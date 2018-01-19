PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Eightpins NGS1 Integrated Dropper Post - Review

Jan 19, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Eightpins dropper seatpost


Eightpins is both the name of this elegant dropper seatpost, and a reference to its eight-pawl mechanical latching system. For those not yet up to speed on the Eightpins concept, it is a mechanically actuated system, designed from the start to be integrated into the seat tube and thus requires a dedicated frame. A seal-head replaces the typical seatpost clamp, and there is an internal sleeve inside the frame which houses the bushings that the post slides on. The aluminum post is 33-millimeters in diameter, so it is stiffer and stronger than a conventional dropper and thus, can safely extend farther out of the frame. The remote is cable actuated and the system is powered by a simple
Eightpins Details
• Aluminum, mechanically actuated and user-serviceable
• Requires dedicated seat tube design
• Oversize, 33mm stanchion tube
• Sealed system eliminates clamp
• 4 options from 150mm to 220mm
• Independent stroke and saddle height adjustments
• Internal indexing latches in 6mm increments
• 562g to 619g depending upon stroke
• MSRP: €495 (without taxes)
• Contact: Eightpins
air-spring strut, fixed by a though-bolt near the bottom of the seat tube. Eightpins' integrated dropper is lightweight (50 grams lighter than a RockShox Reverb at 170mm travel), robustly made, and it makes a good case for bike makers to adopt the concept as the next logical step for dropper posts.


Eightpins dropper seatpost
The Eightpins seal-head protects the internal sliding bits from grit and grime.
Eightpins dropper seatpost
The gas-spring and latching mechanism are attached to the frame with a through-bolt.

Depending upon the size of your bike, you can enjoy up to 220 millimeters of drop that can be customized. Eightpins droppers are purposely shipped longer than most riders will ever use because they are designed to be easily be cut to length and independently adjusted for saddle height and stroke length. Riders can choose to maximize their drop for a given inseam and frame size, or to limit the post's upper and lower range of movement to suit their terrain or riding styles. Technical advantages compared with conventional droppers include longer strokes, lower weight, and a simple, user-serviceable mechanism.

Eurobike 2017
A cut-away view of the Eightpins latching mechanism shows one set of pawls locked into grooves machined into the inner wall of the dropper's stanchion tube.

How It Works

Eightpins is a simple and robust design, largely because its mechanism doesn't need to be squeezed into a 30.6-millimeter tube. The first 100 to 140 millimeters of the frame's seat tube needs to be reamed to accept an insert which houses the post's sliding bushings. The insert is fixed in place by the external seal head. A slender gas strut that is mounted to a through-bolt near the base of the seat tube extends the post. The "Eightpins" latch is mounted to the large, fixed-end of the gas strut.

Latch number one: The Eightpins latch has a pair of keys that slide in tracks machined into the inside of the sliding stanchion tube (just like most droppers do, to keep the saddle aligned). Opposite the keys, however, are a pair of expandable pawls that latch into a ladder of indexing grooves which run the entire length of the inside of the stanchion tube. Each of the pawls have four indexing teeth, hence the name, "Eightpins."
Eightpins dropper post

The cable-actuated remote lever retracts the pawls to allow the post to drop or extend and when released, the pawls lock into the indexing ladders. It's a simple and reliable mechanism that offers positive stops, spaced six millimeters apart. It feels very much like an infinitely adjustable post, but the engagement latches with a positive sounding "click."

Eightpins dropper seatpost
Use a 2.5mm Allen key to unlock the saddle-height adjustment latch. Turn it 45 degrees and....
Eightpins dropper seatpost
...Depress the remote lever to adjust or to remove the stanchion tube. The latch is fixed to the top of the air-spring strut.

Latch number two: Unlike a conventional seatpost, the Eightpins dropper has no external clamp with which to adjust saddle height at full extension. Eightpins handily solved that issue with a second latch that sits on the end of gas strut's shaft. The second latch also locks into the stanchion's indexing ladder. Turning a dial that is nestled into the seat-clamp head unlocks the latch, after which, the user need only to depress the remote lever and the post can be re-positioned up or down to set the saddle height at full extension (or removed completely from the frame). This adjustment only requires a 2.5mm Allen key, used as a lever to poke into a hole in the dial and rotate it. Saddle height can be changed anytime, anywhere.
Eightpins Saddle-Height Adjustment Latch

by RichardCunningham
Views: 1,020    Faves: 0    Comments: 0
The height-adjustment dial's 4mm hex-shaft rotates the upper latch to disengage it from the indexing grooves inside the stanchion

Cut-to-Fit Post: Syntace and Liteville were the first-adopters of the Eightpins dropper, so it was fitting that they teamed up to assemble a review bike armed with the system. Liteville sent a medium-size 301 all-mountain bike and, to give me the full experience, they left the Eightpins post uncut at the full 190-millimeters of travel. To get the lowest drop, while maintaining the proper topped-out saddle height, I had to cut the stanchion tube with a hacksaw. The good news was that there is no mechanism inside the stanchion tube, so the operation is about the same as trimming a handlebar or fork's steerer tube. Eightpins furnishes a handy guide that shows how much you can trim, and if you adhere to that, the job takes about fifteen minutes, with most of that time spent washing the shavings from the stanchion tube.

Eightpins dropper seatpost
A look down the segment I cut from the stanchion tube shows the seat alignment tracks on either side of the indexing ladders that engage the Eightpins pawls.

I ended up cutting about 80 millimeters from the post, which left me with 152 millimeters of drop. I could have upped that to 160, but I wanted to leave some extra post extension for another test rider whose saddle height is slightly taller than mine. You can deviate from the charts to further maximize your dropper's stroke, but you'll need to follow more detailed instructions, which may include adding bottom-out spacers. The key is to shorten the post as little as practical, without causing the stanchion to bang into the through-bolt when you completely retract it. On the flip side, you also need to ensure that the stanchion overlaps both insert bushings at full extension so the post is safely supported. It's common sense, but some cyclists lack those genes.

Eightpins dropper post
Travel options and weights are starting points.

Smooth Push remote lever: I am usually not a fan of radial type remote levers, but Eightpins' version has a very ergonomic shape, with an outward flare that emulates the action of a paddle to some extent, but without taking up as much space. It's called "Smooth Push," and the CNC-machined and anodized remote is furnished with a length of aluminum tubing with an adjustment barrel at one end that can be custom bent by hand to direct the cable housing exactly where it best fits your handlebar arrangement.

Eightpins dropper seatpost
Eightpins' radial remote lever actually feels ergonomically correct. It's designed to keep your hand in a more natural position on the grip.

Saddle-impact clutch: The innovations keep coming. Eightpins anticipated that the post or saddle could sustain damage in the event of a crash, so they designed in a simple clutch at the base of the gas spring that will break free and allow the saddle and post to rotate up to 45 degrees right or left upon impact. The rider can then return the saddle to normal with a strong twist. The clutch tension is adjustable.

Offset bushes and saddle clamps: Not all seat tubes will accommodate the unobstructed length that the Eightpins assembly requires, so its designers include offset bushings with the kit that allow the post to accept a small amount of fore/aft misalignment. Saddle clamp-heads are offered with minimal offset (like the RockShox Reverb) and also with a 25-millimeter rearward offset that is intended to let
Eightpins dropper seatpost
An offset seat-clamp is an option Eightpins offers to allow frame designers to move the seat tube forward without affecting the rider's position over the bike.
frame designers move the seat tube forward to clear the rear tire at full suspension compression without resorting to the bent tube that is commonly used to solve that issue. The Liteville 301 is designed to take advantage of that feature.

Liteville 301 2018
bigquotesThe post's unbroken 33-millimeter shaft rekindles the cleaner lines of the pre-dropper era.

Ride Report

For all the tech it embraces, the Eightpins dropper post is remarkably simple to use. Once I was accustomed to the click sound that the latch makes when it locks in, I rarely thought about it. It takes little effort to depress, and it returns with crisp authority. To establish a mid-drop saddle height for rolling trails, simply keep the lever depressed and let the post follow your movements until your bum is at the chosen height and "click" you're there. When I returned to bikes with conventional hydraulically actuated posts, I found myself occasionally checking to see if they were broken or needed adjustment.

I like how the Eightpin post gives the bike a retro look. The post's unbroken 33-millimeter shaft rekindles the cleaner lines of the pre-dropper era. The remote lever is also a low-profile design, and it has a similar effect on the look of the handlebar. That big stanchion tube feels stiffer than a Reverb or a Transfer at similar extensions and, aesthetically, I like it much more than the slender column of a clamp-on post. To be truthful, I would be perfectly happy to rock my Fox Transfer dropper for the rest of my life, but I wouldn't shed a tear if bike makers adopted integrated droppers, especially if they performed as effortlessly as the EightPins does. It's next level.

Reliability has been a non-issue with the post, which has been racking up miles, mostly in dusty conditions. I've crashed it a number of times and knocked the saddle out of whack, so I got to use the clutch feature. I'm not so sure how beneficial the clutch is for the rider, but if it protects the post, that's okay with me. It takes a fair amount of strength to move. The saddle never went askew from leg pressure while I was riding, which was an initial concern. So far, there is a small amount of fore-aft play in the post at full extension (which has been there from the start) and no rotational play at the saddle at all. It sounds and feels as good as new. I've had it apart for a look at the internals. The wiper seal has done its job, and there are no metal bits floating around the pawls or inside the stanchion tube. Evidently, the folks at Eightpins did their homework.

What If?

What if you have to sell your Eightpins equipped bike and the stanchion is cut too short for your potential buyer? Eightpins sells the full-length replacement stanchion tube for €150. What if you get a major sponsorship from a parts maker who wants you to run their conventional dropper? Well, in the case of Liteville, you can purchase a clamp-type seat collar that fits into the same location as the Eightpins' bushing insert and seal-head. The clamp conversion is also insurance for frame owners with worries about being left behind in the race for new technology. For now, Eightpins is well ahead of the curve, and they've designed the post to be easily serviced by its owner. Its parts are simple, and it should be a lifetime investment.


Pinkbike's Take:

bigquotesI'm a fan. I like the Eightpins' ease of operation compared to the two most popular conventional hydraulic droppers. I like the fact that it isn't full of oil, and I like their integrated concept. Not surprisingly, its been slow going for Eightpins to break into the OEM market. Presently, Liteville is their major partner, but there is an up-welling of smaller builders, eager to set new trends, who are beginning to displace larger, more established names in the high-end arena. This season may be the turning point for well-vetted innovations like Eightpins' integrated dropper to gain wider acceptance. I certainly hope so.RC




Must Read This Week
SRAM's New DUB Cranks and Bottom Brackets - First Look
65996 views
Mondraker Foxy Carbon RR SL Review
57118 views
Hope Cuts Price on Made-in-England Carbon Bike
48879 views
What's the Deal With SRAM's DUB System? More Questions
45446 views
Here's My Zerode Taniwha Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know
41993 views
Knolly Moves Entire Lineup to 157mm Spacing
36377 views
Raked & Rated - 6 MTB Trail Sculpters
33676 views
Cam Zink Off SRAM & RockShox
32924 views

109 Comments

  • + 51
 What a pleasant and reasonable bunch of readers Pinkbike has.
  • + 13
 And in more breaking news, a narcissistic reality TV personality is now running the US.
  • + 2
 @ReformedRoadie: it's going to be great
  • + 2
 @properp: Terrific.
  • - 1
 @ReformedRoadie: isn't it sick!
  • + 0
 @ReformedRoadie: *ruining.
  • + 1
 @ReformedRoadie: where have you been? this isnt news. you're fake... er i mean... delayed news!
  • + 2
 @Boardlife69: Misinformed brainwashed foreigners’ opinions are not welcome.
  • + 1
 @ReformedRoadie: Beats the alternative.

And he did.
  • + 7
 the whole thing feels forced. i get they are trying to innovate with something new/different, but it just doesn't seem necessary right now. i cant imagine an instance where i would want my dropper integrated to my frame. and when you change frames as often as the majority of people on PB claim, it seems like you will be shelling out for a replacement post quite often.
  • + 1
 @cherbein03: "and when you change frames as often as the majority of people on PB claim" Reality is that PB readers arent dentists switching frames all the time! PB readers are armchair engineers that only imagine themselves riding new frames and how they might feel if they could afford the high price tag.
  • + 8
 " rekindles the cleaner lines of the pre-dropper era." My riding buddies and I often stand around, with post-ride beers, pining for those by-gone days...

Said no one ever...

WHY would you want this?
  • + 2
 " rekindles the cleaner lines of the pre-dropper era." Someone needs to clean out their bong water!
  • + 0
 @will-burr: and make some tea
  • + 3
 @will-burr: DONT drink the bong water!
  • + 7
 @atrokz: Oh, so is this where I have been going wrong...
  • + 8
 I'm not exactly going to run out and buy a Liteville, but glad to hear the concept is working smooth. Those are some huge drop numbers!
  • + 5
 For an industry that can't agree on standards and a product type with varying reliability, the last thing we need is integrated droppers.
  • + 4
 I am willing to consider that I may be in the minority, but I like radial style dropper levers. That one looks like the boss. They should just sell that lever as an aftermarket option for other brands droppers.
  • + 2
 I prefer the radial style too, you're not alone.
  • + 6
 A drop post that fit only 2 bikes? did I miss something?
  • + 3
 What was the second bike? Liteville and who?
  • + 1
 @speed10: Syntace
  • + 4
 @OceanPhil: that’s a component brand affiliated w Liteville. I don’t believe they make any bikes. Essentially the same company AFAIK
  • + 1
 @OceanPhil: syntace = liteville
  • + 1
 Probably. It comes with the bikes, it's an integrated system. No need to get your panties in a bunch over something you can't have.
  • + 2
 This would be seriously easy to introduce as a frame standard without actually having to be used by the dropper until the consumer chooses to buy it. Then the introduction of a new seatpost size that would be stiffer than current 30.9 and 31.6 diameters to be used if an eightpins post is not desired.
  • + 1
 Moving the seat tube forward like that and then just using an offset seatpost to get it to the right place seems like a better solution than the extreme actual seat tube angles some bikes use, which can put the seat in a weird place for tall riders. Also maybe a good solution for bikes with rocker links instead of bent seat tubes to get the pivot where it's needed, since the bent seat tubes often limit dropper insertion as well.
  • + 1
 A great exploration into something that hasn't been explored yet - however, just because something hasnt been done yet doesnt mean that it really needs to be done. I'm no fan of dropper posts to begin with, but, if I buy a new frame it'd be nice to be able to move all my parts (aka dropper post) over to my new frame.

This is akin to making gear shifters or suspension integrated into the frame. Would anyone really want that?
  • + 3
 Didn't we just cover turning it to eleven? Congratulations Eightpins you've created the dropper post equivalent of Mechagodzilla.
  • + 1
 I see it as a great idea but came late at the party, every parts maker have a saggy unreliable droper that won't quite clamp the saddle good enough to stop creacking, not owner searviable, usually stuck in the worst possible position for the given situation and are a pain to warranty them as 50% fail in a year or so, the majority share all of the above issues and 8pins ain't
  • + 3
 Why does it have to be a 33mm tube? Just figure out how to make this work with the established standards and I'm all in. Otherwise, suck it industry.
  • + 46
 Yeah 28.99mm tubes are way stronger.
  • + 9
 I guess to fit for the Liteville frame. They use "boost" seatpost. Smile
  • + 10
 Actual dimension is 32.99mm
  • + 6
 if you build an integrated dropper that needs to use a propriotary mounting option why not go all the way?
its not like there is an option of just sticking it into any other frame if ony the tube would be thinner. and a bigger crossection will result in a stiffer tube. the current seattube diameters originate from when seatposts were non-droper, since then sizes have gone up to ccomodate the dropers, this is just the next step.
  • + 5
 Read the article again.

"The aluminum post is 33-millimeters in diameter, so it is stiffer and stronger than a conventional dropper and thus, can safely extend farther out of the frame."

That, plus it needs a dedicated frame to work anyway, so making it the same size as established standards is completely worthless.
  • + 6
 The established seat tube diameter standards weren't designed with dropper posts in mind though. Cramming all the droppery insides and sealing them properly in a space that small is hard. The standard seat tube diameter definitely needs to change to allow for lighter, more reliable and cheaper droppers. 35mm inside diameter is a good start. Also, you could easily use a shim to make it a 30.9 or 31.6, so there's pretty much no downside.
  • + 4
 I believe the stanchion is 33mm in diameter, but the frame uses as 34.9 seat tube, so still a standard size. Thats what all other liteville frames use. Syntace also sells some pretty nice seat post shims if you want to use a smaller size.
  • + 6
 You can drop in an adapter with a clamp and use any dropper you want. The 33mm tube lets you enjoy 220 mm of drop without having your ass waiving around like it's perched on top of a flexible flag pole.
  • + 2
 @RichardCunningham: hey I know a couple of fellas who wouldn’t mind having their ass perched atop a flexible “flagpole”.
  • + 2
 My only thing is if the seat tube needs to be reamed and the bushings are pr seed in directly, how tight do the tolerances need to be?
  • + 3
 More mechanical droppers please, I'm waiting for Brand X or similar to release one. I like the E13 but £250 AIN'T budget!
  • + 1
 Seems like a well-thought out product that could be popular if people can accept its novel design.

On a seperate note, can we get a video of the 301 going through its travel? Ballchopper comes to my mind like pavlov's dog.
  • + 2
 I see this as a great option for custom frame builders and botique builders in the future...
  • + 2
 No. Just no. I see droppers like shocks and forks. I move mine from frame to frame. This is not for me.
  • + 1
 really like the Eightpins, but the price...the price of 588€. Its a bummer and I have to hassle with my damn reverb for a while. But somday i would def gonna get one.
  • + 3
 They lost me at "reamed".
  • + 2
 Tested one at last year's Eurobike. Feels damn stiff and reliable. Gutted they're not available for most bikes.
  • + 1
 I Received one for a customer 2 weeks ago bloody awsome bits of kit . Only issue was the VERY LONG lead time ordered it April 2017 lol .
  • + 2
 Why would one of the most unreliable parts be built into a frame? Shocks are not built into frames (most frames)...
  • + 0
 I hope some other manufacturers catch on to this. Has the potential to solve a lot of the problems current posts still have (even if they are getting better year after year).
  • + 0
 can I install it on my carbon frame?
no?
only bike where you can use it is litevile and its already equipped with one.
so who going to bay those droppers?
  • + 1
 right who slipped with the Allen key tightening the post up??? poor frame ????
  • + 1
 If at the end of the day I get more drop out of my post, I will take whatever I can get.
  • + 2
 Is Pinkbike trolling, me?
  • + 1
 The bike industry sells you a problem, then later sell you a solution! See the pattern?
  • + 1
 Reminds me of the integrated seatposts on roadbikes that you cut to fit the owner. Is that still alive?
  • + 1
 So do eight pins use needle bearings? If so, how many?
  • + 1
 For over 200mm drop I'm interested.
  • + 1
 "How It Works" It goes up and it goes down.
  • + 1
 Not sure the point of this, but cool
  • + 1
 Creating a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist
  • + 1
 Richard Cunningham has some wrinkled fingers.
  • + 1
 @twozerosix They called me "the claw" when I was in kindergarten
  • + 1
 I’m more interested in that Liteville.
  • + 1
 So like, a new standard? Of course!
  • + 1
 Solution looking for a problem...
  • + 0
 Like we are gonna fall for another standard. I’m not ready to drop my hard earned cash just yet.
  • + 5
 I have not heard them say they want to introduce a new standard. They are open about it beeing a integrated seatpost and obviously that wont fit into the"standard" seattube. it is like a gearbox, if you want to create something truely new you have to be dareing and go outside of the comfortzone.

hope did on their new bike with brakemounts, but are not calling it standard. I dont see a problem there.
  • + 0
 @Luneec:
Like we are gonna FALL for another standard. I’m not ready to DROP my hard earned cash just yet.

I give up
  • + 1
 @speed10: Your comment got stuck down.
  • + 1
 @TheRaven: you know, I put myself out there and play to what I think the commenters want. All I want in return is a handful of fake internet points to validate my fragile ego.
  • + 0
 There are not too many frames that will be able to fit that post. Seems like a solution to a problem that doesn't exist.
  • + 1
 Not today, but maybe tomorrow...
  • + 1
 Sooner or later the bottom is going to drop out of the market.
  • + 1
 All I see is a cracked frame...
  • + 2
 Sure why not.
  • + 1
 Article ended at "Cut-to-Fit Post."
  • + 15
 Why is that? Every dropper post article on Pinkbike has people bitching about 'too much' or 'not enough' travel. This solves both those problems perfectly.
  • + 1
 F*ck those cut to fit handlebars as well!
  • + 1
 Can i see this?
  • + 1
 No thanks
  • - 2
 If this weighed like 200-300g then MAYBE it would be worthwhile, but it is actually heavier than most droppers, so what is the point other than a slightly cleaner aesthetic?
  • + 1
 Wait until it starts creaking like a mutha-@#$%er, then we'll see the praising...
  • + 5
 Other dopper post supplier communicate only the weight of the shortest versions. Sometimes also weight without remote. Then you also have to count the seatclamp. The specified weight from Eightpins includes all parts.
  • + 2
 Maybe the fact you dont need to service it every time you sit your arse on it like you do with reverbs
  • + 1
 And the fact that it has 220mm of travel, maybe?
  • + 0
 Integrate it on a Santa Cruz, then maybe we can have a conversation.
  • + 0
 what bike is that?
  • + 1
 liteville 301
  • - 2
 Awful idea...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.079454
Mobile Version of Website