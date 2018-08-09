Elements is a Fanny Pack for your Bike

Press Release: Wild Bike Company
Elements is a new style bike bag that will work on any bike. It was designed to make riding your bike easier and more enjoyable. Using Elements with a water bottle means that you no longer have to bring a pack to carry water, tools, and a spare tube. No more electrical tape securing tubes/tools to the frame. No more loose tools rattling around in a bulky saddlebag that really doesn’t even work with your new dropper post.
Getting that extra weight off your back not only feels great, the resulting lower center of gravity increases performance in cornering and technical manoeuvres. Leave it on your bike so that it's ready to go at a moments notice, the tools & tube are protected from UV rays and dirt/mud.
Elements is made in the USA from high-quality materials and is available now on our website - $35.
Elements Highlights
• Perfectly sized to carry repair essentials
• Easily fits any regular bicycle inner tube (& even some fatbike tubes!)
• Works with any bike (various mounting options)
• Rattle free
• Won't slip/slide around
• Designed to leave on your bike or be easily moved from one bike to another
• Ride hydration pack-free on most rides
• Made in USA!
Design Details
And here's a very scientific chart for all you bike nerds out there.
Elements is simple, yet surprisingly functional. It combines the utility of the enduro strap and protects your tools like a hydration pack or saddle bag. It improves bike handling by lowering the center of gravity because the tube & tools are down low on the bike vs. traditional saddlebags (or even higher on your hips/back).
We evaluated, tested, and refined every detail through multiple prototypes until we were completely satisfied. We use a high-grip tactical fabric on the underneath side of the bag to keep from shifting or sliding during a ride. We made sure that the contents of the bag would be held securely so that they don't rattle around and even added a feature to secure the large zipper handle when the bag is closed to keep it silent during your ride.Additional Information From Our Kickstarter Campaign
These videos are from our Kickstarter campaign that funded earlier this spring. Check them out for more information about the design and development of Elements. (Elements Kickstarter Webpage)www.wildbikecompany.com
8 Comments
Fanny pack? A pack for my fanny?
