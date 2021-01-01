Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz





Lets goooooo!! I’m on @santacruzbicycles !!! It feels so good to finally say those words.Santa Cruz has always been my home away from home. The thing I think about most is how they have always supported me even when there was nothing in it for them. Taking me into their pits at world cups to help me with my bike, supporting my World Cup Stats project on patreon, the Roskopps having me over for Christmas dinner, the whole Syndicate team always treating me like one of their own, I could go on haha.I have so much going on, from starting a foundation to presenting for Red Bull to racing at Crankworx to doing video projects. At the core of it, I wanted to be with someone who believed in me just for being me and that has always been Santa Cruz.We have a ton of cool stuff planned for the year and you’ll see me out on the bike in videos, photos, at Crankworx and other random stuff.I am so excited.Lets goooooo!! — Eliot Jackson