That's great for the Privateers!!! Nice job.
  • 1 0
 And free EDR with the purchase of another EDR of equal or greater value







