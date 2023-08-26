Live Elite Finals Results & Updates from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Aug 26, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The finals are finally underway in Andorra after the schedule was changed due to expected extreme weather. Stay tuned for live updates and results below.

Live Timing


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:09.755
2nd. Vali Höll: 3:12.591
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.947
4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:14.396
5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:15.580
Elite Women

Live Race Updates:

5:45 PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway
After a change to the schedule and the race almost looking likely to be cancelled we are finally seeing riders on course for finals. Vicky Clavel is the first rider to go today.

The road gap that caused a number of issues in qualifying including taking out Camille Balanche has been removed for today's finals.

5:49 PDT: Vicky Clavel Sets a Time of 3:29.283
Despite the tricky conditions this morning, the track is back to looking fast and loose as Vicky Clavel improves her qualifying run by around seven seconds.

5:51 PDT: Veronika Widmann Goes Fastest by 2.6 Seconds
Veronika Widmann is down early today and makes her way straight into the hot seat.

5:52 PDT: Anna Newkirk Goes Fastest
Anna Newkirk just overtakes Veronika Widmann as she builds a lead of 0.6 seconds.

5:53 PDT: Sian A'Hern Just Falls Short of a Top Time
Sian A'Hern was looking fast at the top but loses momentum through the bottom splits to go 0.153 back.

5:54 PDT: Phoebe Gale Goes Fastest by 5 Seconds
Phoebe Gale continues a great season as she flies into the lead by a huge margin.

5:54 PDT: Lisa Baumann 1 Second Back in 2nd
Lisa Baumann was another rider fast at the top but couldn't hold the lead in the bottom part of the course.

5:55 PDT: Louise Ferguson Takes the Hot Seat
Louise Ferguson battles the wind as it looks to be picking back up to go into the top spot by a large margin.

5:56 PDT: European Champ Eleonora Farina Goes Quickest by 2 Seconds
Freshly crowned European champ Eleonora Farina moves into the hot seat as along with the stronger winds rain starts to fall.

5:57 PDT: Rain Expected for the Next Hour
With a yellow thunderstorm warning remaining for the rest of the day we are now seeing rain on course alongside an increase in wind. Hopefully, we won't see unfair conditions for the later riders.

5:59 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Leads by 1.6 Seconds
The weather isn't slowing Tahnee Seagrave down as she takes the hot seat with five more riders to go.

6:02 PDT: Marine Cabirou Takes 2nd
Marine Cabirou puts down a loose run but it isn't last enough to best Tahnee who remains on the hot seat with a 0.449-second advantage.

6:08 PDT: Mille Johnset Takes 4th
With just two riders left it is Tahnee Seagrave who leads with a 0.449-second gap back to Marine Cabirou.

6:11 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Dominates to Lead by 4 Seconds
Nina Hoffmann has a wild run as she lets the bike fly in the steeps to go fastest by four seconds. Only Vali Höll remains at the top.

6:13 PDT: Vali Höll Gains Over Half a Second at Split 2
After losing time at the first split she has pulled back 0.6 seconds by the second split.

6:14 PDT: Vali Höll is Nearly 2 Seconds Back
Vali Höll has lost a lot of time at the bottom as she is off the pace of Nina Hoffmann.

6:16 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Wins in Andorra
Nina Hoffmann stops the winning streak of Vali Höll as the Austrian rider crosses the line 2.8 seconds back.




Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH Andorra World Cup Dh 2023


