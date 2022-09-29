Eliot Heap, Dan Booker & Kelan Grant's Gorgeous Custom Nukeproof Bikes for the Trophy of Nations

Elliott is well known for his obsession with interesting footwear. An early adopter of the movement to wear plastic “reptile branded” clogs, he’s some boy when it comes to footwear fashion. But away from the said “reptile brand”, he has a love for a world renown skate brand. This was casually mentioned on a photoshoot for the new Nukeproof Solum. Like any dream makers, the Nukeproof design team set about putting this idea to a reality. Huge thanks to Jonny and his paint gun, the result is stunning with some exquisite details. To finish the look its paired with red anodised Nukeproof Horizon components.