LIVE: Elite Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Elite DH World Cup racing is now underway in France, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live Timing
Elite Women
Live Race Updates:
2:05 PDT: Frida Ronning Crashes Out
Frida Ronning goes down as the track is looking treacherous for finals.
2:07 PDT: A Crash for Louise Ferguson
Louise Ferguson also crashes during her run as she goes over the line with a 4:43.464
2:09 PDT: Eleonora Farina With a Clean Run
Eleonora Farina manages the first clean run as she sets a time of 4:19.168
2:10 PDT: Massive Problems for Phoebe Gale
Phoebe Gale goes off the course as she struggles in the slippery conditions.
2:14 PDT: Mille Johnset 6.768 Back
Mille Johnset crosses the line 6.7 back after a wild run in the rain.
2:15 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Down
Nina Hoffmann is the latest rider to slide out as she loses 18 seconds in the second track sector.
2:17 PDT: A Second Massive Crash for Nina Hoffmann
Nina Hoffmann crashes again as she ends her run 57 seconds back.
2:20 PDT: Anna Newkirk Slides Out on her Way to 6th
The lower part of the course is taking out nearly every rider as Anna Newkirk goes over a minute back.
2:22 PDT: It's Carnage on Course as Marine Cabirou Crashes Twice
Marine Cabirou won't be matching her Les Gets win from 2023 as couldn't stay upright in the horrible conditions.
2:26 PDT: Monika Hrastnik Takes 4th
Monika Hrastnik has a few tumbles but she still lays down a great time to go 31 seconds back into fourth place.