Effetto Mariposa Launches Sunflower Seed Chain Lube, Pine Oil Degreaser & a Biodegradable Cleaner

Effetto Mariposa has launched a new range of products featuring a sunflower seed chain lube, pine oil degreaser and a biodegradable cleaner.
Last year Effetto Mariposa launched the first plant-based
tire sealant and now it launches multiple environmentally friendly products. The first new product is the Flowerpower Wax chain lube using sunflower seed wax content and avoiding fluorinated compounds (PFAS), graphene and sulphides. Effetto Mariposa claims that many competing products use around 30% wax-to-water ratio, but it has increased this to 50% (percentage by weight, dry residue after evaporation of water) for improved durability and efficiency.
Effetto Mariposa also claims by using sunflower wax there is a stronger adhesion to metal and more water resistance for better performance in wet conditions. The Flowerpower Wax is claimed to allow 300km of road riding on a single application although Effetto Mariposa says off-road riders may need more frequent use. Flowerpower Wax is available in 100 ml bottles for €11,99.
The next new product is the Allpine Extra chain degreaser. In the development of its degreaser, Effetto Mariposa wanted to create something effective and had a low ecological impact. Pine Oil is a natural solvent meaning Effetto Mariposa could make its new chain degreaser biodegradable and won't cause any damage to chrome, painted components and carbon. Effetto Mariposa also says Allpine Extra can be used to clean brake rotors.
Allpine Extra is available in 500 ml bottles for €15,99.
Finally, Effetto Mariposa has added the pine-scented Allpine Light biodegradable cleaner to its range. The Allpine Light cleaner has been created to be environmentally friendly and it doesn't require rinsing so it can be good for eMTBs in areas where you want to limit the use of water near electrical contacts.
Allpine Light is available in 1000 ml spray bottles for €13,99, or as a refill for €9,99.
You can find out more about the whole range on the Effetto Mariposa website here
.
/sarcasm>
I would hope that my eMTB (or any e-bike for that matter) could be rinsed without worry of damage. If the bike can be ridden in the rain, mud, occasional stream crossings, etc. then I would certainly be able to rinse it without worry, right?
did not read article first
feel free to downvote.
