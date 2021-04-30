Eliot Jackson & Tracey Hannah Join the Red Bull World Cup Commentating Team

Soooo excited to finally be able to share that I will be in the commentary booth at some of the races this year on Red Bull TV!!!



What a surreal moment! Who would have ever thought I would be in that seat!? Feel like life just keeps reinforcing that hard work pays off. Those 100s of interviews, BBC presenter training, Crankworx commentary, Red Bull Bike YouTube highlights, Grow Cycling Foundation pitches and presentation, etc. have alllll led to this moment.



Dream bigger than you ever thought possible and you’ll probably end up looking back and wondering why you thought so small. — Eliot Jackson