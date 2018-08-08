Video: An All Killer No Filler La Poma Dirt Jump Edit

Elie Robert is a Freestyle Mountain Bike rider from Apt, France. He is a ‘95 kid that loves to ride as much as he can.Tuck no hander at dawn, 06:00 am During summer break. Just like he did 9 years ago when he started riding bikes.In the middle of the morning, things started to heat up. A heavy session was going down. Definitely.Flatspin, one of Elie’s favorite rotational tricks.Abellan (left) and Elie (right) putting in work, like they did making amateur videos 7 years ago.Wrapping up what was a really hard and tough work. You can tell it by seeing Elie’s face. Overwhelmed after double checking what he just did.He couldn’t just don’t believe it.Elie's goal is to ride the FMB Diamond SeriesThanks to La Poma BikeparkVidéo by Julien AbellanPicture by Paul BlanqueText by Mario Saavedra