Powered by Outside

LIVE: Elite Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Jun 15, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Elite DH World Cup racing is now underway in Italy, conditions are still tough on course with the upper sections looking treacherous for elite finals.

Tahnee Seagrave is back on top as she takes the win for the first time in three years. Seagrave was fastest through the upper track sectors putting at least 1.8 seconds into every other rider before she ran a steady lower part of the course to end the day 0.32 seconds up. Marine Cabirou tried to pull back a big lead from Seagrave in the finals sectors but couldn't quite shut the gap before the finish line. Monika Hrastnik was the only other rider within a second of Seagrave, completing the elite women's top three 0.941 back.

Stay tuned for live results and updates from the elite men's racing.

Live Timing

Results:

Elite Women

1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:31.471
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 4:31.791 / +0.320
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 4:32.412 / +0.941
4th. Myriam Nicole: 4:35.427 / +3.956
5th. Vali Höll: 4:38.192 / +6.721


Race Summary:

Elite Women

- Jess Blewitt injured herself in practice and did not start in finals.
- Valentina Roa Sanchez was the first rider down the hill setting a time of 4:46.694.
- Monika Hrastnik secured an early lead, besting the early riders by over 14 seconds.
- Phoebe Gale lost a lot of time through the second half of the course leaving a 12.203-second gap to Hrastnik.
- Nina Hoffmann is still fighting through an elbow injury from the Poland race, but she was still able to lay down a solid finals run.
- Tahnee Seagrave claimed the hot seat with four riders remaining at the top. Seagrave was able to find 0.9 seconds against Hrastnik.
- Anna Newkirk couldn't match her second place in Leogang as she ended her run in sixth place, 15 seconds back.
- Marine Cabirou just missed the hot seat as she fell 0.32 seconds off the pace of Tahnee Seagrave.
- Vali Höll goes over the line in fourth place despite a big crash. Höll has been ill for this week's racing but she picks up some important overall series points with a fifth place.
- Myriam Nicole handles the last-rider pressure with a calm run into fourth, 3.956 back.
- Tahnee Seagrave takes the win by just 0.320 seconds.



Full Results:

Elite Women

photo


Quick Race Stats:

Elite Women

photo

photo


Live Updates:


Elite Men

Live Race Updates:

5:06 PDT: Greg Minnaar Takes the Hot Seat

Greg Minnaar is back in finals as he goes fastest with a 3:58.490.


5:08 PDT: Richie Rude Goes Fastest

Richie Rude takes time away from the enduro World Cups to set the fastest time so far today, 2.5 seconds faster than Minnaar.


5:11 PDT: Greg Williamson Now Leads by 2 Seconds

The hot seat keeps changing as Greg Williamson is the next rider to take an early race lead.


5:12 PDT: A Huge Crash for Bodhi Kuhn

Bodhi Kuhn flies off the course in the second sector. Luckily he is able to get back on the bike and continue his way down the course.


5:14 PDT: 0.164 Back in 2nd for Dante Silva

Dante Silva loses time in the final sector as he falls just short of taking the fastest time.


5:20 PDT: Jakob Jewett Flies into the Lead by 2 Seconds

Jakob Jewett has no problems with the tricky conditions going fastest so far by 2.014 seconds.


5:22 PDT: Thibaut Daprela Ahead by 0.242

Thibaut Daprela ends his run 0.242 seconds ahead.


5:23 PDT: Matt Walker Goes Down

The rain might be making the rocks even harder to ride as Matt Walker slides out in the third sector.


5:26 PDT: Danny Hart Goes Fastest

The times are tight as Danny Hart lays down an incredible run to take the hot seat by 0.225 seconds.


5:28 PDT: The Track is Getting Slippery

Both Oliver Davis and Ryan Pinkerton crash in their race runs as the wet weather is making things slick for the second half of finals.




Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,220 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
125655 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
92890 views
The Actual Weights of 18 Enduro World Cup Bikes
65365 views
Semi-Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
53835 views
The Actual Weights of 15 World Cup DH Race Bikes
44066 views
Head to Head Review: 2025 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
43080 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
41168 views
Review: GasGas ECC 6 - More Speed Than You Need?
34876 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

29 Comments
  • 15 0
 kick.com/tizcycling
  • 4 0
 any other livestream out there? link above seems to have benn taken down just nowe
  • 1 0
 @whiteboarder: It works for me
  • 1 0
 @whiteboarder: tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php
  • 1 0
 @hamanndh: thx guys! just realized that discovery+ also “broadcasts” WEC and figured it’s worth the 40 euros/year…
  • 2 0
 @whiteboarder: streamed.su/watch/downhill-val-di-sole-uci-mountain-bike-world-series-2024/1
  • 9 0
 What happened to Jess blewitt
  • 3 0
 I think she crashed in practice earlier
  • 2 13
flag qualms23 FL (42 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 You mean the queen of inconsistancy?
  • 2 0
 Yeah this seems to be recent, the Cube team still made a post about her P1 run yesterday 2-3 hours ago, with no mention of anything new having happened today. So whatever it was (probably indeed a crash in practice), seems it wasn't something massively serious making it clear straight away that she wouldn't be racing today. So hoping for the best.
  • 9 0
 One day they'll stop pronouncing it "Valentina Hole"
  • 10 0
 SH!T YEAH TAHNEE!
  • 4 0
 Fantastic result for Tahnee!
  • 7 0
 Junior kiwi Elli wouldve won elites
  • 5 0
 Tough cheering on riders in your fantasy team when the riders you usually want to win are sat in the hot seat
  • 3 0
 Great to see Tahnee with the win. She's one tough lady.

Also... sooo much better watching the ladies this year without Cedric's oft repeated and pretty pathetic "riding the black snake" calls
  • 3 0
 Feels like they’re trying to set some sort of speed record for the women’s broadcast…really wouldn’t mind seeing more than 60 seconds of a four minute run.
  • 6 0
 yes tahnee!
  • 5 0
 Great to see Thanee win again after being out for so long.
  • 1 0
 Ok, I'm clearly not up to speed with the news but, what happened to Camille? I thought she qualified for the event (plus she is protected). Still not feeling well or had another bad dismount?
  • 3 0
 Wait, why Jess Blewitt didn't run today?
  • 2 0
 so happy for tahnee!
  • 1 0
 Josh Carlson is obviously a big Richie Rude fan
  • 1 0
 This track is making professionals look like bumblers
  • 2 1
 Rick still ill then?
  • 1 0
 Yes
  • 1 0
 Live stream is down Frown







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037569
Mobile Version of Website