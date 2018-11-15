Video: Elemental is a Biking and Skiing Masterpiece

The elements air, fire, water, and earth exemplify aspects of nature and represent facets of the human experiences of inspiration, creation, reflection, and grounding. These components can be a guide to our experiences of life, and are deeply connected to skiing and mountain biking.Elemental is presented by Atomic, and The North Face, supported by Giant Bicycles, and Smith. It is directed and produced by Sage Cattabriga-AlosaFeaturing skiing from Lucas Wachs, Mitchel Brower, and Jonah Williams.featuring biking from Adam Craig, with cameos from Eliot Jackson, Kyle Jameson, Carson Storch, Reed Boggs, and Dusty Wygle.