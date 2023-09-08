Elastomers Are Back? SRAM Patents 'ButterCups For Shocks'

Sep 8, 2023
by Seb Stott  
photo

We always keep an eye out for patent documents that might reveal what the bike industry has in store for the years ahead. But in this case, patent purveyor Jessie-May Morgan over at Bikerumor got the scoop on a very juicy patent from SRAM.

photo
Elastomers (526 & 528 ) isolate the frame mounting part (314) from the shock eyelet (500).

The patent document, which you can read for yourself here, describes shock eyelet mounts that contain elastomers (rubber springs) in-between the shock and the frame. These elastomers could perform a similar function to the ButterCups already seen in the latest generation of RockShox forks. That is to say, their function is to absorb the very low-amplitude but high-frequency vibrations caused by small stones and washboard surfaces.

These small undulations usually don't provide enough force to overcome the static friction resulting from all the tight seals found in mountain bike forks and shocks (especially air-sprung varieties). As a result, MTB suspension (air suspension in particular) does a poor job of reacting to these subtle variations in force coming from the ground, but because the vibrations are high-frequency and continuous, they can contribute to rider fatigue and joint pain.

photo
Here you can see the elastomer mount in the compressed position (left) and extended position (right). Elastomers (526 & 528 ) on either side of the frame-connecting part (502) provide resistance in both directions.

As well as reacting to small vibrations which the air shock couldn't, they might allow the suspension to start compressing slightly earlier after the tire hits a bump. This initial bump response can have an outsized effect on harshness and contact patch load variation (and hence grip).

photo
The ButterCups in a RockShox fork.

I explained in a previous article why I think ButterCups only offer a modest benefit in RockShox forks, mostly because the bump force still has to overcome the friction between the upper and lower fork legs before the ButterCups can compress at all. So, they can only be effective for bump forces large enough to overcome the friction in the fork chassis, but not large enough to overcome the friction in the spring and damper. However, this isn't the case with the shock elastomers described here. They work in series with the whole shock, not just the air spring, so only the (minimal) friction in the suspension linkage has to be overcome before they can start doing their thing.

Also, because the rear wheel moves by as much as three millimeters for every millimeter the shock compresses, the effect of such elastomers would be amplified. If they can compress by as much as 4 mm (as the fork ButterCups claim to), this could translate to as much as 12 mm of movement at the rear axle. Additionally, because the elastomers can be accessed more easily in this design than in a fork, it may be possible for the end user to swap out elastomers of different hardness to match their weight or preference.

photo
In this diagram, the frame mounting threads (316) sit parallel to the regular shock eyelet, so the eye-to-eye length could be unaffected, but the overall length is considerably greater.

The elastomers could be fitted to either end of the shock (or both) and are housed in such a way that the overall length of the shock would be increased, but the eye-to-eye length could be nominally the same. Because the elastomers act as a spring in series with the shock, they would increase the travel and decrease the spring rate slightly, even during slow, sustained movement.

photo
An example of how the elastomer-equipped shock might fit on a bike.

It's not clear at this point whether this concept could be retrofitted to existing shocks, but it looks like the elastomer frame mounts could be affixed to existing shock eyelets. If nothing else, it's possible that shocks could benefit from different damping tunes to complement the effect of the elastomers. They would increase the overall length and travel of the shock, so it seems likely that they wouldn't be compatible with every frame. Of course, it may not see production at all, but we'll keep an eye out for strange-looking shocks in the wild.



33 Comments
  • 17 0
 I also see on that last diagram they have come up with a design where the cables DON'T go through the headset. Revolutionary idea right there, hopefully that will catch on.
  • 2 0
 Man this is low-hanging fruit humor now
  • 5 1
 Sounds like someone should patent an elastomer inside of a lower headset cup to be even better than Buttercups. Headshock anyone?
  • 6 0
 we're stuck in an endless loop of innovation
  • 1 0
 @mior: why stop with shocks??

Buttercups between bar and stem...
post and seat rails.
pedal body and spindles
  • 1 0
 I have an idea for buttercups between your hands and the cold, hard handlebars. Like a cylindrical rubber thing that slips over and damps vibrations before it gets to your body. And some of my “Butterhands” are going to have another kind of material inside for different frequencies of vibration. Headed to the patent office now with a sketch my 4 year old did.
  • 1 0
 Cannondale did a lot of super innovative stuff back in the day, they just went way too Cannondale on the design and introduction in the market and Cannondale'd everything up.
  • 4 0
 Sounds complicated. I want
  • 2 0
 I'd really like to go back to school to do some testing on this 3 phase damper: Tire, buttercup, shock. Even your tire is two-phase if you have inserts.
  • 1 0
 Sooo... could they make this an aftermarket upgrade, at least for certain frames? I feel like if the bike's hardware allows it, it could be put in between any rear shock and its mounting hardware.
  • 3 0
 Proflex 2.0… just need Onza to update the HO pedal now
  • 1 0
 gonna bring back panaracer smoke/darts and blue and purple ano everything
  • 1 0
 @mior: Gotta admit...I've wondered how a Dart/smoke with a solid tubeless casing and quality rubber would ride.
  • 1 0
 @mior: I used to love the Smoke tire. There were some trails where those tires hooked up so well I felt like I was riding on rails.
  • 1 0
 Fasst handlebars work similarly but put the elastomer in the handlebars themselves. Do i believe they work? Absolutely. Will I ever be able to prove it? Not likely.
  • 1 0
 Has anyone with a buttercup fork had to replace one yet? Curious about the lifespan. I imagine once they blow out the fork/ shock would have quite the rattle
  • 1 1
 What's the difference between this and something like the bottom out bumper in a Float X? Would this prevent a harsh top out as well?
  • 2 0
 The bottom out bumper would only factor in for bottom out events. These would provide the initial bit of travel anytime your shock is at rest before the forces break the stiction in the shock (and I guess some amount during normal use)
  • 3 0
 These elastomers are meant to compress at the very beginning of the travel, before the shock has overcome its initial breakaway (which is higher than for a coil shock because the air seals have to be tight and snug), so should make a shock more sensitive to small trail chatter. (Until it's cold outside when they will just become very rigid)
The bottom out bumper in a Fox shock is on the other end of the scale, providing extra cushioning when you have used all the travel of the shock and would experience a hard bottom out.
  • 2 0
 It's literally the opposite of a bottom out bumper. It comes into play on forces too small to even start moving the shock.
  • 2 0
 Anyone else have doubts these pucks do anything?
  • 1 0
 You should read this - nsmb.com/articles/whats-up-buttercups
  • 1 0
 That bike on the last picture makes for an interesting leverage curve.
  • 1 0
 I've never seen so much hype around bits of rubber.
  • 2 0
 You've never seen a Trojan ad then
  • 1 0
 I can't believe they could patent something like that.
  • 1 0
 I'm patenting the word "patent". You owe me One-Hundred-Biiilllllllion-Dollars.
  • 1 0
 @jbuzzinco: Technically, that would be a trade mark. FYI, I've trade marked "technically (TM).
  • 1 0
 Everyone should read this - nsmb.com/articles/whats-up-buttercups
  • 1 0
 They could possibly call it a silent block
  • 1 0
 Im rolling with Butterbutts and Butternuts - for some saddle cushioning.
  • 1 1
 Do they call them Buttercups because they “suck it up”?





