Elite & Junior Race Analysis from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

What a race! Fort William opened the 2024 season in style delivering four incredible races across the elite and junior categories. After riders kicked off their 2024 World Cup season we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from the 2024 World Cup opener at Fort William.
Results
Elite Women
1st.
Vali Höll: 4:41.4242nd.
Nina Hoffmann: 4:41.985 / +0.5613rd.
Tahnee Seagrave: 4:43.255 / +1.8314th.
Camille Balanche: 4:45.381 / +3.9575th.
Gloria Scarsi: 4:48.651 / +7.227
Elite Men
1st.
Loic Bruni: 4:04.2642nd.
Troy Brosnan: 4:06.104 / +1.8403rd.
Finn Iles: 4:06.253 / +1.9894th.
Dakotah Norton: 4:07.353 / +3.0895th.
Luca Shaw: 4:07.943 / +3.679
Full elite results, here
.
Junior Women
1st.
Heather Wilson: 4:56.6752nd.
Sacha Earnest: 5:00.272 / +3.5973rd.
Eliana Hulsebosch: 5:00.287 / +3.6124th.
Matilda Melton: 5:07.214 / +10.5395th.
Erice Van Leuven: 5:19.103 / +22.428
Junior Men
1st.
Asa Vermette: 4:10.5502nd.
Luke Wayman: 4:16.637 / +6.0873rd.
Daniel Parfitt: 4:16.768 / +6.2184th.
Max Alran: 4:18.056 / +7.5065th.
Dane Jewett: 4:18.624 / +8.074
Full junior results, here
.
The Sectors
While there have been some changes to speed up the course at Fort William the general track layout remains mostly the same. For the 2024 opening round the biggest change outside of taping is a second river gap just before the motorway section jumps at the bottom of the course. The 11-metre gap at the end of the lower woods section does have the option to go around it on the path of the old course but this will be far slower meaning anyone who wants a competitive time will need to be hitting this.
Check out Ben Cathro's latest Inside the Tape from Fort William here
.
Sector 1:
The first part of the course will see riders head off down the new steep roll-in ramp before hitting the usual fast and loose turns at the top of the course. The first sector extends just past the upper boardwalk sections until the first big rock garden.
Fastest Elite Time: Women - 51.694 // Men - 46.594
Fastest Junior Time: Women - 57.114 // Men - 48.348
Sector 2:
Kicking off with the brutal Fort William rocks this sector will be the true test of the riders at race speed as they will need to balance speed with keeping enough strength left in the tank for the lower half of the course. From the upper rock gardens, this split will see riders all the way into the top part of the woods. This sector is where Charlie Hatton made up a large amount of time on many riders last year at World Champs.
Fastest Elite Time: Women - 2:07.657 // Men - 1:48.889
Fastest Junior Time: Women - 2:15.043 // Men - 1:53.678
Sector 3:
The middle sector sees riders take on the loose woods section which saw a lot of riders puzzling during the early stages of practice. From here they will hit the big road gap and make their way down to just before the first of two river gaps. The entrance to the first river gap has been opened up compared to previous years to make the last part of the woods faster than before.
Fastest Elite Time: Women - 40.233 // Men - 34.026
Fastest Junior Time: Women - 41.294 // Men - 33.437
Sector 4:
After hitting the first river gap riders will now head through a resurfaced woods section before hitting the new 11-metre gap to head out of the woods. From here riders will be picking up some serious speed as they make their way towards the motorway jumps in the final sector.
Fastest Elite Time: Women - 33.053 // Men - 29.766
Fastest Junior Time: Women - 35.399 // Men - 30.494
Sector 5/Finish:
For the final sprint to the line, riders will want to keep it as low as possible throughout the motorway and they will be wishing for no headwinds on race day. After a series of jumps riders will fly through what was the iconic 'Visit Scotland' arch before crossing the line and into the always-packed Fort William finish arena.
Fastest Elite Time: Women - 25.670 // Men - 23.607
Fastest Junior Time: Women - 27.121 // Men - 24.361
Overall Split Positions
Elite Sector BreakdownSector 1:
The first track sector across the open turns at the top of the course saw Tahnee Seagrave secure an early lead as she found 0.245 seconds against eventual race winner Vali Höll. Nina Hoffmann was the next closest rider before another 1.1 seconds back to Camille Balanche. The men's racing also created a close first split as Loic Bruni edged ahead of Luca Shaw by 0.201 seconds. Following in close succession Troy Brosnan and Finn Iles were 0.584 and 0.592 seconds off the pace. Sector 2:
The second sector is the longest on course as it takes riders down to the start of the woods. Nina Hoffmann made the most of this split as she was fastest by 1.645 seconds and took the overall race lead. Vali Höll was the only rider to set a sector time within 2.2 seconds of Hoffmann although the race winner was still 1.645 behind. There were big gaps created here in the men's race as Loic Bruni secured his second split victory with a margin of 1.246 seconds to teammate Finn Iles. The second split was crucial in Bruni's victory as he would go on to place 6th, 3rd and 10th in the following sectors.Sector 3:
Camille Balanche found some special lines through this split as she managed to go just over a second faster than Nina Hoffmann and 1.2 up on Vali Höll. It's great to have Balanche back at races after her crash last year and if this split is anything to go by she could be soon back to her winning ways. Ronan Dunne was the fastest here for the elite men as he bested Troy Brosnan by 0.344. Dakotah Norton's high-rise bars went well through here as he was the third fastest and just 0.372 behind his new teammate. Sector 4:
Vali Höll kicked off her race-winning effort through the fourth sector as she was fastest by 1.046 seconds and crucially took 1.176 back from the then-race leader Nina Hoffmann. Benoit Coulanges was another rider back from injury performing well as he went 0.129 ahead of Troy Brosnan and took 0.296 of Loic Bruni's winning run. Sector 5:
In the final push to the line, Vali Höll secured another sector victory leading Tahnee Seagrave by 0.120 seconds and enduro-specialist Gloria Scarsi by 0.401. Most importantly she took more time away from Nina Hoffmann as the German rider lost 0.59 seconds to Höll. Men's race winner Loic Bruni had his worst sector here dropping 0.466 seconds back from Benoit Coulanges who went fastest again at the bottom of the course.
Junior Sector BreakdownSector 1:
Straight out of the start gate, it was a show of force from World Champion Erice Van Leuven as she pushed hard through the turns to create a lead of 2.168 seconds against Sacha Earnest. Race winner Heather Wilson had a slower start dropping back by 2.447 seconds. Daniel Parfitt took the second victory for the junior men beating Asa Vermette by just 0.162 seconds. Luke Waymann was just over 0.5 back in third. Sector 2:
Erice Van Leuven managed to go fastest through sector two as well, although her fast start came with consequences as she flatted her rear tyre. Coming in just 0.425 back Heather Wilson began her charge towards the finish line. Asa Vermette kicked off his winning ride here as he swapped places with Daniel Parfitt and pulled into the overall race lead. Sector 3:
Sector three saw Heather Wilson secure her first split victory as she began to pick up speed besting Sacha Earnest by 1.209 seconds. After her rear flat Erive Van Leuven started to lose momentum here and fell back by 2.216 seconds. Asa Vermette was unmatched through this part of the course as only two riders came within two seconds of his time. Dane Jewett was the closest to Vermette with a gap of 1.887 seconds. Sector 4:
Eliana Hulsebosch came very close to taking her first World Cup split victory in sector four as she was only 0.058 seconds behind Heather Wilson through here. Sacha Earnest was in the top three again, 0.444 back. Asa Vermette went fastest again here with a gap of 0.717 to Luke Wayman's second-place sector result. One of Commencal Muc-Off's latest signings Max Alran was third, 0.797 off the pace. Sector 5:
Heather Wilson went fastest for the third time in a row as she continued to impress in the lower part of the track. Eliana Hulsebosch was second gain although not quite as close to the race winner with a deficit of 0.770 seconds. The junior men's sector was very close as Jon Mozell managed to dethrone Asa Vermette by only 0.07 seconds.
Story of the RaceElite Women
Elite MenJunior Women
Junior Men
Perfect RaceElite Women
Elite MenJunior Women
Junior Men
Elite Lap Time ImprovementElite Women
Vali Höll made some of the biggest improvements throughout the weekend, after qualifying in fifth place Höll put in the work in the semi-finals and finals as by the end of Sunday's racing she was ten seconds faster. Nina Hoffmann made some big advances for finals improving her qualifying run by 7.936 seconds. Interestingly she did not make big advances on her qualifying run as she went just 0.065 seconds faster.
Anna Newkirk was the only rider inside the top ten who did not improve her times from qualifying as she was slower by 2.5 seconds in the semi-finals and 2.6 in finals. Mikayla Parton made strong advances in her semi-finals run but would lose 2.572 seconds against her qualifying time in the main show.
Elite Men
After rain made things unpredictable during the semi-finals only Dakotah Norton and Loris Vergier left Fort William having always improved upon qualifying. Dakotah Norton had a tough qualifying session allowing him to make big gains in the following runs, he would go 48 seconds faster in semi-finals before nearly improving his lap time by a minute in finals. Loris Vergier made smaller gains as he was up by 1.354 in semis and 9.498 in finals.
With the fastest time in both qualifying and finals, Loic Bruni found an extra 4.067 seconds as he fought for his first Fort William victory.
Elites VS JuniorsWomen
Men
Overall Standings
Total Combined Elite Race Time After Round 1