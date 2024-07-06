Powered by Outside

LIVE: Elite Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Jul 6, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Elite DH World Cup racing is now underway in France, stay tuned for live results and updates.

Live Timing



Elite Women

Live Race Updates:

2:05 PDT: Frida Ronning Crashes Out
Frida Ronning goes down as the track is looking treacherous for finals.


2:07 PDT: A Crash for Louise Ferguson
Louise Ferguson also crashes during her run as she goes over the line with a 4:43.464


2:09 PDT: Eleonora Farina With a Clean Run
Eleonora Farina manages the first clean run as she sets a time of 4:19.168


2:10 PDT: Massive Problems for Phoebe Gale
Phoebe Gale goes off the course as she struggles in the slippery conditions.


2:14 PDT: Mille Johnset 6.768 Back
Mille Johnset crosses the line 6.7 back after a wild run in the rain.


2:15 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Down
Nina Hoffmann is the latest rider to slide out as she loses 18 seconds in the second track sector.


2:17 PDT: A Second Massive Crash for Nina Hoffmann
Nina Hoffmann crashes again as she ends her run 57 seconds back.


2:20 PDT: Anna Newkirk Slides Out on her Way to 6th
The lower part of the course is taking out nearly every rider as Anna Newkirk goes over a minute back.


2:22 PDT: It's Carnage on Course as Marine Cabirou Crashes Twice
Marine Cabirou won't be matching her Les Gets win from 2023 as couldn't stay upright in the horrible conditions.


2:26 PDT: Monika Hrastnik Takes 4th
Monika Hrastnik has a few tumbles but she still lays down a great time to go 31 seconds back into fourth place.




Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,279 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper Has a New Dual Chamber Air Shock
102429 views
SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain
64420 views
It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve
61743 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
40702 views
Randoms: Bespoked Show 2024, Manchester
39207 views
Drone Manufacturer DJI Debuts Light & Powerful eMTB Motor - Eurobike 2024
37411 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
31724 views
Dangerholm's New Sub-13-Pound Scott Scale is Probably the World's Lightest 29er - Eurobike 2024
30020 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

10 Comments
  • 4 0
 This is carnage
  • 2 0
 Broadcast's on without commentary. This is nice.
  • 1 0
 Oh here they are, nothing lasts forever I guess
  • 1 0
 Anyone know the site with a livestream?
  • 1 0
 Tiz cycling one just stopped working
  • 2 0
 Tiz is not delivering the goods so far
  • 1 0
 @jonnybeher: each time it goes down just wait a couple of minutes (sometimes 5-10 minutes), reload the page and the stream will be available again
  • 2 0
 tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php
  • 1 0
 It's on Eurosport
  • 1 0
 they seriously need to fire Ric







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024554
Mobile Version of Website