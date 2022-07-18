Watch
Electric-Powered Weirdness from Eurobike 2022
Jul 18, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Eurobike was overpowered with the presence of everything electric and we searched the halls for some of the weird, strange and obscure electric-powered bikes at this year's show.
What's the seat tube angle on this?
The use of a power tool size battery is quite cool.
Can't wait to see the skills of riders with an eBMX background
A truly garbage e-bike.
Taking a mullet just a little too far.
You can't have Eurobike with an e-trike.
This one even has a racing pedigree.
Going full moto.
The new Totem sure looks a bit different.
Now that's a head angle
Hidden shocks, upside-down forks and belt-driven. just needs a high pivot to complete the checklist.
eMTB
Eurobike 2022
15 Comments
11
0
WildboiBen
(1 hours ago)
eBMX sounds fun. Also interested in the ocean plastic bike. Hopefully yesterday's garbage won't just become tomorrow's garbage though. We really just need to phase out single-use plastics.
[Reply]
9
0
pasales
(1 hours ago)
That tricycle would be so awesome if you had vertigo or other balance and strength issues. My Grandma would have loved cruising around her farm on it when she had cancer. It's really cool to see ebike tech getting used for mobility and transportation problems. Now we just need bike lanes designed with these in mind.
[Reply]
1
0
WildboiBen
(53 mins ago)
Honestly, I don't have those issues but still think that thing looks fun!
[Reply]
1
0
McKai
(19 mins ago)
Couldn't agree more; I think bike lanes in general need a pretty big rethink before average people; let alone those with mobility needs will use them en mass. I commute in a "bike friendly" community and am able bodied and still have a close call almost every ride. Nearly all of my friends that commute regularly (myself included) have been hit at least once in the last few years.
[Reply]
4
0
wyorider
(46 mins ago)
Stuff like commuter bikes is where a Broped is awesome. I'd say less weird than just outside the wheelhouse for PB. I think commuting and throwing e-brake skids on a BigWheel Broped would be AMAZING!!!!!! It's the Bropeds on non-motorized singletrack that are an issue.......
[Reply]
2
0
RidleyRijder
(57 mins ago)
Those Flyer's are brilliant commuter bikes. It's one of my 7 bikes and I love it for going to the shops, work,... super solid, no flex when you've got your shopping with you. Belt drive for no maintenace, just a very good reliable solid bike!
[Reply]
1
0
atourgates
(2 mins ago)
That Husqvarna battery on that kids bike looks like a great idea (though, that Stacyc seems more like mini-moto than mini-ebike).
I've got a wall full of Milwaukee 18v tools and batteries in the garage. It'd be fantastic to buy a kids eBike that let my 5-year old keep up with his bigger siblings, without having to spend the $$s for an integrated/custom battery.
Would be easy to throw a backup in my pack, in case he ran out mid-ride.
[Reply]
1
0
Dustfarter
(1 hours ago)
Stacyc is "weird" and off your radar???
Pretty darn popular with the Moto crowd here in the US and definitely jumpstarted my little guy's riding skills.
They even have a races at BMX tracks here in California.
[Reply]
3
1
wyorider
(39 mins ago)
Looks cool, looks fun, NOT even a pretense of being a bicycle. With no pedal driven option to power it, it's just a small electric motorcycle. Ebikes aren't bicycles, and this thing isn't even an eBike. Don't get me wrong, its a cool little motorbike, but it ain't no bicycle.
[Reply]
2
0
SJP
(56 mins ago)
On the last bike, I want to know what is the purpose of the lever that the front tire presses when the front suspension compresses. Could be clever.
[Reply]
3
0
iiman
(1 hours ago)
that Totem looks like something Sam Hill would ride lol
[Reply]
1
0
WildboiBen
(50 mins ago)
That suspension platform is a blast from the past lol.
[Reply]
1
0
AyJayDoubleyou
(40 mins ago)
That seat angle though. If a brand can’t get their bike set up for display at a bike show, what other idiocy do they produce.
[Reply]
1
0
Dudeclimbsrocks
(9 mins ago)
Is it a requirement for E-everything to be the ugliest shit I've ever seen?
[Reply]
1
0
tkrug
(8 mins ago)
John from Lost is really interested in that e-trike.
[Reply]
