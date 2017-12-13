VIDEOS

Wild Mountain Bike in El Hierro - Video

Dec 12, 2017
by David Cachon  

Get ready to enter a new dimension of colors, smells and sensations. El Hierro is the youngest island and also the smallest of the Canarian archipelago. Everything in it is more authentic, deeper ... wilder. Of course, mountain biking is also more exciting when you practice it in such an extremely special environment as this special island is. Undoubtedly El Hierro meets all the requirements to be one of the bikers' paradises on an international level. A network of trails throughout the island, different and varied terrains. Good weather, sea, mountains, good cuisine, friendly people ... what more could you want to enjoy the two wheels.

Unique colors and textures. Endless terrain to explore.
Unique colors and textures. Endless terrain to explore.

El Charco Azul is a great tourist attraction. A relaxation and bathroom area that you can not miss.
El Charco Azul is a great tourist attraction. A relaxation and bathroom area that you can not miss.

Trail of La Llanía, an authentic fairy forest you can enjoy and get lost.
Trail of La Llanía, an authentic fairy forest you can enjoy and get lost.

El Brezal, a humid and dense forest, leads to roads populated by ferns that lead to softer and bare lands
El Brezal, a humid and dense forest, leads to roads populated by ferns that lead to softer and bare lands

El Tamaduste La piscina natural es uno de los lugares privilegiados del litoral herre o. Perfectamente acondicionada para el ba o al fondo est la cueva de las barcas un refugio en seco para las peque as embarcaciones.
El Tamaduste, the natural pool is one of the privileged places of the Herreño littoral. Perfectly equipped for bathing, in the background is the cave of the boats, a dry shelter for small boats.

After an exciting trip through El Hierro, it is always advisable to wash your bicycle thoroughly.
After an exciting trip through El Hierro, it is always advisable to wash your bicycle thoroughly.

Words and photography: David Cachon / Fernando Marmolejo.

MENTIONS: @MakeYourOwnShortcut


6 Comments

  • + 1
 Maybe I'm getting old but skids are getting on my tits. Nicely made video though, that place looks great.
  • + 1
 That poor bike! SaltwaterFrown
  • + 1
 Beautiful landscape, wanna go.
  • + 1
 seems to have an obsession with smashing his BB into things...
  • + 1
 cool
  • + 1
 Say what?

