Ed's Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2023

While not MTB-related, it was great to see Schwalbe showcasing its first tire created from its recycling system. The Green Marathon tires contain 70% recycled materials.

This new jacket from outdoor brand Jack Wolfskin is made using recycled materials as part of a wider zero-waste strategy.

The 611 Carbon Infinergy Ergowave adds extra damping and rebound over the standard carbon 611 and sees the price rise to €229.95. This model is even made in Germany. It will be available from August.

The 611 Active Ergowave carbon saddle is available at a slightly lower price point but it is not made in Germany.

As more brands continue to add bikepacking products to their ranges Camelbak has added a new item to its Mule range in the form of a frame pack containing a 2L reservoir.

TRP were showing off the new 12-speed EVO12 drivetrain.

The weight is just 900 grams for a medium frame.

Yes, it does have headset cable routing.

Elsewhere on the massive Bulls stand was this bike with a very odd frame design, seems like a great way to collect water and mud in the frame.

The 2023 edition of Eurobike continues with more of the latest tech on display. After a very warm second day, here's another round-up of the interesting bikes and gear we found.Launched just before this year's show in Frankfurt SQ Lab was showing off its new 611 Infinergy Ergowave active 2.1 Carbon MTB saddle.The Bulls Black Adder Team is a new model looking to target XC racers as it pairs a lightweight frame with a one-piece bar and stem, Shimano XTR drivetrain and a RockShox SID SL fork. The SID SL fork has even been color matched to the bike's frame for an added pro feel. Bulls have priced this model at €5599.Michelin was showing off a new range of pressure washers with both corded and wireless options. The wireless model will set you back €139.95 but it can use water from pretty much any source and has a run time of 21 minutes. Michelin says the wireless option will only offer a lower pressure of 15 to 24 bar.If you want something with more pressure then Michelin has a corded washer that will need a hose attachment for its water supply. The less portable option comes in at a cheaper €99.95 and will offer a pressure of up to 110 bar.