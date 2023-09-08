Elastomers Are Back? SRAM Patents 'ButterCups For Shocks'

We always keep an eye out for patent documents that might reveal what the bike industry has in store for the years ahead. But in this case, patent purveyor Jessie-May Morgan over at Bikerumor got the scoop
on a very juicy patent from SRAM.
The patent document, which you can read for yourself here
, describes shock eyelet mounts that contain elastomers (rubber springs) in-between the shock and the frame. These elastomers could perform a similar function to the ButterCups already seen in the latest generation of RockShox forks. That is to say, their function is to absorb the very low-amplitude but high-frequency vibrations caused by small stones and washboard surfaces.
These small undulations usually don't provide enough force to overcome the static friction resulting from all the tight seals found in mountain bike forks and shocks (especially air-sprung varieties). As a result, MTB suspension (air suspension in particular) does a poor job of reacting to these subtle variations in force coming from the ground, but because the vibrations are high-frequency and continuous, they can contribute to rider fatigue and joint pain.
As well as reacting to small vibrations which the air shock couldn't, they might allow the suspension to start compressing slightly earlier
after the tire hits a bump. This initial bump response can have an outsized effect on harshness and contact patch load variation (and hence grip).
I explained in a previous article
why I think ButterCups only offer a modest benefit in RockShox forks, mostly because the bump force still has to overcome the friction between the upper and lower fork legs before the ButterCups can compress at all. So, they can only be effective for bump forces large enough to overcome the friction in the fork chassis, but not large enough to overcome the friction in the spring and damper. However, this isn't the case with the shock elastomers described here. They work in series with the whole shock, not just the air spring, so only the (minimal) friction in the suspension linkage has to be overcome before they can start doing their thing.
Also, because the rear wheel moves by as much as three millimeters for every millimeter the shock compresses, the effect of such elastomers would be amplified. If they can compress by as much as 4 mm (as the fork ButterCups claim to), this could translate to as much as 12 mm of movement at the rear axle. Additionally, because the elastomers can be accessed more easily in this design than in a fork, it may be possible for the end user to swap out elastomers of different hardness to match their weight or preference.
The elastomers could be fitted to either end of the shock (or both) and are housed in such a way that the overall length of the shock would be increased, but the eye-to-eye length could be nominally the same. Because the elastomers act as a spring in series with the shock, they would increase the travel and decrease the spring rate slightly, even during slow, sustained movement.
It's not clear at this point whether this concept could be retrofitted to existing shocks, but it looks like the elastomer frame mounts could be affixed to existing shock eyelets. If nothing else, it's possible that shocks could benefit from different damping tunes to complement the effect of the elastomers. They would increase the overall length and travel of the shock, so it seems likely that they wouldn't be compatible with every frame. Of course, it may not see production at all, but we'll keep an eye out for strange-looking shocks in the wild.
Buttercups between bar and stem...
post and seat rails.
pedal body and spindles
The bottom out bumper in a Fox shock is on the other end of the scale, providing extra cushioning when you have used all the travel of the shock and would experience a hard bottom out.