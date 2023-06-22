Ed's Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2023

The 2023 edition of Eurobike continues with more of the latest tech on display. After a very warm second day, here's another round-up of the interesting bikes and gear we found.
Launched just before this year's show in Frankfurt SQ Lab was showing off its new 611 Infinergy Ergowave active 2.1 Carbon MTB saddle.
TRP were showing off the new 12-speed EVO12 drivetrain.
The Bulls Black Adder Team is a new model looking to target XC racers as it pairs a lightweight frame with a one-piece bar and stem, Shimano XTR drivetrain and a RockShox SID SL fork. The SID SL fork has even been color matched to the bike's frame for an added pro feel. Bulls have priced this model at €5599.
Yes, it does have headset cable routing.
Michelin was showing off a new range of pressure washers with both corded and wireless options. The wireless model will set you back €139.95 but it can use water from pretty much any source and has a run time of 21 minutes. Michelin says the wireless option will only offer a lower pressure of 15 to 24 bar.
If you want something with more pressure then Michelin has a corded washer that will need a hose attachment for its water supply. The less portable option comes in at a cheaper €99.95 and will offer a pressure of up to 110 bar.
