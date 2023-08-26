Live Elite Finals Results & Updates from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Live Timing

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:09.755

2nd. Vali Höll: 3:12.591

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.947

4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:14.396

5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:15.580

Live Race Updates:



5:45 PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway

After a change to the schedule and the race almost looking likely to be cancelled we are finally seeing riders on course for finals. Vicky Clavel is the first rider to go today.



The road gap that caused a number of issues in qualifying including taking out Camille Balanche has been removed for today's finals.



5:49 PDT: Vicky Clavel Sets a Time of 3:29.283

Despite the tricky conditions this morning, the track is back to looking fast and loose as Vicky Clavel improves her qualifying run by around seven seconds.



5:51 PDT: Veronika Widmann Goes Fastest by 2.6 Seconds

Veronika Widmann is down early today and makes her way straight into the hot seat.



5:52 PDT: Anna Newkirk Goes Fastest

Anna Newkirk just overtakes Veronika Widmann as she builds a lead of 0.6 seconds.



5:53 PDT: Sian A'Hern Just Falls Short of a Top Time

Sian A'Hern was looking fast at the top but loses momentum through the bottom splits to go 0.153 back.



5:54 PDT: Phoebe Gale Goes Fastest by 5 Seconds

Phoebe Gale continues a great season as she flies into the lead by a huge margin.



5:54 PDT: Lisa Baumann 1 Second Back in 2nd

Lisa Baumann was another rider fast at the top but couldn't hold the lead in the bottom part of the course.



5:55 PDT: Louise Ferguson Takes the Hot Seat

Louise Ferguson battles the wind as it looks to be picking back up to go into the top spot by a large margin.



5:56 PDT: European Champ Eleonora Farina Goes Quickest by 2 Seconds

Freshly crowned European champ Eleonora Farina moves into the hot seat as along with the stronger winds rain starts to fall.



5:57 PDT: Rain Expected for the Next Hour

With a yellow thunderstorm warning remaining for the rest of the day we are now seeing rain on course alongside an increase in wind. Hopefully, we won't see unfair conditions for the later riders.



5:59 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Leads by 1.6 Seconds

The weather isn't slowing Tahnee Seagrave down as she takes the hot seat with five more riders to go.



6:02 PDT: Marine Cabirou Takes 2nd

Marine Cabirou puts down a loose run but it isn't last enough to best Tahnee who remains on the hot seat with a 0.449-second advantage.



6:08 PDT: Mille Johnset Takes 4th

With just two riders left it is Tahnee Seagrave who leads with a 0.449-second gap back to Marine Cabirou.



6:11 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Dominates to Lead by 4 Seconds

Nina Hoffmann has a wild run as she lets the bike fly in the steeps to go fastest by four seconds. Only Vali Höll remains at the top.



6:13 PDT: Vali Höll Gains Over Half a Second at Split 2

After losing time at the first split she has pulled back 0.6 seconds by the second split.



6:14 PDT: Vali Höll is Nearly 2 Seconds Back

Vali Höll has lost a lot of time at the bottom as she is off the pace of Nina Hoffmann.



6:16 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Wins in Andorra

Nina Hoffmann stops the winning streak of Vali Höll as the Austrian rider crosses the line 2.8 seconds back.





