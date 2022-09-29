Eliot Heap, Dan Booker & Kelan Grant's Gorgeous Custom Nukeproof Bikes for the Trophy of Nations

Elliott is well known for his obsession with interesting footwear. An early adopter of the movement to wear plastic “reptile branded” clogs, he’s some boy when it comes to footwear fashion. But away from the said “reptile brand”, he has a love for a world renown skate brand. This was casually mentioned on a photoshoot for the new Nukeproof Solum. Like any dream makers, the Nukeproof design team set about putting this idea to a reality. Huge thanks to Jonny and his paint gun, the result is stunning with some exquisite details. To finish the look its paired with red anodised Nukeproof Horizon components.
Kelan Grant, Team Ireland
Quite simply one of Irelands greatest products and no finer product to inspire our Irish ace Kelan Grant. Kelan’s Large Nukeproof Giga 297 is again hand painted by the talents at Elite Refinish to reflect the 119.53 seconds of making a perfect pint. The Giga is finished with Nukeproof Horizon Copper components to match the frame details.
Dan Booker, Team Australia
A proud Tasmanian, Dan is a literally one of the finest tourist advisors for the Island. 5 minutes with him and you will be booking a flight to visit some of nature’s incredible wonders that the Australian island holds. Dan’s spent years working in the National Park at Maydena Bike Park. Whilst building in the woodland he developed a passion to preserving the incredible and unique forests Tasmania enjoys. This Giga 297 is his aim to use his platform to raise awareness for the logging going down on some of Tasmania’s oldest trees. You can read more here.
