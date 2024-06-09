LIVE: Elite Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Elite DH World Cup racing is now underway in Leogang, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live Timing
Elite Women
Live Race Updates:
5:18 PDT: Mille Johnset Sets the first time of the day
Mille Johnset is the first rider down the hill setting a time of 3:53.632.
5:21 PDT: Louise Ferguson Goes 2.8 Seconds Back
Louise Ferguson is the second rider down the course and crosses the line 2.882 back from Johnset.
5:23 PDT: Myriam Nicole Goes Fastest
Myriam Nicole goes into the hot seat in her first finals of the season.
5:25 PDT: Monika Hrastnik into 2nd
Monika Hrastnik rides into second place 3.8 back from Nicole's current fastest run of the race.
5:27 PDT: Lisa Baumann Just Misses the Hot Seat
Lisa Baumann comes very close to beating Myriam Nicole but after losing time in the final sector goes 0.107 back.
5:31 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Slides Out
After battling through a dislocated elbow and making the start this weekend, Nina Hoffmann slides out in the greasy off-camber section at the top of the course.
5:37 PDT: Marine Cabirou 1.8 Back in 3rd
Marine Cabirou makes up over two seconds through the bottom of the course to end her run 1.868 seconds behind Myriam Nicole.
tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php
streamed.su/watch/downhill-leogang-uci-mountain-bike-world-series-2024