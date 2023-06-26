Watch
Electric-Powered Weirdness from Eurobike 2023
Jun 26, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Eurobike was overpowered with the presence of everything electric and we searched the halls for some of the weird, strange and obscure electric-powered bikes at this year's show.
If you look closer you will see Hercules has branded each apple.
Using power tool batteries for these bikes will never not be a really cool idea.
Not to be confused with the new Msisle
Hardtail, drop bars, rigid fork and MTB tires. We are not sure what they were going for with this.
Greyp are normally a shoe-in for the weird e-bike round-ups, but this bike is almost disappointingly normal.
Peak Eurobike right here.
These e-bike weights are getting out of hand.
There were plenty of Totems on show, just none at the booth you would want.
Despite seeing this last year, I'm still not sure who this bike is for. E-country could definitely catch on though.
People do say e-bikes are the new golf.
I don't know what this does but it's definitely unique.
When you give up trying to hide the motor and just go full moto.
The Ampyre off-road eScooter is even wilder when you see its full glory in-person.
Will e-tility be the new downcountry?
Score
Time
7
0
johnny2shoes
(33 mins ago)
You see these e-country and the like strapped to the back of every retirees campervan/RV in mainland Europe. An hour of light trail riding after breakfast and the battery means you're not pushing it everywhere. Step through good for the dodgy hips. Good for them
[Reply]
6
0
the-lost-co
(1 hours ago)
Scooter kids are about to have some serious power to work with.
[Reply]
2
0
LesZedCB
(50 mins ago)
scooter trials!
[Reply]
2
0
houli77
(39 mins ago)
UCI E Scooter DH WC fck shoot me - u know its coming...
[Reply]
1
0
boozed
(2 mins ago)
Ampyre "off-road eScooter" or electric trials motorbike?
[Reply]
