LIVE: Elite Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Live Timing

Results:

Elite Women

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Race Summary:

Elite Women



- Jess Blewitt injured herself in practice and did not start in finals.

- Valentina Roa Sanchez was the first rider down the hill setting a time of 4:46.694.

- Monika Hrastnik secured an early lead, besting the early riders by over 14 seconds.

- Phoebe Gale lost a lot of time through the second half of the course leaving a 12.203-second gap to Hrastnik.

- Nina Hoffmann is still fighting through an elbow injury from the Poland race, but she was still able to lay down a solid finals run.

- Tahnee Seagrave claimed the hot seat with four riders remaining at the top. Seagrave was able to find 0.9 seconds against Hrastnik.

- Anna Newkirk couldn't match her second place in Leogang as she ended her run in sixth place, 15 seconds back.

- Marine Cabirou just missed the hot seat as she fell 0.32 seconds off the pace of Tahnee Seagrave.

- Vali Höll goes over the line in fourth place despite a big crash. Höll has been ill for this week's racing but she picks up some important overall series points with a fifth place.

- Myriam Nicole handles the last-rider pressure with a calm run into fourth, 3.956 back.

- Tahnee Seagrave takes the win by just 0.320 seconds.





Full Results:

Elite Women

Quick Race Stats:

Elite Women

Live Updates:



Elite Men



Live Race Updates:



5:06 PDT: Greg Minnaar Takes the Hot Seat



Greg Minnaar is back in finals as he goes fastest with a 3:58.490.





5:08 PDT: Richie Rude Goes Fastest



Richie Rude takes time away from the enduro World Cups to set the fastest time so far today, 2.5 seconds faster than Minnaar.





5:11 PDT: Greg Williamson Now Leads by 2 Seconds



The hot seat keeps changing as Greg Williamson is the next rider to take an early race lead.





5:12 PDT: A Huge Crash for Bodhi Kuhn



Bodhi Kuhn flies off the course in the second sector. Luckily he is able to get back on the bike and continue his way down the course.





5:14 PDT: 0.164 Back in 2nd for Dante Silva



Dante Silva loses time in the final sector as he falls just short of taking the fastest time.





5:20 PDT: Jakob Jewett Flies into the Lead by 2 Seconds



Jakob Jewett has no problems with the tricky conditions going fastest so far by 2.014 seconds.





5:22 PDT: Thibaut Daprela Ahead by 0.242



Thibaut Daprela ends his run 0.242 seconds ahead.





5:23 PDT: Matt Walker Goes Down



The rain might be making the rocks even harder to ride as Matt Walker slides out in the third sector.





5:26 PDT: Danny Hart Goes Fastest



The times are tight as Danny Hart lays down an incredible run to take the hot seat by 0.225 seconds.





5:28 PDT: The Track is Getting Slippery



Both Oliver Davis and Ryan Pinkerton crash in their race runs as the wet weather is making things slick for the second half of finals.







Elite DH World Cup racing is now underway in Italy, conditions are still tough on course with the upper sections looking treacherous for elite finals.Tahnee Seagrave is back on top as she takes the win for the first time in three years. Seagrave was fastest through the upper track sectors putting at least 1.8 seconds into every other rider before she ran a steady lower part of the course to end the day 0.32 seconds up. Marine Cabirou tried to pull back a big lead from Seagrave in the finals sectors but couldn't quite shut the gap before the finish line. Monika Hrastnik was the only other rider within a second of Seagrave, completing the elite women's top three 0.941 back.Stay tuned for live results and updates from the elite men's racing.Tahnee Seagrave: 4:31.471Marine Cabirou: 4:31.791 /Monika Hrastnik: 4:32.412 /Myriam Nicole: 4:35.427 /Vali Höll: 4:38.192 /