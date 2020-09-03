Effetto Mariposa Launches a Plant-Based Tire Sealant Made From Olives - Across the Pond Beaver

We often think of olives skewered on cocktail sticks at fancy parties or floating in James Bond's martinis but we'd never have imagined they were a potential ingredient for tire sealant. Effetto Mariposa is hoping to change that and has just launched the world's first plant-based tire sealant made from olive stones.
Effetto Mariposa has spent the last two years developing a potentially innovative product that goes beyond the normal claims biodegradability. The Vegetalex is made using a mixture of finely ground olive stones and cellulose fibers bound together by xanthan gum, creating a completely plant-based formula with no microplastics, rubber particles and aramid fibers which can be found in other sealants. These materials, despite holding claims of biodegradability, can stay in the environment for very long periods with the potential for large amounts of damage for the planet and its inhabitants.
While developing the sealant, Effetto Mariposa's two main aims were to create a product that would be better for the environment and to last longer than more traditional sealants. Effetto Mariposa currently claims its formula will fill holes & cuts up to 5mm in diameter and can last in a tire without being changed for over six months in normal conditions with a minimum lifespan of three months in hotter and drier conditions.
|Being able to ‘forget’ about tyre sealant is the dream of tubeless tyre users. Especially those of us who don’t ride too often, wondering whether the sealant is still liquid inside our tyres (or not) is a worry that can spoil the pleasure of a ride.— Effetto Mariposa
With the sealant being made entirely from plants and natural ingredients, it won't contain ammonia or other aggressive chemicals and is easier to clean up when it is spilt on other surfaces. It is also safe for people with natural rubber allergies. Effetto Mariposa says it can be cleaned with just a brush and soapy water even after it has dried and the sealant will work with CO2
Vegetalex is available now in 1000ml bottles for $30 / 25€, you can find out more here
