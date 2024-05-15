Eliot Jackson & Neko Mullaly Launch The Kickstand Podcast - Discuss Frameworks Bikes Getting Stolen in Episode 1

Welcome to the Kickstand Podcast, where Eliot Jackson and Neko Mullaly share their wild stories, irreverent opinions, and adventures from the world of professional mountain biking and beyond - new episode released every other Wednesday at 6 AM EST.
In the first episode of the Kickstand Podcast, Eliot and Neko discuss getting robbed, the support of the bike community, changes to the Fort William track, and Asa's impressive performance after recovering from a broken hip.
