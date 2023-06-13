Electronic Suspension Wins Again & More Things We Learned from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023



After a slow start to the 2022 season, Pauline Ferrand Prevot ended the year in spectacular fashion as she secured not one but four rainbow jerseys across XCC, XCO, XC Marathon and even gravel. The off-season also brought some big changes as the multiple World Champ headed to Ineos to ride alongside teammate Tom Pidcock. Coming into 2023 it was hard to bet against Pauline Ferrand Prevot. So far the promise of a winning performance is yet to pay off as at both races the French racer has fallen just short of the win against last-lap attacks from Puck Pieterse and Loana Lecomte. While Puck Pieterse could only find five seconds on Pauline Ferrand Prevot, the implosion caused by her attempt to match Loana Lecomte's prowess at Lenzerheide sent her almost forty seconds back. As we head into the next round at Leogang, Pauline Ferrand Prevot will want to pick up some of the winning speed she held last year. Even more so if she wants to carry some confidence into a very important home Olympics in Paris next year.

