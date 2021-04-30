Eliot Jackson & Tracey Hannah Join the Red Bull World Cup Commentating Team

Apr 30, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Red Bull has announced that Eliot Jackson and Tracey Hannah will be heading into the commentary booth this year as they join the team for World Cup coverage.

After announcing her retirement from World Cup racing last year, we have all been waiting to see what Tracey Hannah had planned for this year. Now it appears that one of her plans is to join Rob Warner in Red Bull's coverage of the Women's downhill racing this year.

Eliot Jackson is also joining Red Bull's World Cup coverage team this year. He is no stranger to commentating with experience on the Crankworx live streams and hosting Red Bull's World Cup YouTube highlights in past seasons. We have loved his insight and coverage of World Cups, so we can't wait to see him move into a commentating role for Red Bull.

Alongside the two latest additions to the team, Rob Warner, Bart Brentjens, Lauren Smith and Claudio Caluori will be returning in their roles for 2021.

bigquotesUCI Mountain Bike World Cup fans, meet your hosts for 2021.

We proudly present our panel of experts who will guide you through all the racing excitement of the next few months on Red Bull TV: Rob Warner, Bart Brentjens, Eliot Jackson, Lauren Smith, Claudio Caluori and Tracey Hannah Red Bull Bike

bigquotesSoooo excited to finally be able to share that I will be in the commentary booth at some of the races this year on Red Bull TV!!!

What a surreal moment! Who would have ever thought I would be in that seat!? Feel like life just keeps reinforcing that hard work pays off. Those 100s of interviews, BBC presenter training, Crankworx commentary, Red Bull Bike YouTube highlights, Grow Cycling Foundation pitches and presentation, etc. have alllll led to this moment.

Dream bigger than you ever thought possible and you’ll probably end up looking back and wondering why you thought so small. Eliot Jackson

bigquotesSo excited to share with you that I’ll be attending all the World Cups working alongside Rob Warner commentating the women’s downhill racing thanks to Red Bull Bike. Tracey Hannah


Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Red Bull Eliot Jackson Tracey Hannah


10 Comments

  • 9 0
 So excited about this. Now we just need some racing! Fingers crossed...
  • 2 0
 Between Claudio's crash and the Atherton brand launch, it looked like Gee was sewing the seeds for his post racing life, presenting a few insights and the track previews. Looking forward to watching some racing this year with this presenting team. People may have some complaints about red bull's coverage, but i dont think on-screen talent is one of them.
  • 4 2
 Claudio is pretty good at a few things, but commentating is not one of them. I was hoping to see him replaced. He rarely brings valuable info on time, during the heat of the race. He is always much too late with vital comparisons or tech details. Not saying that I would be better, but he is not a professional level commentator.
  • 1 0
 He'd be a welcome addition to one of the other language versions of RB's coverage ;-)
  • 4 1
 So happy for them and glad Rob is back for another year, wouldn't be the same without him
  • 1 0
 Good to see someone who has actually been involved in WC womens dh racing commentating on womens racing. And hopefully redbull phase out claudio "foot in the mouth" calouri entirely.
  • 2 0
 Quality additions to the team.
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to hear these get excited.
  • 1 0
 Excellent !
  • 1 3
 if it ain't broke........................

