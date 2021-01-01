Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz

Jan 1, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


After four years with Giant Bicycles, Eliot Jackson announced just three days ago that he wouldn't be riding for the brand in 2021. Today, we find out that he, along with Veronique Sandler, will be on Santa Cruz Bicycles for 2021.

bigquotesI’m on @santacruzbicycles!!! It feels so good to finally say those words.

Santa Cruz has always been my home away from home. The thing I think about most is how they have always supported me even when there was nothing in it for them. Taking me into their pits at world cups to help me with my bike, supporting my World Cup Stats project on patreon, the Roskopps having me over for Christmas dinner, the whole Syndicate team always treating me like one of their own, I could go on haha.

I have so much going on, from starting a foundation to presenting for Red Bull to racing at Crankworx to doing video projects. At the core of it, I wanted to be with someone who believed in me just for being me and that has always been Santa Cruz.

We have a ton of cool stuff planned for the year and you’ll see me out on the bike in videos, photos, at Crankworx and other random stuff.

I am so excited.

Lets goooooo!!Eliot Jackson


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Santa Cruz Bicycles Eliot Jackson


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Eliot Jackson Parts Ways with Giant]
58306 views
10 of the Wildest and Weirdest Mountain Bike Stories from 2020
52413 views
YT Bids Farewell to Vali Holl, Adolf Silva & Cam Zink
47345 views
Video: Reece Wallace Overshoots 70ft Jump
44799 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
44338 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
42969 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Component of the Year Winner
42410 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner
39443 views

20 Comments

  • 30 1
 Yeah dude!!!
  • 4 17
flag theRandaz (32 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 again, a downvote? downvote me instead, I dare you. PLEASE DOWNVOTE MY COMMENT.
  • 2 0
 @theRandaz: ok bro u don't have to force me
  • 7 0
 This guy can RIDE. And what a personality, hes the full package as far as marketing is concerned.
  • 6 0
 Yeaaaah Elliot !!!!! So stocked for you brother !!!! Welcome to the team Eliot ! I love you so much
  • 8 1
 So stoked for Eliot!
  • 4 0
 who would downvote this?
  • 6 0
 Hell yeah dude!! SO AWESOME!
  • 4 0
 Fuck. Yes.
  • 3 0
 This feels like such a better fit for Eliot than Giant
  • 3 0
 NICE!
  • 2 0
 Stoked! Good for you dude!
  • 2 0
 Yeah Elliot! Can’t wait for some edits and riding clips
  • 2 0
 That is great! So excited for Eliot!
  • 1 0
 After a wave of so and so parts ways with so and so its so nice to see so and so signs with so and so.
  • 2 0
 Awesome! Congrats dude.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008285
Mobile Version of Website