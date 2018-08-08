VIDEOS

Video: An All Killer No Filler La Poma Dirt Jump Edit

Aug 7, 2018
by Julien Abellan  
by Abellanjulien
Elie Robert is a Freestyle Mountain Bike rider from Apt, France. He is a ‘95 kid that loves to ride as much as he can.

by Paul Blanque

Tuck no hander at dawn, 06:00 am During summer break. Just like he did 9 years ago when he started riding bikes.

by Paul Blanque

In the middle of the morning, things started to heat up. A heavy session was going down. Definitely.

by Paul Blanque

Flatspin, one of Elie’s favorite rotational tricks.

by Paul Blanque

Abellan (left) and Elie (right) putting in work, like they did making amateur videos 7 years ago.

by Paul Blanque

Wrapping up what was a really hard and tough work. You can tell it by seeing Elie’s face. Overwhelmed after double checking what he just did.

He couldn’t just don’t believe it.

by Paul Blanque

Elie's goal is to ride the FMB Diamond Series

Thanks to La Poma Bikepark

Vidéo by Julien Abellan
Picture by Paul Blanque
Text by Mario Saavedra

3 Comments

  • + 4
 Man he shreds! Was loving watching him at happy ride, he was on fire! Amazing
  • + 3
 Dam...That was some awesome riding..Very stylish too.
  • + 2
 Siiiiick bro!

