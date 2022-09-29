Eliot Heap, Dan Booker & Kelan Grant's Gorgeous Custom Nukeproof Bikes for the Trophy of Nations

Sep 29, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
All photos by Kike Abelleira

Elliott Heap, Team GB
bigquotesElliott is well known for his obsession with interesting footwear. An early adopter of the movement to wear plastic “reptile branded” clogs, he’s some boy when it comes to footwear fashion. But away from the said “reptile brand”, he has a love for a world renown skate brand. This was casually mentioned on a photoshoot for the new Nukeproof Solum. Like any dream makers, the Nukeproof design team set about putting this idea to a reality. Huge thanks to Jonny and his paint gun, the result is stunning with some exquisite details. To finish the look its paired with red anodised Nukeproof Horizon components.















Kelan Grant, Team Ireland
bigquotesQuite simply one of Irelands greatest products and no finer product to inspire our Irish ace Kelan Grant. Kelan’s Large Nukeproof Giga 297 is again hand painted by the talents at Elite Refinish to reflect the 119.53 seconds of making a perfect pint. The Giga is finished with Nukeproof Horizon Copper components to match the frame details.













Dan Booker, Team Australia
bigquotesA proud Tasmanian, Dan is a literally one of the finest tourist advisors for the Island. 5 minutes with him and you will be booking a flight to visit some of nature’s incredible wonders that the Australian island holds. Dan’s spent years working in the National Park at Maydena Bike Park. Whilst building in the woodland he developed a passion to preserving the incredible and unique forests Tasmania enjoys. This Giga 297 is his aim to use his platform to raise awareness for the logging going down on some of Tasmania’s oldest trees. You can read more here.













Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Nukeproof Nukeproof Giga Elliott Heap Kelan Grant Trophy Of Nations 2022


Must Read This Week
Final Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2022
84344 views
Opinion: The Pace of Change in the MTB World is Slowing Down, and I'm All For It
62274 views
Mathieu van der Poel Pleads Guilty to Assault After Altercation with Teenage Girls
49480 views
Review: The Digit Datum & Its Integrated 'Analog' Suspension
47836 views
Hope Say Their Super Short 155 mm Cranks Are 'The Sweet Spot'
45606 views
Review: 2023 Merida One-Sixty: An Easygoing Enduro Bike
43587 views
Ibis Ripmo & Ripley Receive UDH Update & New Colors
36946 views
First Ride: Crestline & Cascade Components Team Up to Create a Virtual High Pivot Downhill Bike
36811 views

8 Comments

  • 17 0
 I thought the red one was beautiful but the detail on the Guinness bike is phenomenal.
  • 4 0
 The waffle sole is awesome.
  • 4 0
 The Guinness one is amazing
  • 1 0
 Hmmm...In no particular order I feel like I need to get some Crocs. A Guinness. And do some trail work at my local park Smile Sweet looking bikes!
  • 3 0
 that Guinness SURGE paint job is insane!! Damn i feel like a Guinness now
  • 4 0
 My goodness my Guinness
  • 2 0
 All beaut's but DAMN Grants bike is on another level. I'd ride that.
  • 1 0
 Really wish Michelin tires had a different color way/logo. Dan’s bike is awesome!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011132
Mobile Version of Website