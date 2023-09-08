Elastomers Are Back? SRAM Patents 'ButterCups For Shocks'

Elastomers (526 & 528 ) isolate the frame mounting part (314) from the shock eyelet (500).

Here you can see the elastomer mount in the compressed position (left) and extended position (right). Elastomers (526 & 528 ) on either side of the frame-connecting part (502) provide resistance in both directions.

The ButterCups in a RockShox fork.

In this diagram, the frame mounting threads (316) sit parallel to the regular shock eyelet, so the eye-to-eye length could be unaffected, but the overall length is considerably greater.

An example of how the elastomer-equipped shock might fit on a bike.