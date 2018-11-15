VIDEOS

Video: Elemental is a Biking and Skiing Masterpiece

Nov 15, 2018
by sage cattabriga-alosa  

The elements air, fire, water, and earth exemplify aspects of nature and represent facets of the human experiences of inspiration, creation, reflection, and grounding. These components can be a guide to our experiences of life, and are deeply connected to skiing and mountain biking.

Elemental is presented by Atomic, and The North Face, supported by Giant Bicycles, and Smith. It is directed and produced by Sage Cattabriga-Alosa

Featuring skiing from Lucas Wachs, Mitchel Brower, and Jonah Williams.

featuring biking from Adam Craig, with cameos from Eliot Jackson, Kyle Jameson, Carson Storch, Reed Boggs, and Dusty Wygle.

photo by Cameron Baird

Adam Craig and Sage Cattabriga-Alosa Shanty Town Nevada. Photo By Tyler Roemer

dropping in photo by Jonathon Chandler

Blasting pow photo by Chris Bezamat


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Wondering where that Fire segment is , cool cool place.
  • + 1
 Best movie since a while. Well done Sage!

Post a Comment



