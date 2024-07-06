LIVE: Elite Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Live Timing



Elite Women



Live Race Updates:



2:05 PDT: Frida Ronning Crashes Out

Frida Ronning goes down as the track is looking treacherous for finals.





2:07 PDT: A Crash for Louise Ferguson

Louise Ferguson also crashes during her run as she goes over the line with a 4:43.464





2:09 PDT: Eleonora Farina With a Clean Run

Eleonora Farina manages the first clean run as she sets a time of 4:19.168





2:10 PDT: Massive Problems for Phoebe Gale

Phoebe Gale goes off the course as she struggles in the slippery conditions.





2:14 PDT: Mille Johnset 6.768 Back

Mille Johnset crosses the line 6.7 back after a wild run in the rain.





2:15 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Down

Nina Hoffmann is the latest rider to slide out as she loses 18 seconds in the second track sector.





2:17 PDT: A Second Massive Crash for Nina Hoffmann

Nina Hoffmann crashes again as she ends her run 57 seconds back.





2:20 PDT: Anna Newkirk Slides Out on her Way to 6th

The lower part of the course is taking out nearly every rider as Anna Newkirk goes over a minute back.





2:22 PDT: It's Carnage on Course as Marine Cabirou Crashes Twice

Marine Cabirou won't be matching her Les Gets win from 2023 as couldn't stay upright in the horrible conditions.





2:26 PDT: Monika Hrastnik Takes 4th

Monika Hrastnik has a few tumbles but she still lays down a great time to go 31 seconds back into fourth place.







Elite DH World Cup racing is now underway in France, stay tuned for live results and updates.