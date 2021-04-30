Eliot Jackson & Tracey Hannah Join the Red Bull World Cup Commentating Team

Red Bull has announced that Eliot Jackson and Tracey Hannah will be heading into the commentary booth this year as they join the team for World Cup coverage.
After announcing her retirement from World Cup racing
last year, we have all been waiting to see what Tracey Hannah had planned for this year. Now it appears that one of her plans is to join Rob Warner in Red Bull's coverage of the Women's downhill racing this year.
Eliot Jackson is also joining Red Bull's World Cup coverage team this year. He is no stranger to commentating with experience on the Crankworx live streams and hosting Red Bull's World Cup YouTube highlights in past seasons. We have loved his insight and coverage of World Cups, so we can't wait to see him move into a commentating role for Red Bull.
Alongside the two latest additions to the team, Rob Warner, Bart Brentjens, Lauren Smith and Claudio Caluori will be returning in their roles for 2021.
|UCI Mountain Bike World Cup fans, meet your hosts for 2021.
We proudly present our panel of experts who will guide you through all the racing excitement of the next few months on Red Bull TV: Rob Warner, Bart Brentjens, Eliot Jackson, Lauren Smith, Claudio Caluori and Tracey Hannah— Red Bull Bike
|Soooo excited to finally be able to share that I will be in the commentary booth at some of the races this year on Red Bull TV!!!
What a surreal moment! Who would have ever thought I would be in that seat!? Feel like life just keeps reinforcing that hard work pays off. Those 100s of interviews, BBC presenter training, Crankworx commentary, Red Bull Bike YouTube highlights, Grow Cycling Foundation pitches and presentation, etc. have alllll led to this moment.
Dream bigger than you ever thought possible and you’ll probably end up looking back and wondering why you thought so small.— Eliot Jackson
|So excited to share with you that I’ll be attending all the World Cups working alongside Rob Warner commentating the women’s downhill racing thanks to Red Bull Bike.— Tracey Hannah
10 Comments
Post a Comment